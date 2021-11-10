NMA Blog Cup Round 3 Results

Fantrax EPL GW-10 gave us round three of the Blog Cup, and it was a week which did not exactly follow the form book. Ninety teams entered round 3, but only 65 survived after a further 25 bit the dust. This time we lost quite a few of the highest-placed teams in the NMA-11 league table, including the cumulative league leader.

Only nine teams broke par (100 points) this week, and of those, only five were even still in the cup. Fittingly for round 3, the top score among remaining teams was posted by Team 3timelucky, and for the second round in a row, the leader didn’t have a single player who earned over 20 points.

Remarkably, the 65th and last team above the survival cut-off finished in 103rd place among all teams in GW-10. This means that of the 73 teams eliminated in rounds 1 and 2, 38 would have made it through this week — That’s a lot of ‘if only’ teams! An uncharitable pundit might even suggest that our blog cup is a crap-shoot — We shall see.

Here are the results in full (league positions as of week 10):

Blog Cup Round 3 ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score 1 20 Team 3timelucky 115.5 973 2 49 Team BobiSsz 113.5 913.5 3 13 Hooligans United 108 989 4 30 PPQ 105.5 949.5 5 69 Team Baziu 103 871.5 6 34 Team ivangyc 97 941.5 7 51 Team SouthHorizons 96.5 904 8 28 Aletico JP 94.5 953 8 98 Bottlers 94.5 815.5 10 45 Team redstoglory 91.5 921.5 11 104 HardasChuck 91 803 12 14 GREEK SUNSEEKER 89.5 988 13 37 Lowmer 88 940.5 14 25 2NE1 87.5 958 15 31 Team OGL1 87 945 16 53 Lua Lua 86.5 898 17 10 Team DavidBrian 86 1000.5 18 12 EPL GALACTICO'S 83 992.5 18 104 Team intheorist 83 803 20 61 Team duckers 81 882.5 21 84 Smoke & Mirrors 80 840.5 21 3 Team JenJen11 80 1026 23 43 Team 1998jjb 79 926 24 120 Team Jeminem 78 747 25 25 Sir Boy United FC 77.5 958 26 147 man u 75.5 618 27 16 Team stallexpress 75 979.5 28 62 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 74.5 881.5 28 29 Team Messi4ever 74.5 951.5 28 39 Team taquito 74.5 936.5 31 95 Team Pikey666 74 820 32 66 Cactus Functus 73.5 876 33 34 Team buitre 72.5 941.5 33 66 Team Stijnen 72.5 876 35 2 183168 72 1030.5 72 90 Team nickbrown1969 72 828 37 21 Young Lions FA 71 964.5 38 5 Sparta FC 70.5 1008.5 38 88 Team stormtrooper84 70.5 833.5 40 9 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 70 1001 41 41 The Motley Crewe 69 932.5 42 32 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 68.5 943.5 42 68 Le Titans 11 68.5 872.5 42 57 Team TennisBone 68.5 893 45 55 Alehouse WAGs 68 894.5 45 64 Fantastic XI 68 879.5 45 75 Team Comeback 68 858 48 47 Six times 67 917 48 59 Team BlueBloodedx 67 884.5 50 58 Team Openworldgrady 66.5 885 51 34 Team Colecole 66 941.5 52 6 Shock The Monkey 65.5 1008 52 11 Team DipoleFC 65.5 994 52 41 Team MIFFY_FC 65.5 932.5 55 48 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 65 914 56 112 Team nadeemramsing 64.5 783.5 57 62 Team Enadiz2015 63 881.5 58 86 [TyF] London_FC 62 836 58 27 okieS 62 953.5 60 79 Team Manu_91 61.5 851 61 22 OGZ Hall Of Fame 61 962.5 61 89 Team Chris_Manfredi 61 831 63 23 Ledang LFC 60.5 961 64 102 Team mandamus 60 810 65 76 Ano's team 2021/22 59.5 857.5 --- Qualification cut off --- 66 70 Killer Quokka 58.5 871 67 54 Team Shabusen 57.5 895 68 50 AREIRTE HELLAS 56 905 68 156 Team Kiricocho 56 550.5 70 108 Awthena FC 55.5 794.5 71 110 Team G2FC 55 791.5 72 103 Team JackMcC98 53 804 73 19 Team Captaingerrard 52.5 976 74 24 cincyman 52 959.5 74 44 Paphos Toffees 52 923 76 7 Tolaria 51.5 1007 77 1 Team paulys_dreamteam 50.5 1062 78 17 ching 49 977 78 8 Team durotrulo 49 1001.5 80 17 Team JCUnited1 45.5 977 81 135 Team DasBoots 44.5 673 81 32 THKSFIGHT 44.5 943.5 83 139 velvet underground allstars 41.5 648.5 84 113 Omonoia FC 40.5 782.5 85 83 Galbatoreix 39.5 841.5 86 114 Team wengc1980 36.5 780 87 137 Roonies Goonies 36 665.5 88 72 VNPlayboyBackNartPro 33 866.5 89 122 Team KenM 29.5 731 89 78 Team lifo 29.5 852

So a mere 59.5+ was enough to take you through, so I am sure there are quite a few relieved (and surprised) managers.

Even so, several high-ranking teams fell at this hurdle, including overall leader Team paulys_dreamteam, and also top-10 placed Tolaria and Team durotrulo.

Even-numbered game-weeks continue to be cup weeks, so GW-12 will be round 4, the halfway stage of the competition, where the 65 remaining teams will be whittled down to 48 (eliminating 17). There’s an international break coming, complete with injuries, Covid isolation and travel fatigue to further increase stress levels, but you can already start strategizing to optimize your score for the cup week to follow!

How did you do — are you a relieved manager who thought you’d been eliminated but actually scraped through? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Are you (Ken) able to explain your score of 29.5 that saw you narrowly comprehensively kicked to the curb? Or did your team sail through easily? Please let us know in the comments!

