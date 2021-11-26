Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-13

The season has been a mixed bag for me so far in fantasy football. This is my second season in Fantrax so I’ve been trying to learn from last year’s mistakes to buy and sell at the right times! FPL started off well, but I’ve started to slip recently and am tempted to trigger my wildcard soon.

Official FPL

No changes yet, so I have two free transfers to deal with Benrahma and Antonio who visit Man City on Sunday. Arsenal’s Smith-Rowe and Palace’s Gallagher are obvious trades into midfield, with Wolves’ Jimenez a likely forward choice as he faces Norwich. I’m relatively happy with the team otherwise. 57,922nd overall. No chips used yet.

Fantrax NMA-11

Chilwell -> Alonso

Benrahma -> Podence

Konate -> Tavares

I have a lot of money tied up in my front three, so am not in a rush to sell Ronaldo after buying cheap early on, especially while the new-manager situation at Man United is shaking out. Salah at Liverpool is set-and-forget, and Kane has some great fixtures coming up, even though Tottenham has been unconvincing recently. Barnes and Podence are a bit of a punt due to the fixtures, but they did bag some good points recently. Currently positioned 84th out of 164.

Fantrax NMA-17

Chilwell -> Alonso

Konate -> Tavares

Havertz -> Podence

Similar to my NMA-11 Side, making the obvious like-for-like changes. Hopefully Foden recovers from his slight knock and will return for this one. I’m still not convinced on Benrahma, but he’s priced cheap enough; Buendia likewise, but Aston Villa seems to have new-manager-bounce with Gerrard, so we’ll see what happens. I’m positioned 40th out of 95.

~

How do you rate my fantasy teams? Should I make any further changes? Will you make any last-minute changes? And would you like to post your own teams to ask the community “Rate My Team”? Please join us in the comments!

~