Fantrax EPL GW-14 Player Picks

It’s Cyber Monday, but as far as I know, Fantrax is offering no codes for discounts on purchases of fantasy EPL players. That’s a shame, because I’m sure we would all appreciate some holiday sale prices on the game’s top-shelf fantasy assets.

But alas, the barn door has closed and we are now forced to pay retail for our GW-14 transfers (unless we’re bottom-feeding on unlikely deputies). If you are among the many Fantrax managers shopping for replacements this week, below is your guide to the best value-for-money choices for the slate of midweek fixtures.

Please note that the round opens with Newcastle hosting Norwich. Confirmed starters could be especially precious during fixture congestion, so be sure to log in to our Pre-Deadline & Live Chat for confirmed lineups ahead of our Fantrax transfer deadline.

Also note that this, being an even-numbered week, is another Blog Cup week. Good luck to those still involved!

Goalkeepers

Alvaro Fernandez (TOT v BRE, $4.91): Brentford’s backup GK has made 15 saves and amassed more than 40 points over his last three matches. Yet he’s still a bargain for the match against a Tottenham side that has been held scoreless in three of its last four.

~

Martin Dubravka (NEW v NOR, $1.87): His return from long-term injury absence to face Arsenal was a bit of a surprise, but he performed admirably and mustered +4 points despite the defeat. He’s cheap as chips and faces Norwich, which at least until recently was always considered a plum fixture.

~

Ederson (AVL v MCI, $13.92): If you’re more comfortable going with a premium asset, then Man City’s netminder at Aston Villa is your best play this week. Just be aware that he’ll probably need a clean sheet to return his price.

Defenders

Nuno Tavares (MUN v ARS, $5.94): He started on Saturday despite his horror show at Anfield, suggesting that he may have cemented his status as Mikel Arteta’s preferred left wing-back. He’s still inexpensive but has averaged more than nine ppg over his last three games (he even found seven in the Liverpool debacle). Just be warned: Kieran Tierney is no slouch either, so fixture congestion could mean these two job-share over the festive period.

~

Tariq Lamptey (WHU v BHA, $3.08): Back to match fitness, he has now started three in a row, averaging almost seven ppg over those games. He’s cheap, and he’s a handful going forward.

~

Maxwell Cornet (WOL v BUR, $7.79): He raked in nearly 50 points over his last four games, and you can line him up anywhere except as a goalie. Also, the zero return from the weekend’s postponement conveniently dropped his price (and gave him a weekend’s rest). (D/M/F)

~

Marcos Alonso (WAT v CHE, $9.33) Reinstalled to Thomas Tuchel’s S11 after Ben Chilwell’s knee injury, Alonso put up 11 against Man United without the benefit of a clean sheet, goals or assists. That’s better than Reece James did, and Alonso costs less. Also, with no other healthy natural competitors for his spot, he should be relatively nailed-on in the Chelsea starting-XI over the festive period. (D/M)

~

Marc Geuhi (LEE v CPL, $11.05): He’s not cheap, but Geuhi has averaged 12.5 ppg over his last five games. The Eagle’s center-half has scored two goals on the trot, so against leaky Leeds he could once again make hay on the opposite end of the pitch.

~

Luke Thomas (SOU v LEI, $4.41): Injuries to others delivered Thomas his first league start in almost a month, and he promptly put up 10 points without a clean sheet or any goal involvements. He’ll be value for money against Southampton if he gets another chance to play.

~

Andrew Robertson (EVE v LIV, $10.80): Jurgen Klopp will roll out his strongest side for the Merseyside derby, so I don’t think we need to worry too much about about Robertson being rested for Tsimikas. The Scot looked imperious against the Saints, notching an assist plus a clean sheet on his way to 17 points.

~

John Stones (AVL v MCI, $4.84): During the West Ham game, Aymeric Laporte was booked for the fifth time this season, so he’ll now serve a one-match suspension for yellow-card accumulation. Stones, a points machine last season, is likely to fill the hole in Pep’s back four, and his price won’t break the bank.

~

Fabian Schar (NEW v NOR, $2.79): It has been a while since this guy made a Player Picks article, but he seems to have won back a starting role under Newcastle’s new gaffer. He put up 9.5 points in the losing effort against Arsenal, so could be poised for more juicy returns in the home match against the Canaries.

~

Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL v BUR, $5.08): He has averaged more than 10 ppg over his last three games, and he’s still inexpensive.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli (MUN v ARS, $2.82): On Saturday, Martinelli subbed in for an injured Bukayo Saka and promptly scored the goal that iced the game for Arsenal. If Saka fails to recover in time for Thursday’s tie with United, then Martinelli should deputize again, and his price makes him a steal.

~

Callum Hudson-Odoi (WAT v CHE, $5.94): Twenty-eight points over his last three matches, and he seems to be a rare constant in Tuchel’s lineups. (M/F)

~

Conor Gallagher (LEE v CPL, $15.79): Gallagher has become a Fantrax points machine, and a match against Leeds should provide him with further opportunities to prosper.

~

James Maddison, (SOU v LEI, $11.47): With Youri Tielemans absent through injury for the Watford game, Maddison blew up for 28 points. We could see something similar against the Saints. (M/F)

~

Phil Foden (AVL v MCI, $10.02): He failed to pass fit for the WHU match, but if he’s ready to face Villa, then I like Foden, who has the highest average return among all of City’s midfielders. (M/F)

~

Son Heung-Min (TOT v BRF, $13.64): The postponement of the TOT/BUR match stung Son’s owners over the weekend, but he looks primed for returns when the Bees pay a visit on Thursday. (M/F)

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku (WAT v CHE, $6.01): He managed only a late cameo against United and could well begin the Watford match again on the bench. But he will get minutes, and for $6.01 against the league’s third-worst defense, you could do much worse.

~

Jamie Vardy (SOU v LEI, $15.67): His brace against Watford reminded us that Leicester’s talisman is still one of the most dangerous strikers in the league. Hopefully you grabbed him before those 30.5 points drove up his price.

~

Diogo Jota (LIV v EVE, $13.28): Here’s another player who scored a brace over the weekend. With Firmino still sidelined, Jota’s a virtual lock to start the Merseyside derby against recently disheveled Everton, and he costs less than Salah or Mane.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (MUN v ARS, $8.47): Benched to start the Chelsea match, he’s sure to start against Arsenal. And although it’s not clear how he’ll fit into Ralf Rangnick’s gegenpress system, when it comes to scoring goals he’s still CR7.

~

Callum Wilson (NEW v NOR, $5.65): Newcastle’s leading scorer hosts Norwich. I’d buy that for for $5.90.

Stats and info for this article were sourced from fantrax.com, fantasyfootballscout.co.uk, fantasy.premierleague.com, and google.com.

~

Were you able to grab GW-14 assets before the barn door closed? Have you spotted any bargains I’ve overlooked? Any big names you’re reluctant to trust this week? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

~