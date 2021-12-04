EPL GW-15 Live Chat

The “Godfather of Gegenpressing” will begin his reign at Manchester United today, when Ralf Rangnick takes charge of the Red Devils for the first time. Although Rangnick is famous for the style of football that influenced a generation of German managers including Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp, many worry about how Cristiano Ronaldo will adapt to the new gaffer’s frenetic pressing.

Rangnick doesn’t seem concerned: “You always have to adapt your style or your idea of football to the players you have available, not vice versa,” (espn.com) Today we’ll get our first glimpse of what that might look like.

Our opening match is West Ham vs Chelsea, so our Fantrax managers will have the luxury of confirmed lineups for that match ahead of the transfer deadline. Here they are:

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Zouma, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Ziyech, Havertz.

OK then NMA nation — let’s chat!