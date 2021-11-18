Rate My Teams: GW-12

FPL

I’ve been slowly moving up, and I’m no longer scrambling to get a decent 11 on the pitch. Still have work to do.

Overall points: 699

Overall rank: 310,125

I’m going to suggest going back to the opening season article and re-read this gem. It’s worth a reminder. Especially the “Have fun” part.

I took a 4-point hit last game-week so I could buy Chelsea’s Reece James and Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe. It was the right choice as both players performed well.

My front line was a disaster. Mo Salah is captain for life. I earned more than 20 points above the weekly average — not bad.

With Robert Sanchez suspended one match after his red card, I’ll most likely play Aaron Ramsdale against Liverpool, which I don’t love. I don’t want to use a transfer on a one-week keeper, especially since I like both of mine long term. The Gunners have become tough at the back, and Ramsdale has been the key. Here’s to faith.

I have some choices to make this week. Jamie Vardy has to go. My patience in cheap options Andros Townsend (Everton) and Said Benrahma (West Ham) is fading too.

As of now, I’m dropping Vardy and Benrahma. I’m sold on Son over the next few weeks (read here for why!), so he’s coming in for Benrahma. But doing that would leave me 7.6 for a forward. This is pretty limiting. I looked at Callum Wilson, but having two Newcastle forwards just seems crazy, and I’m not willing to drop another 4 points for an extra transfer. Right now I’m on Ollie Watkins, but I’m considering Southampton striker Adam Armstrong (vs Norwich and some points last two games, but then he plays Liverpool).

I’m really happy with my defenders for now. They are putting up points in lots of ways. No need to make changes here.

I think I’m starting Emile Rowe-Smith ahead of Townsend in my lineup.

Salah retains the armband.

Fantrax NMA-11

My Fantrax team has been a wreck. I had jumped up to the top 15 before a slow and painful descent lower and lower into the depths of the standings that Norwich (and Virgil) would recognize. Last weekend, as in most, I liked the match-ups and choices before kickoff, but then the games started. Leicester did nothing vs Leeds, who had been bleeding goals. Mason Mount didn’t start. Cornet loses points (okay, not a shock). Brentford struggled against Norwich, who won for the first time.

Oh, and I don’t have Salah.

I’m definitely feeling the pressure from the supporters, but I’ve been told the board has full confidence in me... Yikes!

So I need to make changes.

I’m stuck at the keeper position — again. At least Raya-deputy Alvaro Fernandez earned positive points last weekend. He’s going to be called on to make saves. That’s good, right?

I’m keeping my back line as is for now. I have steady Virgil van Dijk and defender-striker Maxwel Cornet on the cheap, and I need the cash elsewhere. I’ve considered selling Ben Chilwell to raise cash, but I think I’m staying there. He’s been playing really well and Chelsea are top of the league....which probably means that Tuchel will rest him (YMMV).

I like my midfield right now too. Raphinha, Son Heung-Min, and James Ward-Prowse are nailed on (I think), but I’m not 100% sure on Phil Foden yet. KBD is there still too. I’m not sure I can take another spin of Man City’s Pep wheel either.

Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is too cheap to drop, although I thought about it. But it doesn’t make sense, so like it or not (and I don’t), he stays until knocked out.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane? Yes, I think so. I have looked at Jesus instead of Kane, then upgrading Adam Armstrong (still looking at Wilson). But I do like the Norwich matchup, and Kane can’t be kept off the scoreboard for that many games in a row... can he!?

Poll Rate PPQ's FLP Week 12 Team

Really solid. Maybe tinker.

Questionable. Hope you didn’t press save.

Yikes. I hope you haven’t used your chips yet! vote view results 0% Amazing. Great work. No changes! (0 votes)

75% Really solid. Maybe tinker. (3 votes)

25% Questionable. Hope you didn’t press save. (1 vote)

0% Yikes. I hope you haven’t used your chips yet! (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Rate PPQ's Fantrax Week 12 Team

Really solid. One change maybe.

Questionable. Rethink your transfers.

Yikes. Just start over! vote view results 0% Amazing! Great work. (0 votes)

25% Really solid. One change maybe. (1 vote)

75% Questionable. Rethink your transfers. (3 votes)

0% Yikes. Just start over! (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

So, how am I doing? What advice do you have? Who are you captaining? What matchups are you looking at? Please answer the polls and then share your thoughts in the comments.

