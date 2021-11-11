Champions League MD-4 Goal of the Week

Champions League MD-4 produced 53 goals across 16 matches. Several of those stood out as truly special, and four were nominated for MD-4 Goal of the Week.

Lukas Nmecha’s was ultimately crowned the winner, but did the pundits get it right? Below I present each goal for your consideration. Weigh their merits, and then you be the judge!

Lukas Nmecha

This one is the official winner, and on the basis of pure individual skill perhaps it should be. At full stride, Nmecha chests a lofted ball down to his feet, takes a single touch, and then blasts a rocket into the upper corner.

Fast-forward to 1:30 for this wonderful display of technique:

Karim Benzema

If Nmecha’s goal was the best individual effort, then Karim Benzema’s must certainly be the best team goal. Like pylons in a training-ground drill, Shakhtar’s defenders are left frozen by three quick one-touch passes in the build-up to Benzema’s first-touch shot. Movements like this one are the reason we call football the beautiful game:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Here we have another lovely team goal. Bruno Fernandes squares the ball to Ronaldo, then makes a diagonal run that opens space in front of the net. Ronaldo dishes to Mason Greenwood and then makes his own run into the space that Bruno has just created. Greenwood puts the ball through to Bruno, who gives a cheeky little backwards flick that Ronaldo sends home. Delicious.

The goal was one-half of a brace that CR7 scored for Man United in that match, and he also took Player of the Match honors. Go to the 1:35 mark for the nominated goal.

Robert Lewandowski

Like the Fernandes-to-Ronaldo combo, this Bayern Munich goal is another where the assist is as sweet as the goal. The timing of Leroy Sane’s run is perfect, and the weight and accuracy of his square pass to Lewandowski are right on the money. Lewa then takes a deft first touch before smugly dinking the ball over an onrushing Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Lewandowski made his fantasy owners quite happy that day, and those who captained him were downright ecstatic: This goal was just one of three he scored, plus he provided a helper for Leroy Sane. Amazingly, he also missed a penalty kick, but his Player of the Match points more than offset the deduction for that.

Jump to the 0:22 mark to go directly to the nominated goal:

Do you agree with the official decision that Nmecha’s goal was the best? Why or why not? Ponder the choices, then please cast your vote in our poll!

