Reader Poll: October EPL Manager of the Month

‘Tis the season for managerial drama! November rang in the changes for several Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa, Norwich, and Tottenham all sacking their gaffers for poor performance.

But other managers delivered sparkling results in October, and four were nominated for Manager of the Month. I’ll run through the candidates below, and then give you the chance to voice your opinion in our poll.

Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

A pair of home 2-2 draws book-ended the month, with two away 5-0 wins sandwiched in between. The Reds started the month with a thrilling tie against Man City. The 5-0 win against Man United was proof of the gap that has emerged between the two clubs. It was a master class from Liverpool. Fantasy managers who have had Mo Salah are thankful.

David Moyes - West Ham

I love what Moyes is doing with West Ham. The Hammers are playing with confidence and even a little swagger. They are scared of no one. A loss to Brentford marred an otherwise amazing October. Wins against Everton, Tottenham, and Aston Villa brought them within reach of the top 4 (and then they beat Liverpool yesterday, but we are talking about October). They win in different ways. Two 1-0 wins, then a game where they outscore their opponent in a gunfight. Moyes is getting the best out of his team. Someone on West Ham is always going to earn points, but it wasn’t always easy to know who.

Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea

It’s hard to argue against four wins in four games. The Blues conceded just once in October while scoring 14. To be fair, they played Norwich and Newcastle for expected results, but teams have to get those wins, and nothing is easy in the EPL. Tuchel also had to deal with injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, but the attack didn’t miss a beat. Chelsea defenders had an especially good month: Three clean sheets and six goals made them top fantasy picks in October. They may end up being a better team because other players had to step up, and Tuchel managed that time well.

Patrick Vieira - Crystal Palace

I was worried about Vieira at the start of the season, but he has righted the ship. He has far fewer resources than other managers on this list. The Eagles famously beat Man City to end the month. It was a solid win that built off the work of three previous draws, including against his former clubs Arsenal and Leicester. Conor Gallagher is thriving under Vieira. Palace has extended October success into November with another shutout win.

Who’s your manager of the month? Any honorable mentions? What tactics make you think more (or less) of an EPL manager? Please share your thoughts in the comments!

