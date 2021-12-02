FPL GW-15 Player Picks

After surviving our first mid-week fixtures last time out, we’re getting into the Christmas football spirit now, so we should be hitting our stride. We now turn our attention to GW-15, which kicks off with a tasty looking London derby. Elsewhere, there are some big games happening at the bottom of the table, which should give us opportunities to grab some points from teams besides the top-four. Here are my picks for GW-15:

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (£4.4, NEW vs BUR): Newcastle may have given the goals away cheaply, but having Dubravka back in goal is certainly a plus. The positive sign last game-week was that the Magpies kept Norwich out for a long time with 10 men, so there are reasons to select Dubravka as a budget keeper. He’s a real differential and does pick up extra points from making saves. Up next is relegation rival Burnley who blanked last time out.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9, EVE vs ARS): The #1 Gunner’s stock continues to rise and for good reason. Arsenal may have had a tricky couple of games recently where Ramsdale did concede, but they face a struggling Everton side. Half of Ramsdale’s away trips have resulted in clean-sheets.

Defenders

Sergio Reguilón (£5.2, TOT vs NOR): Reguilon has proven his worth in recent weeks, with an assist and goal in his last two matches. Tottenham is showing some signs of improvement, and I expect Conte to focus on the back to get some clean-sheets in. Norwich has been ineffective in front of goal overall this season, so this game will likely offer Reguilon potential returns at both ends of the pitch.

Ruben Dias (£6.0, WAT vs MCY): Dias has been earmarked as a clean-sheet king only, but last game-week he popped up with a goal to mak him an even better prospect! Man City’s next victim is Watford, so hopefully with Dias having a taste for scoring now, even if he doesn’t score he’s in with a decent enough chance of a clean-sheet1

Matt Lowton (£4.4, NEW vs BUR): Burnley has showed signs of improvement, restoring old ways with a clean-sheet last time out. Lowton has been much improved in terms of attacking this season (1 goal plus 3 assists), so facing a Newcastle side that gives away goals cheaply could yield well for the cheap FPL asset.

Midfielders

Emile Smith Rowe (£6.0, EVE vs ARS): The Arsenal and England youngster has consistently produced since coming into the side, he and doesn’t look like slowing down anytime soon. He scored at Old Traffod last game-week and faces very shaky Toffees who are clearly low on confidence. Arsenal is in great form recently, and Smith Rowe has been at the heart of it.

Mason Mount (£7.4, WHU vs CHE): Mount is Chelsea’s Mr reliable so far this season (except when editor Jeff picks him and he gets a rest). Mount has chipped in with decent goal returns (four goals plus four assists), which is more impressive when you count that he’s rested three games and had reduced minutes in others. He scored and assisted last time out and goes into this London derby full of confidence. West Ham is winless in three.

Son Heung-Min (£10.4, TOT vs NOR): Spurs haven’t exactly set the world alight this season, and they’re still groping for form under new boss Conte. Son has been a bright spark this season, especially with Kane misfiring and looking off the pace. Spurs are in the midst of a run of decent fixtures, and woeful Norwich is up next. Son will look to add to the goal he netted last time out.

Raphinha (£6.7, LEE vs BRE): Raphinha stepped up for Leeds late on last game-week, dispatching a penalty to grab all three points. If any Leeds player is going to produce, it looks as though it’ll be Raphinha who has scored nearly half of the team’s goals so far this season!

Forwards

Neal Maupay (£6.3, SOU vs BRI): The Brighton striker is back on the FPL radar after his excellent goal late on last game-week against West Ham. Maupay is now on five goals this season, and if the early part of the season is anything to go on, he has a good chance of scoring in back to back games. Southampton has conceded eight goals in the last six games.

Calum Wilson (£7.4, NEW vs BUR): If the world’s richest club is going to retain Premier League status, then Wilson will be the reason why. Wilson scored last time out, and the Magpies have another huge game coming up against relegation rivals Burnley. There is a lack of decent-scoring FPL strikers right now, so at under 5% ownership Wilson could be a decent shout.

Ivan Toney (£6.7, LEE vs BRE): Toney is our 3rd budget striker pick. Toney has picked up his form recently with two goals in his last three matches (i.e. ever since editor Jeff dropped him), so he’s one of the most in-form strikers in the game. Next up is injury-stricken Leeds, so this could be another decent chance for Toney to bag.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? How many do you have? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

