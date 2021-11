UCL MD-5 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-5 Build-Up

Hours separate us from UCL MD-5 kickoff. The highlight clashes of MD-5 are repeats from MD-2, but with a change of venues. Man United decided to part ways with Ole Solskjaer after a humiliating 4-1 loss this weekend to Watford. The English club plays against Villarreal in a fight for top spot tonight. Another 90 minutes of top level football is upon us when Man City takes on PSG for the fourth time in calendar 2021. Chelsea hosts Juventus in a revenge match that is also for the top spot of group H. Real Madrid and Inter Milan will look to brush off all doubts of qualifications with victories over Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk. Excitement levels never falter when it comes to group B as Atletico Madrid hosts AC Milan and Porto travels to Liverpool for fate-deciding ties.

Bayern Munich was hit with bad news as Niklas Sule, Josip Stanisic, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Michael Cuisance will miss the trip to Dynamo Kyiv due to quarantine measures. What is worse for the Bavarians is the suspension of Upamecano which raises the question of who will fill the line in front of Manuel Neuer.

Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz are doubtful for Chelsea, but Timo Werner is ready to start. Liverpool is in first place and cannot be dethroned on paper, therefore Klopp should be keeping his key players safe to avoid extending his large injury list. Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez has a worrying injury list but the return of Sergi Roberto should partially relief his lineup selection challenge.

MD-5 may become a dead end for most clubs. Since Liverpool is the only club that secured first place, rotation at other clubs may be at a minimum.

Below is an injury/suspension list to help you avoid players that are unlikely to feature. Additionally, be sure to read our MD-5 Fantasy Preview, our MD-5 Player Picks, and Sraxan’s Rate My MD-5 Team piece before you finalize your squad for this round.

MD-5 Injury / Suspension List Club Player Injury Expected Return Status Club Player Injury Expected Return Status PSG Draxler Thigh December Out Sergio Ramos Calf November Out Leandro Parades Returned Kilyan Mbappe Returned Lionel Messi Returned Angel Di Maria Returned Donnarumma Unknown Unknown Doubtful Kimpembe Hamstring November Doubtful Man City Benjamin Mendy Suspended by club until 1st Jan 2022 Ferran Torres Foot January Out Kevin De Bruyne COVID December Out Grealish Knock November Doubtful RB Leipzig Dani Olmo Muscle Marcel Halstenberg Knee December Out Poulsen Calf November Out Adams Suspended Saracchi Knee December Out Haidara Ankle November Doubtful Laimer Thigh November Doubtful Simakan Flu November Doubtful Szoboszlai Ankle November Doubtful Liverpool Doigo Jota Knee November Doubtful Fabinho Returned Thiago Alcantara Returned Harvey Elliott Ankle January Out Naby Keita Shin November Out Milner Hamstring November Doubtful Firmino Muscle December Out Robertson Muscle November Doubtful AC Milan Maignan Wrist December Out Messias Thigh Unknown Out Tomori Hip November Doubtful Ante Rebic Ankle December Out Atletico Stefan Savic Returned Felipe Suspended Joao Felix Calf December Out Trippier Shoulder Unknown Out Dortmund Hummels Suspended Mahmoud Dahoud Knee November Out Giovanni Reyna Thigh November Out Mateu Morey Ligament June Out Haaland Hip November Out Nico Schulz Muscle November Out Wolf Thigh November Out Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown End of Season Out Andrea Onana Returned Edson Alvarez Suspended Klaiber Knee December Out Mo. Kudus Rib December Out Inter Milan Cristian Eriksen Head Unknown Out De Vrij Thigh December Out Alexis Sanchez Thigh December Out Real Madrid Rodrygo Returned Valverde Knock November Doubtful Gateth Bale Knee December Out Eden Hazard Unknown November Doubtful Barcelona Sergio Aguero Heart Unknown Out Busquets Calf November Doubtful Ansu Fati Muscle December Out Dest Back November Doubtful Martin Braithwaite Knee November Out Masour Dembele Fitness November Doubtful Pedri Meniscus Unknown Out Sergi Roberto Returned Mingueza Muscle November Doubtful Bayern Munich Chuopo-Moting COVID December Out Gnabry COVID December Out Joshua Kimmich COVID December Out Alphonso Davies Muscle November Doubtful Musiala COVID December Out Stanasic COVID December Out Sule COVID December Out Upamecano Suspended Coman Muscle November Doubtful Sabitzer Calf November Doubtful Man Utd Greenwood COVID November Out Raphael Varane Hamstring December Out Paul Pogba Thigh January Out Luke Shaw concussion November Doubtful Cavani Tendon November Doubtful Villarreal Gerard Moreno Muscle November Doubtful Juan Foyth Returned Danjuma Unknown November Doubtful Atalanta Djimisti Returned Pessina Returned Toloi Returned Robin Gosens Hamstring November Out Hans Hatebour Muscle November Out Juventus Bernardeschi Groin November Out Chiellini Achilles December Out Danilo Thigh December Out Ramsey Thigh November Doubtful Paulo Dybala Thigh November Doubtful De Sciglio Thigh December Out Chelsea Romelo Lukaku Ankle November Doubtful Mason Mount Returned Kovacic Hamstring November Out Timo Werner Returned Zenit Azmoun Muscle December Out Kritsyuk Knee December Out Krugovoi COVID December Out Sevilla Youssef Nesyri Hamstring December Out Eric Lamela Unknown Unknown Out Jesus Navas Thigh December Out Suso Unknown Unknown Out Wolfsburg Bialek Knee December Out Mehmedi Muscle December Out William Cruciate Ligament January Out Schlager Cruciate Ligament April Out Paulo Otavio Knee December Out Salzburg Junuzovic Ankle December Out Okoh Knee December Out Piatowski Ankle Unknown Out Okafor Muscle November Doubtful Sheriff Kyabou Muscle December Out Malmo Anel Ahmedhodzic Returned from suspension Shakhtar Lassina Traore Knee February Out Junior Moraes Knee December Out Lille Andre Suspended Botman Groin November Out Bamba Ankle December Out Ikone Suspended Renato Sanchez Groin November Doubtful Malmo Toivonen Knee June Out Knudsen Unknown June Out Brugge Vormer Achilles November Doubtful Porto Pepe Leg November Doubtful Marcano Ankle November Doubtful Besiktas Souza Suspended Sporting CP Jovane Knee December Out Vinagre Knee December Out Benfica Diogo Goncalves Muscle December Out Lucas Verissimo Knee December Out Radonjic Muscle December Out Rodrigo Pinho Knee December Out

Keep an eye on the Comments section for any late updates, including lineups for the Villarreal vs Man United and Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich ties that should be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline. The buzzer will sound at 17:45 GMT, so make sure you’re here an hour before then!

Good luck everyone!

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured or missing players? Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

