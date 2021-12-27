Fantrax EPL GW-20 Player Picks

Wow! Boxing Day had a lot of goals!

The Arsenal vs Wolves cancellation has a small upside for Fantrax managers, as we get to see confirmed lineups (CRY, NOR, SOU, TOT, WAT, WHU) from three games before the revised deadline. Unfortunately none of the big names are in that list, but with all Gunner assets blanking, six lineups should provide some replacements. Beware that Leeds vs Aston Villa is also off.

The turnaround is very quick, so let’s get right to it (and because it’s so quick, the prices quoted are from NMA-11 league before the GW-19 barn door closes — In under two hours, YMMV).

Keepers

Martin Dubravka (EVE vs NEW, 2.90)

Newcastle get a sputtering Everton team. And Dubravka makes saves.

~

Daniel Bachmann (WAT vs WHU, 2.52)

Not a great option but an option that’s not completely and totally horrid. He is home at least, and one can expect some saves against an attacking West Ham.

~

Fraser Forster (SOU vs TOT, 1.10)

He’s the cheapest starting keeper in the game, and we should see lineups confirmed before our deadline. If you can put the cash to work elsewhere, you can hope that his saves and clearances overcome the goals that Kane & Co will score in this one.

Defenders

Konstantinos Tsimikas (LEI vs LIV, 4.93)

The red card to Andrew Robertson means the young left back should get another start. He’s cheap, and he put up serious points when he played early in the season. He’s an easy choice for me this week.

~

Emerson Royal (SOU vs TOT, 6.97)

He was very productive in GW-19, so if he starts again (we should see the Spurs’ lineup in time to flip him), he is a steal at this barn-door price.

Midfielders

Conor Gallagher (CRY vs NOR, 18.57)

That’s a little pricey for me, but it is a home game versus Norwich, so I’d be remiss to not even mention him to those looking for ways to spend cash saved elsewhere.

~

Son Heung-Min (SOU vs TOT, 13.35)

Son is just plain good. Lucas Moura @5.61 is just as viable an option and much cheaper. They are back and playing well together.

~

Phil Foden (BRE vs MCI, 11.46)

Chastened by recent discipline, you have to think he is rested and will get the start. When he does, he produces. It’s always a gamble with Pep. I’d love to go with multiple City attackers, but I just have no idea how to read the rotation tea-leaves. I might be staying with Kevin De Bruyne too as I have him on the cheap.

~

Michail Antonio (WAT vs WHU, 10.69)

Antonio come on at the half on Boxing Day and made a difference, even though the Hammers couldn’t get the win. It’s another solid matchup for him too.

Forwards

Harry Kane (SOU vs TOT, 8.42)

Kane got back on the scoresheet finally. Tottenham looks much better under Conte. Spurs are defending better and scored five goals over their last two games. That’s good news for Kane and company. The Saints still are giving up goals too. Plus Kane is very affordable for what he can do (though Boxing Day earnings will start to change that soon).

~

Diogo Jota (LEI vs LIV, 15.14)

He’s scoring goals and playing against a Leicester defense that was just gutted for six goals. I wouldn’t fault anyone for getting multiple Liverpool attackers.

~

Odsonne Eduard (CRY vs NOR, 6.00)

This is a matchup pick. Palace plays the worst team in the league, and the Canaries just gave up five to Arsenal. You’ll be able to see the lineup too. So there may be other options (but not the suspended Zaha).

~

Romelu Lukaku (CHE vs BHA, 4.98)

Will he finally get a start? I think so. He put in an important shift for Chelsea midweek against Aston Villa and looked his powerful best.

How are you dealing with rotations and cancellations? Who are you confident will start whom I’ve missed? Have any questions? Please login and share in the comments below!

