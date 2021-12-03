Fantrax EPL GW-15 Player Picks

I know this isn’t a rate my team article, but I was thrilled to get top GW-14 score in NMA-11!

A goal from each midfielder and Wilson, plus two a piece from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah. I got a little lucky for sure, but it’s nice to have a really good week from time to time. Even Tariq Lamptey, who didn’t even start, pitched in with a late assist.

I really should listen more often to my own advice, and definitely keep reading the comments on the blog!

Let’s hope I can keep it up. With games coming so quickly, we again have to beware of rotation and injuries (and maybe weather).

[ Alert: We have one early match, and it’s a treat this week as West Ham hosts Chelsea, so we should see those two lineups confirmed in the hour before our deadline. Tune into NMA to see those and other late-breaking news plus discussion in the comments below our Pre-Deadline Chat on Saturday. Those who do can negate Tuchel’s rotation! ]

Goalkeepers

Martin Dubravka (1.87, NEW vs BUR)

Newcastle is still winless. They host fellow relegation zone team Burnley. Dubravka had five saves against Norwich and four against the Gunners. Stats like that should be enough to keep him in positive points even when losing. That’s really all you need from him at that price.

~

Alvaro Fernandez (4.91, LEE vs BRE)

The Brentford deputy-keeper’s price is creeping up. He may have some work to do against Leeds, but while Bielsa’s men still love to attack, they have only 13 goals on the season. So Fernandez may be required to make saves without conceding many, which makes him a decent option.

Defenders

Marcos Alonso (9.33, WHU vs CHE)

Alonso isn’t Ben Chilwell, but he seems to be on every set piece and corner. The Blues aren’t going to concede much either. He’s not expensive given his average ppg, but at his high ppg he’s not exactly cheap either. Consider him a place to park sizable cash and get your money’s worth. Bonus: If you log in during the countdown hour, you should see Chelsea’s confirmed lineup, further reducing risk.

~

Oleksandr Zinchenko (1.94, WAT vs MCI)

With defensive injuries mounting at Man City, Zinchenko may be a very cheap way into a good match-up for the Citizens’ defense. Watch the injury reports before making this move though.

~

Alex Telles (1.60, MAN vs CRY)

He has started two straight for United, and it looks like Luke Shaw may miss again because of his concussion. Telles hasn’t put up great points in those games, but at the price he doesn’t need to, plus he’s got a solid up side in a decent matchup.

~

Emerson Royal (6.81, TOT vs NOR)

I’d prefer Sergio Reguilon here, but the price difference may be too much to go get him. No losses yet for Conte, and this is a good home matchup.

~

Maxwel Cornet (7.79, NEW vs BUR)

I just love having a defender playing as a striker. It feels like a free space. Cornet is feast or famine. Last week was a famine, which hopefully means he’ll be feasting on the Newcastle “defense”.

Midfielders

Son Heung-Min (13.64, TOT vs NOR)

He finally got the goal many have been waiting on. Norwich gives up goals, so the wait for more may not take long. He’s not quite premium price yet either.

~

James Maddison (11.47, AST vs LEI)

Maddison has found his old form (yes it helps his fantasy value when Youri Tielemans is out). He has scored in two straight, plus a double fantasy scoring game before that. When he is playing and on set-pieces, he’s a player you could have in your squad week in and week out.

~

Phil Foden (10.02, WAT vs MCI)

Foden was on the City bench for the midweek game, which is a good sign that he’ll be ready to start this weekend (same with Jack Grealish). City has scored two or more in each of their last four games. Watford has conceded two in each of their previous two. Definitely consider multiple City attackers for this game, but give a thought to Pep roulette.

~

Stuart Dallas (13.56, LEE vs BRE)

He can be played as defender, though I’m not sure that’s the right way to go. He’s a model of consistency. He’s going to earn right around +9 each week. It makes him a safe bet, though one with much less upside than his (more expensive) teammate Raphinha, who also is a good bet each week if you can afford him.

~

Marcus Rashford (6.14, MAN vs CRY)

For Man United fans, it must be nice to see Rashford playing and assisting again. A player of his quality is a steal for that price, plus he has something to prove to a new coach, and it’s decent home matchup.

Forwards

Harry Kane (12.01, TOT vs NOR)

He has to score sometime...right!? Why not at Tottenham stadium against Norwich? Why not a pent up explosion? My Spidey-sense is tingling, so I’m actually somewhat afraid to not have him this week.

~

Romelu Lukaku (6.01, WHU vs CHE)

Speaking of players who haven’t scored in a while... Lukaku got back onto the field for 20 minutes midweek. You will be able to see the Blues’ confirmed lineup, and he’s not a bad option at that price.

~

Callum Wilson (5.65, NEW vs BUR)

I don’t really trust him to score in two straight games. Burnley do concede, especially on the road, and Newcastle is stilling putting the ball in the net. I’ve got a good feeling about this as a game Newcastle can win.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (8.47, MAN vs CRY)

This feels like a lazy suggestion. But not everyone has him. He’s cheap still even after breaking his dry spell.

~

Diogo Jota (14.12, WOL vs LIV)

If you have Salah or can get him, I would. But Jota has four goals in three games. Liverpool has netted four goals in three consecutive games. Leave a Red’s attacker out of your lineup at your own risk. Why not Mo and Jota?

Stats by Fantrax (NMA-11) and Soccerstats.com.

~

~