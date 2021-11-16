EPL GW-12 FPL Player Picks

The Premier League has produced some surprises during the international break: Norwich sacked Daniel Farke and hired Dean Smith, himself sacked by Aston Villa and replaced by Steven Gerrard. And Newcastle finally got their man for the job in Eddie Howe. It will surely be interesting to see how these managers gear up, as well as how their tactics will affect our fantasy prospects.

We have big matches coming up with much for fantasy managers to ponder, so let’s get to work.

(BTW, during the break we also published articles on the best FPL forwards, midfielders, and defenders to own for the medium-term. Be sure to check them out!)

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita (£4.6m, Burnley v Crystal Palace)

Guaita has claimed four clean Premier League sheets so far, but the key for the Palace keeper is the up-coming fixtures that offer plenty of chances for more: BUR (A), AVL (H), LEE (A), MUN (A), EVE (H), SOU (H), WAT (A)

Arsenal’s Ramsdale has been exceptional, but his expected FPL points 4.34, while Guaita sits with 4.28 according to Opta.

Ederson (£6.0m, Man City v Everton)

The golden glove winner Ederson has six clean sheets in 11 matches, and City’s back line has conceded just six times. The Brazilian’s next fixtures are kind to him, suggesting that he can advance his claim on the golden boot award.

Defenders

Tino Livramento (£4.5m, Norwich v Southampton)

Southampton faces bottom of the table Norwich who now begin life under new manager Dean Smith. This is an amazing opportunity for Livramento to grab a potential sixth clean sheet of the campaign. The defender has been one of the FPL picks of the season so far, with exceptional attacking threat and chances of returns at both ends of the field. (Note: Livramento withdrew from the U-21 England squad on Monday due to an undisclosed injury. Follow team news.)

Tariq Lamptey (£4.4m, Aston Villa v Brighton)

In his first Premier League start of the campaign, Lamptey registered eight penalty box touches against Newcastle. The former Chelsea defender was effective in his new free role coming from the right flank, which gives him room to attack more. He attempted two shots from inside the box during his 75-minute run. One to look for, given his affordable price-tag and Brighton’s form.

Sergio Reguilón (£5.1m, Tottenham v Leeds)

Despite looking extremely vulnerable at the back, Spurs have managed to keep four clean sheets (though three of them came in GW-1 to GW-3). With new manager Antonio Conte at the helm, their back line should improve, and his attacking wing-backs will follow, which means more chances for Reguilon to be creative up front. The Spanish wing-back has produced 12 successful crosses from open play this term – a figure no other player across all positions can beat.

Reece James (£5.9m, Leicester v Chelsea)

Reece James is the third highest earning defender in FPL despite starting just five games so far. The right-back already has four goals plus three assists from eight shots in the box, five shots on target and an xG of 1.57. James’ attacking returns and possibility of another clean sheet is massive as Chelsea has only conceded four goals while keeping seven clean sheets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.4m) should also be mentioned. They’re expensive but worth it to those who have the cash. Thay’ve both been exceptional this season.

Midfielders

Conor Gallagher (£5.8m, Burnley v Crystal Palace)

Chelsea loanee Gallagher has four goals plus four assists from 15 shots in the box, 10 on target while creating 18 big chances in 10 starts for Crystal Palace. Gallagher just got his first England call-up, well deserved given his fantastic performance this season. The midfielder has been Patrick Viera’s top performer this term with the most points and also joint top scorer with Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m).

Phil Foden (£8.3m, Man City v Everton)

Foden has started the last six league games, accumulating three goals plus two assists playing on the left-side or as a false nine. The English playmaker has 14 shots in the box, 9 shots on target, an xG of 2.88 and an xA of 2.13. With his price-tag, his return is exceptional. Plus, City faces sometimes-shaky Everton, so Pep Guardiola will expect a big result over the weekend.

Heung-Min Son (£10.3m, Spurs v Leeds)

Son has been quiet for a third blank in a row, but with Antonio Conte’s first home game (and with the ban on ketchup and other sauces), surely the South Korean will aim to shine. He still has four goals plus two assists from 13 shots in the box, 6 big chances created and an xG of 3.63. He has also created 18 chances with an xA of 1.33. Now he faces Marcelo Bielsa’s men who’ve conceded 18 goals.

Mo Salah (£13.1m, Liverpool v Arsenal)

What can be said about potentially the best in-form player in the world? Let’s allow the stats to do the talking for the Egyptian: 10 goals plus 8 assists from 36 shots in the box, 24 shots on target, 12 big chances and an xG of 8.27 alongside an xA of 5.12. And mind you, nobody comes close to these numbers. Captain again? Yes please!

Forward

Harry Kane (£12.2m, Spurs v Leeds)

Antonio Conte has really brought life to Spurs, with Harry Kane looking to jump start his performance once again in the league. The England captain scored a perfect hat-trick against Albania in the World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, which should give him enough boost of confidence to shine for Spurs over thee weekend. Kane has endured his worse start to a season; surely his failed transfer move to City made a significant impact. Kane has just one goal plus only one assist in nine starts, but form may begin to improve for the striker.

Callum Wilson (£7.3m, Newcastle v Brentford)

The Newcastle striker really hit the ground running, scoring a overhead kick. He now has four goals this season in only seven starts. He has 12 shots from inside the box, six shots on target and an xG of 2.56.

Moreover, the 29-year-old striker will reunite with former manager Eddie Howe from his time at Bournemouth where he scored a remarkable 67 goals and 31 assists.

Michail Antonio (£8.2m, Wolves v West Ham)

With two consecutive blanks, Antonio is beginning to frustrate FPL owners, but he still has six goals plus four assists. Wolves have been struggling in their back line, but the international break must have given David Moyes’ enough time to get his striker going once again and hopefully, we see that over the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m, Watford v Man United)

One player that has the right to say that he has performed the most is Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United. The Portuguese has four goals plus one assist from 23 shots inside the box, 11 shots on target with an xG of 3.93 while creating 6 big chances with an xA of 1.48 in seven league starts. Watford has conceded 19 goals, which gives abundant opportunity for Ronaldo to do what he does best; score goals.

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from transfermkrt.us, and fantasy.premierleague.com.]

What do you think of our picks this week? Which player do you think I missed? Any budget player you think will shine over the weekend? Whom are you planning to captain? Who will be a hit and a miss? Please let us know in the comments section below!

