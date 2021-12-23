Filed under: Podcasts Official Fantasy Game NMA Podcast: FPL Festive Special Paul is joined by Spurs fan Harpal to discuss the FPL schedule over the festive period By Paul_Oliver Dec 23, 2021, 5:06pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NMA Podcast: FPL Festive Special Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Give the episode a listen: FPL Festive Period (35min) | NMA Podcast ~ Are you using your additional free hit over the festive period? ~ More From Never Manage Alone NMA Blog Cup 2021 - The winner is announced Fantrax EPL GW-19 Player Picks EPL GW-19 FPL Player Picks: Delayed Transfers FPL Grants Extra Free Hit Chip EPL GW-18 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat EPL GW-18 FPL Player Picks: Damage Control Loading comments...
