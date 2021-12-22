Filed under: Premier League FPL Grants Extra Free Hit Chip By David Brian Dec 22, 2021, 7:22am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: FPL Grants Extra Free Hit Chip Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Yuri Smityuk\TASS via Getty Images In light of the fixture disruption caused by COVID, FPL is granting its fantasy managers an additional Free Hit chip that will be available beginning GW-20. See the official announcement here. More From Never Manage Alone EPL GW-19 FPL Player Picks: Delayed Transfers EPL GW-18 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat EPL GW-18 FPL Player Picks: Damage Control NMA Blog Cup Semifinal Results EPL GW-18 Fantrax Player Picks EPL GW-17 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat Loading comments...
