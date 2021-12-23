 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NMA Podcast: FPL Festive Special

Paul is joined by Spurs fan Harpal to discuss the FPL schedule over the festive period

By Paul_Oliver
Fans dressed as Father Christmas and wearing a face mask or covering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sit socially distanced as they wait for kick off in the English Premier League Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Give the episode a listen: FPL Festive Period (35min) | NMA Podcast

Are you using your additional free hit over the festive period?

