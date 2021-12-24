Rate My Teams: FPL & Fantrax EPL GW-19

Currently three Premier League games have already been postponed due to Covid + injury leaving some teams without the requisite 13 players + keeper to continue. I wouldn’t be surprised to see further postponements, so most of my changes will be last-minute, and I’ll target teams playing soonest after the deadline to minimize risk.

Official FPL

I have one free transfer but am yet to use any of my chips so far. I need to use my 1st-half wildcard before GW-20 next week. FPL has now just introduced an additional free-hit that can be used at anytime (but not consecutively with the other free hit). My concern with using it is that risk of further cancellations has me targeting teams playing first in the game-week, perhaps not as beneficial as a double-game week later in the season. My likely transfers are Tottenham’s Son & Kane due to fixtures and likelihood. £4.3Mil remain in the bank.

Fantrax NMA-11

Plenty of money remains in my bank. Man United’s Ronaldo keeps his place while Kane and Son come into the side. My Arsenal trio remains for a decent fixture against Norwich. Reguilon comes in. I will most likely upgrade my Chelsea midfielder from Havertz to Mount. Rank after GW-18: 85/166.

Fantrax NMA-17

Similar to NMA-11, I’ve brought in Kane and Son. I’ve gone Man City heavy plus Dalot and Soares at the back. I’ll carry Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold through his blank due to the price and having cover in NMA-17. Current rank: 39/95.

~

What changes would you make to my side? Are you tempted to use a chip? Whom might I shop for when Fantrax sees confirmed lineups? Is anyone else willing to post a roster and ask the community, “Rate My Team”? Please join in the comments below!

~