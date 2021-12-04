UCL MD-6 Fantasy Preview

The 2021 UCL calendar ends in the upcoming week. A total of 11 teams have secured qualification, but so far only four group winners have been decided. Below we’ll analyze the jockeying for position occurring in each group.

Eyes will be focused most intently on group G, where only three points separate first place Lille and last place Wolfsburg heading into their clash in Germany this Wednesday. In group F, Manchester United secured qualification but risks losing first place to Villarreal when the Spaniards visit Bergamo, Italy to play against Atalanta. And the Santiago Bernabeu will be the venue when Inter Milan faces Real Madrid for group D’s top spot.

Barcelona are set for a dramatic exit or a heroic qualification under new management. Either result is poetic since their decline started a couple of years ago in Munich, the very place they are preparing to play Bayern on Wednesday. In the same group, Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv but will be cheering on the Germans from many miles away.

In group B, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto will fight their last battles to join Liverpool in the round of 16. Every goal in this group in MD-6 will make a difference in determining which team qualifies.

Lastly, Juventus hosts Malmo in what seems to be a formality considering Chelsea’s superior goal difference; the London side is unlikely to squander that when they travel to Russia to play Zenit.

Rotation Risk

This section of the article focuses on each team’s ranking within the group and provides insight to the risk of rotation. High Risk indicates that the position of the team cannot be changed regardless of MD-6 results. Medium Risk indicates that even if the team’s position can be affected by MD-6 results, qualification is already secured and therefore the manager could rest players for use in the domestic league. Low Risk means that only injuries, fatigue and form would stop the manager from fielding his best players.

Group A: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge

Manchester City - 12 points and PSG - 8 points (High Risk): It will not be a surprise if both clubs’ starting 11s consist largely of unfamiliar youth players. A few fringe players from the senior squad may join them to get minutes. RB Leipzig and Club Brugge - 4 points (Low Risk): Both clubs are playing for Europa League qualification and will be expected to field their best teams.

Group B: AC Milan vs Liverpool and Porto vs Atletico Madrid

Liverpool - 15 points (High Risk): Jurgen Klopp had the luxury of rotating in MD-5, having already secured first place in group B. Once again, young names are expected to replace the first team players when they travel to Milan. Porto - 5 points, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan - 4 points (Low Risk): All teams have a good chance to qualify so they will field their best 11s.

Group C: Ajax vs Sporting CP and Dortmund vs Besiktas

Ajax - 15 points, Sporting CP - 9 points, Dortmund - 6 points, Besiktas - 0 points (High Risk): There is no possibility of changing positions in this group. If Dortmund beats Besiktas and Sporting loses to Ajax, then both Sporting and Dortmund will end up with 9 points but since the goal difference in their head to head matches is in favor of the Portuguese outfit then this group’s remaining matches are really just formalities.

Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

Real Madrid - 12 points, Inter Milan - 10 points (Medium Risk): Both clubs are through to the round of 16, however; Real Madrid has the points advantage. Any result except a loss is enough for the Spaniards to win the group. Considering they top La Liga at the moment, Carlo Ancelotti may opt to rest a couple or more key players. The same goes for the Italians considering they are trying to catch up with Serie A leaders Napoli. Sheriff - 6 points, Shakhtar Donetsk - 1 point (High Risk): There is nothing to play for as Sheriff has already locked down third place and qualification to the Europa League.

Group E: Bayern Munich vs Barcelona and Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv

Bayern Munich - 15 points, Dynamo Kyiv - 1 point (High Risk): Both teams should be resting most of their key players, but for opposite reasons. Bayern won the group while Dynamo Kyiv is confirmed last. Barcelona - 7 points, Benfica - 5 points (Low Risk): It’s complicated to figure out which team needs what to qualify in this group. For Barcelona, the simplest path is to simply defeat Bayern and not concern itself with Benfica’s result against Dynamo Kyiv. In case Barcelona draws then Benfica must lose for the Catalans to qualify, considering that the head-to-head advantage lies with Benfica. A loss for Barcelona means they can qualify only if Benfica draws or loses. For their part, Benfica needs to win and cross their fingers for Bayern to defeat or draw with Barcelona to be able to qualify.

Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys and Atalanta vs Villarreal

Manchester United - 10 points (High Risk): The English outfit is in first place and thanks to Young Boys’ performance against Atalanta in MD-5, Man Utd has already won the group. Even if Villarreal can equal Man Utd’s points tally, the Spaniards will still place second due to losing twice to Ralf Rangnick’s men before the German took the helm at Old Trafford. Villarreal - 7 points, Atalanta - 6 points, Young Boys - 4 points: Villarreal and Atalanta face off in a direct clash for qualification. A draw is enough for the Spaniards to ease through but with Atalanta’s injury list now reduced to just Robin Gosens, they are back to scoring at least 3 or 4 goals per match. If Young Boys do the double over Man United, then they can qualify if Villareal defeats Atalanta.

Group G: Wolfsburg vs Lille and Salzburg vs Sevilla

Lille - 8 points, Salzburg - 7 points, Sevilla - 6 points, Wolfsburg - 5 points: All four teams have a fair chance to qualify. Winning is the only path for Wolfsburg and Sevilla, while a draw for Lille and Salzburg will be enough. Other scenarios are possible as well but they are seemingly endless and will just cause confusion if I try to elaborate. From a fantasy point of view, knowing that Salzburg and Lille only need to draw to qualify is great information, but considering that all clubs except for Wolfsburg have a chance to win the group, then all bets are off. My advise is to go with your heart here.

