NMA Blog Cup Round 4 Results

65 teams had qualified for the fourth round of the cup, hoping to make the 48 teams that will compete in the quarter-finals in GW-14. The week wasn’t without its shocks, and those who picked Man United players thinking that they would do well against Watford were among the disappointed.
Scoring was fairly high too, with 29 teams surpassing the 100-point mark. Congratulations to Team mandamus who recovered from barely making the cut by only 1.5 points in the last round to lead the scoring with 126.5 points, with a strong defense (despite Christensens’s zero) of Allison, TAA and Regulion yielding an impressive 62 points — That’s more than the total score of four whole teams this round!
Here are the results in full (league positions as of week 12):
Blog Cup Round 3
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|1
|90
|Team mandamus
|126.5
|974
|2
|20
|Ledang LFC
|125.5
|1139
|3
|62
|Team stormtrooper84
|125
|1049
|4
|65
|Ano's team 2021/22
|122
|1045.5
|5
|1
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|120
|1220
|6
|78
|Team Comeback
|119
|1013
|7
|79
|Team nadeemramsing
|118.5
|1011.5
|8
|25
|Lowmer
|118
|1126
|9
|61
|Team Baziu
|115.5
|1052
|10
|7
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|114
|1191
|11
|71
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|114
|1024.5
|12
|13
|Team DipoleFC
|113
|1171.5
|13
|56
|Fantastic XI
|111
|1056
|14
|22
|Team 3timelucky
|111
|1130.5
|15
|16
|Team BobiSsz
|110
|1157
|16
|26
|Team OGL1
|108
|1124.5
|17
|53
|Team Openworldgrady
|107.5
|1063
|18
|98
|HardasChuck
|107
|958.5
|19
|30
|PPQ
|107
|1113
|20
|36
|Six times
|107
|1101.5
|21
|37
|Team taquito
|106
|1100
|22
|8
|Shock The Monkey
|105.5
|1189
|23
|15
|Team stallexpress
|104
|1166
|24
|5
|Sparta FC
|103.5
|1196.5
|25
|87
|Team Pikey666
|103.5
|979.5
|26
|57
|Alehouse WAGs
|103
|1054
|27
|3
|Team DavidBrian
|102
|1212.5
|28
|6
|183168
|101.5
|1195.5
|29
|74
|[TyF] London_FC
|101
|1020.5
|30
|67
|Le Titans 11
|98.5
|1044
|31
|29
|Team Colecole
|98
|1116
|32
|84
|Bottlers
|97
|989
|33
|9
|Team JenJen11
|96.5
|1187.5
|34
|27
|Team MIFFY_FC
|93.5
|1118.5
|35
|66
|Cactus Functus
|93
|1045
|36
|80
|Team BlueBloodedx
|91.5
|1001
|37
|33
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|90.5
|1112
|38
|48
|Team SouthHorizons
|90.5
|1070.5
|39
|30
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|90
|1113
|40
|70
|Team TennisBone
|89
|1032
|41
|45
|Lua Lua
|88.5
|1080.5
|42
|21
|Sir Boy United FC
|88
|1138.5
|43
|75
|Smoke & Mirrors
|87.5
|1019
|44
|23
|Team Messi4ever
|87.5
|1129.5
|45
|32
|2NE1
|86
|1112.5
|46
|24
|okieS
|85
|1128
|47
|77
|Team nickbrown1969
|85
|1013.5
|48
|50
|Team redstoglory
|84
|1068
|--- Qualification cut off ---
|49
|73
|Team Stijnen
|82.5
|1021
|50
|39
|Team buitre
|82
|1097
|51
|17
|Hooligans United
|79
|1152.5
|52
|27
|GREEK SUNSEEKER
|76.5
|1118.5
|53
|55
|The Motley Crewe
|75.5
|1060
|54
|38
|Young Lions FA
|74.5
|1099
|55
|51
|[TyF] CutThroatPiranhas
|73.5
|1064
|56
|59
|Team Enadiz2015
|73.5
|1052.5
|57
|34
|Aletico JP
|72
|1110
|58
|43
|Team 1998jjb
|69.5
|1085.5
|59
|47
|Team ivangyc
|67
|1073
|60
|138
|man u
|66.5
|752.5
|61
|76
|[TyF] KOBRADOVICH
|62.5
|1018
|62
|81
|Team duckers
|58.5
|995
|63
|120
|Team Jeminem
|57
|860.5
|64
|100
|Team Manu_91
|53.5
|956.5
|65
|110
|Team intheorist
|52
|916.5
This round went much more to form than the last round, with none of the top-10 placed teams in the league succumbing this time. There are no teams outside the top-100 left now either.
The cut-off was at 83.5 points, so congratulations if your team made it through. Annoyingly for me, my trades this week were poor (bringing in De Gea, Son and Wilson for a pathetic 3.5 points combined, for example), so I finished below the cut. However, given the mediocre performance of my team The Motley Crewe this year, that hardly counts as a surprise. Still I’m not alone in bowing out this round; there are some very good teams who perished too, including top-20 ranked Hooligans United.
The remaining 48 teams will compete to reach the last 32 in the next round — which I have dubbed the quarter-finals since there are only two further rounds after that. If you’re still in, now is the time to optimize your team for GW-14 because tough competition will make it very challenging to make the next cut!
~
How did you do? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Or did your team sail through easily? If you fell out earlier but scored above the cut, does it feel like an accomplishment or missed opportunity (“Could’a been a contenda”)? Please let us know in the comments!
~
Loading comments...