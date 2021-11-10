 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NMA Blog Cup Round 3 Results

Pressure is building after another 25 teams are eliminated

By CreweGuy
/ new
Not everyone will be happy — are you?
Fantrax EPL GW-10 gave us round three of the Blog Cup, and it was a week which did not exactly follow the form book. Ninety teams entered round 3, but only 65 survived after a further 25 bit the dust. This time we lost quite a few of the highest-placed teams in the NMA-11 league table, including the cumulative league leader.

Only nine teams broke par (100 points) this week, and of those, only five were even still in the cup. Fittingly for round 3, the top score among remaining teams was posted by Team 3timelucky, and for the second round in a row, the leader didn’t have a single player who earned over 20 points.

Remarkably, the 65th and last team above the survival cut-off finished in 103rd place among all teams in GW-10. This means that of the 73 teams eliminated in rounds 1 and 2, 38 would have made it through this week — That’s a lot of ‘if only’ teams! An uncharitable pundit might even suggest that our blog cup is a crap-shoot — We shall see.

Here are the results in full (league positions as of week 10):

Blog Cup Round 3

﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score
﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score
1 20 Team 3timelucky 115.5 973
2 49 Team BobiSsz 113.5 913.5
3 13 Hooligans United 108 989
4 30 PPQ 105.5 949.5
5 69 Team Baziu 103 871.5
6 34 Team ivangyc 97 941.5
7 51 Team SouthHorizons 96.5 904
8 28 Aletico JP 94.5 953
8 98 Bottlers 94.5 815.5
10 45 Team redstoglory 91.5 921.5
11 104 HardasChuck 91 803
12 14 GREEK SUNSEEKER 89.5 988
13 37 Lowmer 88 940.5
14 25 2NE1 87.5 958
15 31 Team OGL1 87 945
16 53 Lua Lua 86.5 898
17 10 Team DavidBrian 86 1000.5
18 12 EPL GALACTICO'S 83 992.5
18 104 Team intheorist 83 803
20 61 Team duckers 81 882.5
21 84 Smoke & Mirrors 80 840.5
21 3 Team JenJen11 80 1026
23 43 Team 1998jjb 79 926
24 120 Team Jeminem 78 747
25 25 Sir Boy United FC 77.5 958
26 147 man u 75.5 618
27 16 Team stallexpress 75 979.5
28 62 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 74.5 881.5
28 29 Team Messi4ever 74.5 951.5
28 39 Team taquito 74.5 936.5
31 95 Team Pikey666 74 820
32 66 Cactus Functus 73.5 876
33 34 Team buitre 72.5 941.5
33 66 Team Stijnen 72.5 876
35 2 183168 72 1030.5
72 90 Team nickbrown1969 72 828
37 21 Young Lions FA 71 964.5
38 5 Sparta FC 70.5 1008.5
38 88 Team stormtrooper84 70.5 833.5
40 9 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 70 1001
41 41 The Motley Crewe 69 932.5
42 32 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 68.5 943.5
42 68 Le Titans 11 68.5 872.5
42 57 Team TennisBone 68.5 893
45 55 Alehouse WAGs 68 894.5
45 64 Fantastic XI 68 879.5
45 75 Team Comeback 68 858
48 47 Six times 67 917
48 59 Team BlueBloodedx 67 884.5
50 58 Team Openworldgrady 66.5 885
51 34 Team Colecole 66 941.5
52 6 Shock The Monkey 65.5 1008
52 11 Team DipoleFC 65.5 994
52 41 Team MIFFY_FC 65.5 932.5
55 48 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 65 914
56 112 Team nadeemramsing 64.5 783.5
57 62 Team Enadiz2015 63 881.5
58 86 [TyF] London_FC 62 836
58 27 okieS 62 953.5
60 79 Team Manu_91 61.5 851
61 22 OGZ Hall Of Fame 61 962.5
61 89 Team Chris_Manfredi 61 831
63 23 Ledang LFC 60.5 961
64 102 Team mandamus 60 810
65 76 Ano's team 2021/22 59.5 857.5
--- Qualification cut off ---
66 70 Killer Quokka 58.5 871
67 54 Team Shabusen 57.5 895
68 50 AREIRTE HELLAS 56 905
68 156 Team Kiricocho 56 550.5
70 108 Awthena FC 55.5 794.5
71 110 Team G2FC 55 791.5
72 103 Team JackMcC98 53 804
73 19 Team Captaingerrard 52.5 976
74 24 cincyman 52 959.5
74 44 Paphos Toffees 52 923
76 7 Tolaria 51.5 1007
77 1 Team paulys_dreamteam 50.5 1062
78 17 ching 49 977
78 8 Team durotrulo 49 1001.5
80 17 Team JCUnited1 45.5 977
81 135 Team DasBoots 44.5 673
81 32 THKSFIGHT 44.5 943.5
83 139 velvet underground allstars 41.5 648.5
84 113 Omonoia FC 40.5 782.5
85 83 Galbatoreix 39.5 841.5
86 114 Team wengc1980 36.5 780
87 137 Roonies Goonies 36 665.5
88 72 VNPlayboyBackNartPro 33 866.5
89 122 Team KenM 29.5 731
89 78 Team lifo 29.5 852

So a mere 59.5+ was enough to take you through, so I am sure there are quite a few relieved (and surprised) managers.

Even so, several high-ranking teams fell at this hurdle, including overall leader Team paulys_dreamteam, and also top-10 placed Tolaria and Team durotrulo.

Even-numbered game-weeks continue to be cup weeks, so GW-12 will be round 4, the halfway stage of the competition, where the 65 remaining teams will be whittled down to 48 (eliminating 17). There’s an international break coming, complete with injuries, Covid isolation and travel fatigue to further increase stress levels, but you can already start strategizing to optimize your score for the cup week to follow!

How did you do — are you a relieved manager who thought you’d been eliminated but actually scraped through? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Are you (Ken) able to explain your score of 29.5 that saw you narrowly comprehensively kicked to the curb? Or did your team sail through easily? Please let us know in the comments!

~