Group H: Zenit vs Chelsea and Juventus vs Malmo

Chelsea - 12 points, Juventus - 12 points (Medium Risk): Zenit and Malmo have nothing to play for in MD-6, so both Chelsea and Juventus could rest key players in their bids to win the group against weaker opponents. Zenit - 4 points, Malmo - 1 point (High Risk): Zenit has the upper hand in head-to-head results against Malmo, which means qualification to the Europa League is secured regardless of MD-6 results.

MD-6 FANTASY GUIDE

The guide for MD-6 is very simple. Clean sheets are always unpredictable, but will be especially so this week. Some teams are playing to win a group, to qualify to the round of 16, or to qualify for the Europa League. Other teams will field non-key players who will be looking to either enjoy their minutes in UCL, or to prove their worth to the team in games that do not matter.

The time for teams to play it safe is over, and we could see a huge amount of goals scored. I for one will be using my Limitless chip to focus on teams that will be looking to qualify. For my defense, I may focus heavily on Chelsea and PSG.

Notable Injuries / Returns from Injury and Suspensions

Keep an eye out for the weekend domestic league matches for new injuries / returns. This table will be updated in our Live Chat on Tuesday.

UCL MD-6 Suspension / Injury List ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status PSG Wijnaldum Knee Unknown Doubtful Herrera Hamstring December Out Neymar Ankle January Out Draxler Muscle December Out Letellier Muscle January Out Man City Gundogan Knock December Doubtful Walker Knock December Doubtful De Bruyne COVID December Doubtful Stones COVID December Doubtful Torress Foot January Out Leipzig Gulacsi Discomfort December Doubtful Orban COVID December Doubtful Halstenberg Knee December Out Poulsen Calf December Out Olmo Hip January Out Atletico Trippier Shoulder December Doubtful Carrasco Discomfort December Doubtful Felipe Suspended Gimenez Concussion December Doubtful Porto Marcano Leg December Out Uribe Suspended Claudio Ramos Back January Out Liverpool Firmino Muscle December Out Keita Hamstring December Out Gomez Calf December Out Jones Eye December Doubtful Milner Suspended Elliott Ankle January Out AC Milan Giroud Muscle Unknown Out Kjaer Knee April Out Rebic Muscle December Doubtful Calabria Calf December Doubtful Bennacer Discomfort December Doubtful Plizzari Knee December Out Besiktas Pjanic Thigh December Out Gunok ACL June Out Teixteira Thigh December Out Tore Muscle December Doubtful Hasic ACL June Out Dortmund Burki Discomfort December Out Hazard COVID December Doubtful Akanji Unknown Unknown Doubtful Morey Ligament December Out Moukoko Muscle January Out Bellingham Knee December Doubtful Emre Can Suspended Reyna Hamstring January Out Sporting CP Coates COVID December Doubtful Palhinha Muscle December Doubtful Vinagre Ankle December Out Cabral Knee December Out Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown June Out Kudus Rib December Out Inter Milan Darmain Groin December Out Ranocchia Groin December Out Eriksen Head Unknown Out Kolarov Discomfort Unknown Doubtful De Vrij Hamstring December Doubtful Shakhtar Donetsk Traore Knee February Out Sheriff Bizjak Foot Unknown Out Benfica Radonjic Back December Out Pinho Discomfort December Doubtful Goncalves Muscle Unknown Doubtful Verissimo Knee December Out Dynamo Kyiv Popov ACL February Out Supryaga Muscle December Doubtful Kargbo Leg December Out Bayern Choupo-Moting COVID December Doubtful Sabitzer Calf December Out Gnabry Muscle December Doubtful Kimmich COVID December Doubtful Sarr Groin December Out Nianzou Shoulder December Out Cuisance Knock December Out Barcelona Alba Unknown Unknown Doubtful Braithwaite Knee December Doubtful Sergi Roberto Discomfort December Out Fati Hamstring December Doubtful Pedri Muscle December Doubtful Atalanta Gosens Hamstring December Out Villarreal Pino Suspended Man Utd Cavani Tendon December Out Matic Hamstring December Doubtful Varane Hamstring December Out Pogba Thigh January Out Young Boys Ballmoos Shoulder December Out Garcia Calf December Out Nsame Muscle December Doubtful Zesiger Knock December Doubtful Monteiro Knee December Doubtful Wolfsburg Casteels COVID December Doubtful Nmecha Suspended Schlager ACL April Out Bialek ACL January Out Lille Jardim Neck December Out Jonathan Suspended Da Silva Suspended Sevilla Navas Muscle December Doubtful Lamela Shoulder February Out En-Nesyri Muscle December Doubtful Salzburg Junuzovic Heel December Doubtful Vallci Tendon December Doubtful Bernardo Knee January Out Okafor Thigh December Doubtful Okoh Knee December Doubtful Zenit Kritsyuk Leg February Out Dmitril Suspended Juventus Ramsey Muscle December Doubtful Danilo Muscle December Out De Sciglio Knee December Doubtful Chiesa Muscle December Out Mckennie Ligament January Out

Rules, Tricks, and Tips

For the inside scoop on how to beat your mini-league rivals, please read Dhivakhar’s article on the secrets to success in fantasy UCL.

