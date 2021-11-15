NMA Reader Poll: October EPL Goal of the Month

The Premier League has been pure drama for many clubs, but one thing has been consistent this term; Liverpool’s Mo Salah scoring goals. The league has been raining goals from one end of England to the other, and the month of October has witnessed some pretty ‘wow’ moments.

Mo Salah has already been named Premier League player of the month for October, and now one of his goals from the Man City match has been voted Premier League goal of the month — an exquisite solo effort. However, we have additional sensational nominees worth rewatching, so this is where you weigh in, to have a look and then vote for your favorite. Let’s check them out:

Goal of the Month Shortlist

Mo Salah (LIV 2-2 MCI) 3 Oct

Mo Salah (WAT 0-5 LIV) 16 Oct

Mason Greenwood (LEI 4-2 MUN) 16 Oct

Youri Tielemans (LEI 4-2 MUN) 16 Oct

Youri Tielemans (BRE 1-2 LEI) 24 Oct

Callum Wilson (CRY 1-1 NEW) 23 Oct

Che Adams (WAT 0-1 SOU) 30 Oct

Cristiano Ronaldo (TOT 0-3 MUN) 30 Oct

~

To have the audacity to stay calm, use your skills and strength to move past three Man City players, and still find a way to put the ball behind Ederson from an almost impossible angle is just pure criminal. Plus, Mo Salah scored another worldie against Watford in the same month! Jump to the 1st minute, and enjoy once again:

~

Salah displayed some superhuman-like close control in and around the box before whipping the ball into the far corner behind Ben Foster. His mesmerizing display in Liverpool’s 5-0 win away at Watford and scoring quite the solo wonder-goal asks the world again if he is indeed the best in the world at the moment. Go to 1:14 for his goal:

~

Despite Man United losing the game, teen sensation Mason Greenwood’s effort against Leicester is just something. Never mind crossing the ball from the right, Greenwood had one thing on his mind as he cut in from the ring wing, and that was hitting the back of the net. Still not sure what is his preferred foot — Is it his right or left?!

~

Another goal from the same fixture was delivered in style by Youri Tielemans who swept Kelechi Iheanacho’s ball up above David De Gea and into the top corner after the striker had robbed former City defender Harry Maguire of the ball. Also, the Belgian clarified that his equalising goal against United was indeed an intentional shot. Enjoy the touch and goal:

~

And here’s another from the Belgian Tielemans who had just one thing in his mind when the ball came to him — smash the ball from outside the box to the top-right corner of Brentford’s net! Go to the 0:50 mark for the nominated goal:

~

Callum Wilson scored a really acrobatic overhead kick to earn Newcastle’s new owners their first league point since buying the club, drawing 1-1 at Palace (Selhurst Park). This is some strike:

~

Ché Adams picks his spot perfectly to score a brilliant goal at Vicarage Road. The striker scored his first Premier League goal this season, and what a strike it was, securing a crucial victory for Southampton at Watford. Jump to 0:29 mark for the goal:

~

‘Is it that man again’, as the commentator said about Cristiano Ronaldo, who had just peeled off the back post to fire home across goal with a simply majestic full-volley finish. Creating magic out of nothing, Cristiano Ronaldo put Man United 1-0 up at Tottenham. And boy, it was a thing of pure beauty! Jump to the 0:51 mark for the assist and finish:

Poll Who scored the best Goal of the Month - October? Mohamed Salah v City

Mohamed Salah v Watford

Cristiano Ronaldo v Spurs

Mason Greenwood v Leicester

Youri Tielemans v United

Youri Tielemans v Brentford

Callum Wilson v Palace

Che Adams v Watford vote view results 66% Mohamed Salah v City (2 votes)

0% Mohamed Salah v Watford (0 votes)

0% Cristiano Ronaldo v Spurs (0 votes)

0% Mason Greenwood v Leicester (0 votes)

0% Youri Tielemans v United (0 votes)

0% Youri Tielemans v Brentford (0 votes)

33% Callum Wilson v Palace (1 vote)

0% Che Adams v Watford (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

~

Do you agree with the official decision that Salah’s goal v Man City was the best from the lot? Why do you like your favorite? Please vote and then let us know in the comment below!

~