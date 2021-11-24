NMA Blog Cup Round 4 Results

65 teams had qualified for the fourth round of the cup, hoping to make the 48 teams that will compete in the quarter-finals in GW-14. The week wasn’t without its shocks, and those who picked Man United players thinking that they would do well against Watford were among the disappointed.

Scoring was fairly high too, with 29 teams surpassing the 100-point mark. Congratulations to Team mandamus who recovered from barely making the cut by only 1.5 points in the last round to lead the scoring with 126.5 points, with a strong defense (despite Christensens’s zero) of Allison, TAA and Regulion yielding an impressive 62 points — That’s more than the total score of four whole teams this round!

Here are the results in full (league positions as of week 12):

Blog Cup Round 3 ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score 1 90 Team mandamus 126.5 974 2 20 Ledang LFC 125.5 1139 3 62 Team stormtrooper84 125 1049 4 65 Ano's team 2021/22 122 1045.5 5 1 EPL GALACTICO'S 120 1220 6 78 Team Comeback 119 1013 7 79 Team nadeemramsing 118.5 1011.5 8 25 Lowmer 118 1126 9 61 Team Baziu 115.5 1052 10 7 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 114 1191 11 71 Team Chris_Manfredi 114 1024.5 12 13 Team DipoleFC 113 1171.5 13 56 Fantastic XI 111 1056 14 22 Team 3timelucky 111 1130.5 15 16 Team BobiSsz 110 1157 16 26 Team OGL1 108 1124.5 17 53 Team Openworldgrady 107.5 1063 18 98 HardasChuck 107 958.5 19 30 PPQ 107 1113 20 36 Six times 107 1101.5 21 37 Team taquito 106 1100 22 8 Shock The Monkey 105.5 1189 23 15 Team stallexpress 104 1166 24 5 Sparta FC 103.5 1196.5 25 87 Team Pikey666 103.5 979.5 26 57 Alehouse WAGs 103 1054 27 3 Team DavidBrian 102 1212.5 28 6 183168 101.5 1195.5 29 74 [TyF] London_FC 101 1020.5 30 67 Le Titans 11 98.5 1044 31 29 Team Colecole 98 1116 32 84 Bottlers 97 989 33 9 Team JenJen11 96.5 1187.5 34 27 Team MIFFY_FC 93.5 1118.5 35 66 Cactus Functus 93 1045 36 80 Team BlueBloodedx 91.5 1001 37 33 OGZ Hall Of Fame 90.5 1112 38 48 Team SouthHorizons 90.5 1070.5 39 30 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 90 1113 40 70 Team TennisBone 89 1032 41 45 Lua Lua 88.5 1080.5 42 21 Sir Boy United FC 88 1138.5 43 75 Smoke & Mirrors 87.5 1019 44 23 Team Messi4ever 87.5 1129.5 45 32 2NE1 86 1112.5 46 24 okieS 85 1128 47 77 Team nickbrown1969 85 1013.5 48 50 Team redstoglory 84 1068 --- Qualification cut off --- 49 73 Team Stijnen 82.5 1021 50 39 Team buitre 82 1097 51 17 Hooligans United 79 1152.5 52 27 GREEK SUNSEEKER 76.5 1118.5 53 55 The Motley Crewe 75.5 1060 54 38 Young Lions FA 74.5 1099 55 51 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 73.5 1064 56 59 Team Enadiz2015 73.5 1052.5 57 34 Aletico JP 72 1110 58 43 Team 1998jjb 69.5 1085.5 59 47 Team ivangyc 67 1073 60 138 man u 66.5 752.5 61 76 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 62.5 1018 62 81 Team duckers 58.5 995 63 120 Team Jeminem 57 860.5 64 100 Team Manu_91 53.5 956.5 65 110 Team intheorist 52 916.5

This round went much more to form than the last round, with none of the top-10 placed teams in the league succumbing this time. There are no teams outside the top-100 left now either.

The cut-off was at 83.5 points, so congratulations if your team made it through. Annoyingly for me, my trades this week were poor (bringing in De Gea, Son and Wilson for a pathetic 3.5 points combined, for example), so I finished below the cut. However, given the mediocre performance of my team The Motley Crewe this year, that hardly counts as a surprise. Still I’m not alone in bowing out this round; there are some very good teams who perished too, including top-20 ranked Hooligans United.

The remaining 48 teams will compete to reach the last 32 in the next round — which I have dubbed the quarter-finals since there are only two further rounds after that. If you’re still in, now is the time to optimize your team for GW-14 because tough competition will make it very challenging to make the next cut!

How did you do? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Or did your team sail through easily? If you fell out earlier but scored above the cut, does it feel like an accomplishment or missed opportunity (“Could’a been a contenda”)? Please let us know in the comments!

