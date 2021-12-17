EPL GW-18 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

Due to Covid outbreaks at multiple clubs, the following games have now been postponed:

Man United vs Brighton

Southampton vs Brentford

Watford vs Crystal Palace

West Ham vs Norwich

Everton vs Leicester

Unfortunately, there is still uncertainly over other games scheduled for this weekend, so more postponements may be on the cards. There is a meeting scheduled on Monday to determine if a full league pause is required.

Saturday

Aston Villa vs Burnley

[ At this moment, this is the one early match that should confirm its two lineups before the Fantrax deadline. Be here in the countdown hour for those and discussion in the comments. ]

Ashley Young is due to miss out after picking up a knock last time out. Gerrard’s side has a midfield crisis right now; Bailey, El Ghazi, Nakamba, Traore and Sanson are all due to miss out. Cornet is likely still out, and Barnes is yet to show any signs of a return.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Leeds vs Arsenal

Leeds problems continued with a 7-0 pasting at the hands of Man City last time out. This won’t be helped by their injury problems, eight first team players out, most notably Bamford, Rodrigo, Phillips, James and Cooper. The Gunners’ Aubameyang, recently stripped of his captaincy, is not in contention for this one. Emile Smith Rowe is in contention to start after coming off the bench and scoring last time out.

Prediction: 1-3

Sunday

Wolves vs Chelsea

Forward Hwang will miss out after picking up a muscle injury last time out. Defender Ait Nouri will most likely sit out once more. Chelsea has problems with Covid — Lukaku, Werner, Chilwell and Hudson-Odoi all tested positive and are set to miss out. Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek are doubts.

Prediction: 0-2

~

Newcastle vs Man City

Newcastle continues to face problems at the back, with Lewis looking to joining Fernandez on the sidelines. Saint-Maximin picked up a knock in the defeat to Liverpool and will have to face a late fitness test. Pep roulette will likely affect this game, with Bernardo Silva having to face a late fitness test after being hooked at half time last time out. Walker hopes to be back for this one after missing the previous two matches.

Prediction: 0-3

~

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Recent postponements for snow and Covid have given Spurs a long layoff. Gil and Emerson Royal are set to miss out due to illness. Reguilon is due to return to the side after shaking off a hamstring injury. At Liverpool, van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones are all ill, and Origi looks unlikely to make it back from a knee injury.

Prediction: 1-2

