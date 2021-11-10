NMA Blog Cup Round 3 Results

Fantrax EPL GW-10 gave us round three of the Blog Cup, and it was a week which did not exactly follow the form book. Ninety teams entered round 3, but only 65 survived after a further 25 bit the dust. This time we lost quite a few of the highest-placed teams in the NMA-11 league table, including the cumulative league leader.
Only nine teams broke par (100 points) this week, and of those, only five were even still in the cup. Fittingly for round 3, the top score among remaining teams was posted by Team 3timelucky, and for the second round in a row, the leader didn’t have a single player who earned over 20 points.
Remarkably, the 65th and last team above the survival cut-off finished in 103rd place among all teams in GW-10. This means that of the 73 teams eliminated in rounds 1 and 2, 38 would have made it through this week — That’s a lot of ‘if only’ teams! An uncharitable pundit might even suggest that our blog cup is a crap-shoot — We shall see.
Here are the results in full (league positions as of week 10):
Blog Cup Round 3
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|1
|20
|Team 3timelucky
|115.5
|973
|2
|49
|Team BobiSsz
|113.5
|913.5
|3
|13
|Hooligans United
|108
|989
|4
|30
|PPQ
|105.5
|949.5
|5
|69
|Team Baziu
|103
|871.5
|6
|34
|Team ivangyc
|97
|941.5
|7
|51
|Team SouthHorizons
|96.5
|904
|8
|28
|Aletico JP
|94.5
|953
|8
|98
|Bottlers
|94.5
|815.5
|10
|45
|Team redstoglory
|91.5
|921.5
|11
|104
|HardasChuck
|91
|803
|12
|14
|GREEK SUNSEEKER
|89.5
|988
|13
|37
|Lowmer
|88
|940.5
|14
|25
|2NE1
|87.5
|958
|15
|31
|Team OGL1
|87
|945
|16
|53
|Lua Lua
|86.5
|898
|17
|10
|Team DavidBrian
|86
|1000.5
|18
|12
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|83
|992.5
|18
|104
|Team intheorist
|83
|803
|20
|61
|Team duckers
|81
|882.5
|21
|84
|Smoke & Mirrors
|80
|840.5
|21
|3
|Team JenJen11
|80
|1026
|23
|43
|Team 1998jjb
|79
|926
|24
|120
|Team Jeminem
|78
|747
|25
|25
|Sir Boy United FC
|77.5
|958
|26
|147
|man u
|75.5
|618
|27
|16
|Team stallexpress
|75
|979.5
|28
|62
|[TyF] KOBRADOVICH
|74.5
|881.5
|28
|29
|Team Messi4ever
|74.5
|951.5
|28
|39
|Team taquito
|74.5
|936.5
|31
|95
|Team Pikey666
|74
|820
|32
|66
|Cactus Functus
|73.5
|876
|33
|34
|Team buitre
|72.5
|941.5
|33
|66
|Team Stijnen
|72.5
|876
|35
|2
|183168
|72
|1030.5
|72
|90
|Team nickbrown1969
|72
|828
|37
|21
|Young Lions FA
|71
|964.5
|38
|5
|Sparta FC
|70.5
|1008.5
|38
|88
|Team stormtrooper84
|70.5
|833.5
|40
|9
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|70
|1001
|41
|41
|The Motley Crewe
|69
|932.5
|42
|32
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|68.5
|943.5
|42
|68
|Le Titans 11
|68.5
|872.5
|42
|57
|Team TennisBone
|68.5
|893
|45
|55
|Alehouse WAGs
|68
|894.5
|45
|64
|Fantastic XI
|68
|879.5
|45
|75
|Team Comeback
|68
|858
|48
|47
|Six times
|67
|917
|48
|59
|Team BlueBloodedx
|67
|884.5
|50
|58
|Team Openworldgrady
|66.5
|885
|51
|34
|Team Colecole
|66
|941.5
|52
|6
|Shock The Monkey
|65.5
|1008
|52
|11
|Team DipoleFC
|65.5
|994
|52
|41
|Team MIFFY_FC
|65.5
|932.5
|55
|48
|[TyF] CutThroatPiranhas
|65
|914
|56
|112
|Team nadeemramsing
|64.5
|783.5
|57
|62
|Team Enadiz2015
|63
|881.5
|58
|86
|[TyF] London_FC
|62
|836
|58
|27
|okieS
|62
|953.5
|60
|79
|Team Manu_91
|61.5
|851
|61
|22
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|61
|962.5
|61
|89
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|61
|831
|63
|23
|Ledang LFC
|60.5
|961
|64
|102
|Team mandamus
|60
|810
|65
|76
|Ano's team 2021/22
|59.5
|857.5
|--- Qualification cut off ---
|66
|70
|Killer Quokka
|58.5
|871
|67
|54
|Team Shabusen
|57.5
|895
|68
|50
|AREIRTE HELLAS
|56
|905
|68
|156
|Team Kiricocho
|56
|550.5
|70
|108
|Awthena FC
|55.5
|794.5
|71
|110
|Team G2FC
|55
|791.5
|72
|103
|Team JackMcC98
|53
|804
|73
|19
|Team Captaingerrard
|52.5
|976
|74
|24
|cincyman
|52
|959.5
|74
|44
|Paphos Toffees
|52
|923
|76
|7
|Tolaria
|51.5
|1007
|77
|1
|Team paulys_dreamteam
|50.5
|1062
|78
|17
|ching
|49
|977
|78
|8
|Team durotrulo
|49
|1001.5
|80
|17
|Team JCUnited1
|45.5
|977
|81
|135
|Team DasBoots
|44.5
|673
|81
|32
|THKSFIGHT
|44.5
|943.5
|83
|139
|velvet underground allstars
|41.5
|648.5
|84
|113
|Omonoia FC
|40.5
|782.5
|85
|83
|Galbatoreix
|39.5
|841.5
|86
|114
|Team wengc1980
|36.5
|780
|87
|137
|Roonies Goonies
|36
|665.5
|88
|72
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|33
|866.5
|89
|122
|Team KenM
|29.5
|731
|89
|78
|Team lifo
|29.5
|852
So a mere 59.5+ was enough to take you through, so I am sure there are quite a few relieved (and surprised) managers.
Even so, several high-ranking teams fell at this hurdle, including overall leader Team paulys_dreamteam, and also top-10 placed Tolaria and Team durotrulo.
Even-numbered game-weeks continue to be cup weeks, so GW-12 will be round 4, the halfway stage of the competition, where the 65 remaining teams will be whittled down to 48 (eliminating 17). There’s an international break coming, complete with injuries, Covid isolation and travel fatigue to further increase stress levels, but you can already start strategizing to optimize your score for the cup week to follow!
How did you do — are you a relieved manager who thought you’d been eliminated but actually scraped through? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Are you (Ken) able to explain your score of 29.5 that saw you
narrowly comprehensively kicked to the curb? Or did your team sail through easily? Please let us know in the comments!
