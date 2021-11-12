Reader Poll: Best FPL Defender For The Next Six Weeks

As we’re in the midst of the international break, we get to take a well-needed step back to strategically review our FPL teams. Defenders are raking in the points at the moment, outscoring many attacking forwards on average. We’ve put together our top six picks for the next six weeks. Check them out and cast your vote!

Sergio Reguilón (£5.0, Spurs) comes back into fantasy view for a couple of reasons. Reguilon last season was a solid source of points, picking up six assists in the league. He is currently on two, which isn’t dreadful considering Tottenham’s poor form this season. The main factor in Reguilon’s inclusion is the fact that Spurs have recruited world class manager Antonio Conte whose plans appear to feature the Spanish left-back. Spurs have a great fixture run, their next four being against sides who are languishing near (or at) the bottom.

Fixtures: LEE (h), BUR (a), BRE (h), NOR (h), BHA (a), LEI (a)

~

João Cancelo (£6.3, Man City) is hot property right now across all fantasy formats. He’s one of the most discussed defenders in recent weeks with strong attacking returns and high-ceiling points. Cancelo proved this last time out with two assists in the Manchester derby. He’s a favourite to get game time in every strong Man City side, which enables him to score well at both ends of the pitch. Man City has decent enough fixtures coming up, so you’d back him to do well.

Fixtures: EVE (h), WHU (h), AST (a), WAT (a), WOL (h), LEE (h)

~

Matt Lowton (£4.4, Burnley) is part of a Burnley side that appears to have turned a corner and put a poor start behind. Sean Dyche’s men are currently unbeaten in their last three, including an impressive draw against Chelsea. Lowton has three attacking returns in as many recent games (one goal + two assists) and has a good run coming up, especially at home. Lowton is a real differential with less than 2% ownership.

Fixtures: CRY (h), TOT (h), WOL (a), NEW (a), WHU (h), WAT (h)

~

Reece James (£5.9, Chelsea) makes our list ahead of his other viable Chelsea colleagues, notably Chilwell. James looks like the defender in form at the moment for the Blues with 2 goals plus an assist in his last three outings. Chelsea leads the league and is worth backing in any fixture, especially with seven clean-sheets already. Upcoming fixtures against teams such as Watford, Leeds and Everton should attract James plenty of fantasy attention.

Fixtures: LEI (a), MAN (h), WAT (a), WHU (a), LEE (h), EVE (h)

~

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7, Liverpool) may have been on the wrong side of last week’s 3-2 loss at West Ham, but TAA certainly proved why he’s a fan favorite. The wing-back scored a sublime free-kick and also provided the assist in the loss, more than making up for any lost clean-sheet points. Trent is fantasy goldmine facing out of form sides such as Newcastle and Aston Villa in his next run of fixtures.

Fixtures: ARS (h), SOU (h), EVE (a), WOL (a), AST (h), NEW (h)

~

Shane Duffy (£4.4, Brighton) has already proved to be a fantasy bargain this year, and now he looks like a steady option for the next six fixtures as well as the rest of the season. Duffy has rejuvenated his Brighton career at the right time, with the Seagulls flying high. They have four clean-sheets already, and Duffy has a goal plus an assist to his name too. Brighton faces some low-scoring and out of form sides in the next six. Similarly, teammate Lamptey could be a good differential since he has returned to the starting-XI, but Duffy is more assured.

Fixtures: AST (a), LEE (h), WHU (a), SOU (a), TOT (h), WOL (h)

What do you think of our selections? Do you have any already? Will you buy some? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

