NMA Blog Cup Quarterfinal Results

With game-weeks coming thick and fast, the Blog Cup quarterfinals took place midweek, which was GW-14. Hopefully this didn’t wrong-foot too many. It didn’t help me, because the quick turnaround meant I couldn’t easily copy all the week’s results from the home page (which has quickly zeroed ready for this weekend) and instead have had to copy them all in by hand — so do check your score because it is possible I’ve made a mistake (I will correct a mistake if it affects qualification and I hear about it quickly). Thank goodness this happened when there were 48 teams and not over 100.
The week was pretty high-scoring and this meant a good score was needed to advance. Scores among the competing teams ranged from 138 (well done to PPQ) down to 59.5.
Here are the results in full:
Blog cup quarter-finals
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|Cup position
|League position
|Team
|Round score
|Total score
|1
|14
|PPQ
|138
|1356.5
|2
|52
|Smoke & Mirrors
|137
|1255.5
|3
|68
|Team BlueBloodedx
|136.5
|1225.5
|4
|24
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|130.5
|1327
|5
|4
|Shock The Monkey
|121
|1411
|6
|43
|Ano's team 2021/22
|120
|1265.5
|7
|37
|Team taquito
|117
|1285.5
|8
|51
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|116
|1257
|9
|2
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|114.5
|1420.5
|10
|88
|Bottlers
|113
|1159.5
|11
|5
|Team DavidBrian
|111.5
|1399.5
|12
|9
|Team JenJen11
|110
|1381.5
|13
|8
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|109.5
|1384.5
|14
|15
|Ledang LFC
|108.5
|1352.5
|15
|63
|Team SouthHorizons
|108
|1239
|16
|20
|Team DipoleFC
|107
|1339.5
|17
|10
|Team stallexpress
|107
|1378
|18
|19
|Team OGL1
|105
|1342.5
|19
|58
|Team TennisBone
|105
|1242
|20
|72
|[TyF] London_FC
|104.5
|1212
|21
|44
|Team Openworldgrady
|103
|1265
|22
|28
|Team Colecole
|103
|1303.5
|23
|39
|2NE1
|102
|1280.5
|24
|96
|Team mandamus
|101.5
|1131
|25
|70
|Le Titans 11
|101.5
|1218
|26
|34
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|101.5
|1294.5
|27
|31
|Team MIFFY_FC
|101
|1301
|28
|69
|Fantastic XI
|100
|1223.5
|29
|64
|Team redstoglory
|100
|1237.5
|30
|40
|Lowmer
|99.5
|1275
|31
|53
|Alehouse WAGs
|99.5
|1250
|32
|26
|okieS
|99
|1320
|--- Qualification cut off ---
|33
|59
|Cactus Functus
|97.5
|1241.5
|34
|7
|183168
|97
|1389.5
|35
|25
|Sir Boy United FC
|96
|1326.5
|36
|95
|HardasChuck
|94.5
|1140.5
|37
|29
|Team 3timelucky
|91.5
|1303.5
|38
|18
|Sparta FC
|90.5
|1345.5
|39
|100
|Team Pikey666
|88
|1116.5
|40
|35
|Six times
|86
|1291
|41
|38
|Team Messi4ever
|84
|1282
|42
|76
|Team nickbrown1969
|83
|1201
|43
|60
|Lua Lua
|80.5
|1240
|44
|73
|Team Baziu
|76
|1211
|45
|74
|Team stormtrooper84
|70.5
|1208.5
|46
|91
|Team Comeback
|70
|1153.5
|47
|27
|Team BobiSsz
|62.5
|1319.5
|48
|87
|Team nadeemramsing
|59.5
|1159.5
A score of 99 points was needed to make it through to the semi-finals. That score was good enough for only 67th place in the overall week standings, so 35 teams who had already been eliminated would have made it through ‘if only’ — my team included, grrr.
There were a few notable casualties, including the cup-holder and overall league winner from last year 183168, who fell an agonizing two points short. Other teams from the league’s top 25 who have fallen were Sparta FC and Sir Boy United FC. The lowest-placed team remaining is 96th placed Team mandamus, the top-scorer from the previous round.
Blog editor Jeff will be mightily relieved that his Alehouse WAGs scraped through with 99.5 points, and I’m sure there is plenty of relief among other lower-placed qualifiers.
The next round won’t get any easier — the remaining 32 teams will be reduced to the 20 who will compete for the title. The semifinal will take place in GW-16, so I’m sure there is plenty of planning and concern about rotation already going on!
~
How did you do? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Or did your team sail through easily? If you fell out earlier but scored above the cut, does it feel like an accomplishment or missed opportunity (“Could’a been a contenda”)? Please let us know in the comments!
~
