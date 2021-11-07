Reader Poll: October EPL Player of the Month

It’s nice to see a well-balanced list of nominations for October, with players from teams across the league table, each notable in his own right. There are some familiar faces in this list, but also a couple of up-and-coming stars. Take a read through our profile for each nominee and vote for your favorite in the poll!

Mo Salah (LIV) is Mr dependable for both Liverpool and fantasy managers. Isn’t the Egyptian the best player in the world right now? This was definitely showcased with his rampant displays in October. Salah added to his season tally with six goals plus four assists, more contributions than any other player here. This included a stunning hattrick against bitter rivals Man United and a goal + assist against title rivals Man City. Salah is in red hot form, and there isn’t really any negative you hold against him right now, other than the fact that we’re so used to his great performances that it’s not hitting as hard as it does for other players.

Ben Chilwell (CHE) has done brilliantly to make this list, especially after an initial quiet start to the season. Chilwell made his first EPL start in October this season, supplanting Alonso. Chilwell went onto score in three consecutive games for Chelsea as well as bagging three clean-sheets. This is fabulous attacking for a defender, earning him a well-deserved nomination. It’s worth noting that Chilwell is part of a very strong Chelsea side who did face poor opposition last month, especiall Norwich which was thrashed 7-0.

Tino Livramento (SOU) is already proving to be this year’s FPL bargain, his confidence and performances growing as much as his price-tag in the last month. Livramento was positive in all of October’s games, delivering healthy returns. Not only has he been vital in the Saints shaping up at the back with 2 clean-sheets, but he also delivered a the business end of the pitch, bagging a goal plus assist during this period. This is especially impressive since one of the attacking returns came away at Chelsea. Consistency has been key for Livramento who continues to grow as a strong EPL player.

Declan Rice (WHU) continues to go from strength-to-strength, making him a big part of West Ham’s contention for the European qualification. Not only has Rice been commanding in the middle of the park for the Hammers, but he has also stepped up in other areas of his game, scoring a goal and registering an assist against Aston Villa at the end last month. This followed a solid display in the previous week’s 1-0 London Derby win over Tottenham.

Youri Tielemans (LEI) could often be overlooked in a team where an explosive Jamie Vardy has been banging in the goals, but he has always been a pivotal part of the team. Tielemans certainly can stand up and be counted, as he showed with an outstanding lob over De Gea in GW-8’s big win over Man United. Tielemans followed this up with an outrageous strike against Brentford the following week. Netting two likely goal-of-the-season contenders is reason enough to include Tielemans, but did he do enough besides to get your vote?

Aaron Ramsdale (ARS) has well and truly cemented himself as Arsenal’s #1, and he surely has his eyes set on the same for the England national team. He has become reliable, clearly instilling his back four with faith. The Gunners have not only gone unbeaten in October, but ever since GW-4 when Ramsdale came into the side. He kept two clean-sheets in October, topped off with a flying save to deny James Maddison at the end of the month. His only drawback is that with the exception of Leicester, Arsenal were backed to get results against the weak sides faced during the period.

Phil Foden (MCI) is the 4th Englishman on this list! He is holding onto a starting role in a side full of stars, which means that standing out and making this list is significant in itself. Foden has been stepping up for the Citizens, with crisp passing all over the pitch and dictating play in key areas. He went above and beyond last month, scoring in the draw against title rivals Liverpool and scoring a brace in the away win over an in-form Brighton side. Foden contributed to more than 50% of his sides goals last month. Unfortunately he registered no returns were in the final game of October when Man City lost at home to Crystal Palace.

Maxwel Cornet (BUR) is one of the few bright sparks for Burnley so far this season, the Clarets having an unconvincing start to the season. Some of our readers may not have been aware of the young Ivorian, but a brace in GW-9 away to Southampton certainly caught the eyes of spectators. That earned his side a draw that felt like a bit of a turning point for Burnley. He followed this up with a goal plus an assist the next week against Brentford. This is impressive considering the fact that he’s made it close to 90 mins only once in last month’s fixtures.

[ As a special bonus to Fantrax managers, Cornet is listed as both a defender and a striker, and his salary there is still less than his ppg. ]

Are there any players you feel are lucky to be on this list? Are there any that are unlucky to not have made it? Please let us know your thoughts and honorable-mentions in the comments!

