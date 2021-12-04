NMA Blog Cup Quarterfinal Results

With game-weeks coming thick and fast, the Blog Cup quarterfinals took place midweek, which was GW-14. Hopefully this didn’t wrong-foot too many. It didn’t help me, because the quick turnaround meant I couldn’t easily copy all the week’s results from the home page (which has quickly zeroed ready for this weekend) and instead have had to copy them all in by hand — so do check your score because it is possible I’ve made a mistake (I will correct a mistake if it affects qualification and I hear about it quickly). Thank goodness this happened when there were 48 teams and not over 100.

The week was pretty high-scoring and this meant a good score was needed to advance. Scores among the competing teams ranged from 138 (well done to PPQ) down to 59.5.

Here are the results in full:

Blog cup quarter-finals ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score ﻿Cup position League position Team Round score Total score 1 14 PPQ 138 1356.5 2 52 Smoke & Mirrors 137 1255.5 3 68 Team BlueBloodedx 136.5 1225.5 4 24 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 130.5 1327 5 4 Shock The Monkey 121 1411 6 43 Ano's team 2021/22 120 1265.5 7 37 Team taquito 117 1285.5 8 51 Team Chris_Manfredi 116 1257 9 2 EPL GALACTICO'S 114.5 1420.5 10 88 Bottlers 113 1159.5 11 5 Team DavidBrian 111.5 1399.5 12 9 Team JenJen11 110 1381.5 13 8 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 109.5 1384.5 14 15 Ledang LFC 108.5 1352.5 15 63 Team SouthHorizons 108 1239 16 20 Team DipoleFC 107 1339.5 17 10 Team stallexpress 107 1378 18 19 Team OGL1 105 1342.5 19 58 Team TennisBone 105 1242 20 72 [TyF] London_FC 104.5 1212 21 44 Team Openworldgrady 103 1265 22 28 Team Colecole 103 1303.5 23 39 2NE1 102 1280.5 24 96 Team mandamus 101.5 1131 25 70 Le Titans 11 101.5 1218 26 34 OGZ Hall Of Fame 101.5 1294.5 27 31 Team MIFFY_FC 101 1301 28 69 Fantastic XI 100 1223.5 29 64 Team redstoglory 100 1237.5 30 40 Lowmer 99.5 1275 31 53 Alehouse WAGs 99.5 1250 32 26 okieS 99 1320 --- Qualification cut off --- 33 59 Cactus Functus 97.5 1241.5 34 7 183168 97 1389.5 35 25 Sir Boy United FC 96 1326.5 36 95 HardasChuck 94.5 1140.5 37 29 Team 3timelucky 91.5 1303.5 38 18 Sparta FC 90.5 1345.5 39 100 Team Pikey666 88 1116.5 40 35 Six times 86 1291 41 38 Team Messi4ever 84 1282 42 76 Team nickbrown1969 83 1201 43 60 Lua Lua 80.5 1240 44 73 Team Baziu 76 1211 45 74 Team stormtrooper84 70.5 1208.5 46 91 Team Comeback 70 1153.5 47 27 Team BobiSsz 62.5 1319.5 48 87 Team nadeemramsing 59.5 1159.5

A score of 99 points was needed to make it through to the semi-finals. That score was good enough for only 67th place in the overall week standings, so 35 teams who had already been eliminated would have made it through ‘if only’ — my team included, grrr.

There were a few notable casualties, including the cup-holder and overall league winner from last year 183168, who fell an agonizing two points short. Other teams from the league’s top 25 who have fallen were Sparta FC and Sir Boy United FC. The lowest-placed team remaining is 96th placed Team mandamus, the top-scorer from the previous round.

Blog editor Jeff will be mightily relieved that his Alehouse WAGs scraped through with 99.5 points, and I’m sure there is plenty of relief among other lower-placed qualifiers.

The next round won’t get any easier — the remaining 32 teams will be reduced to the 20 who will compete for the title. The semifinal will take place in GW-16, so I’m sure there is plenty of planning and concern about rotation already going on!

~

How did you do? Did you fall at this hurdle? If so, which players let you down? Or did your team sail through easily? If you fell out earlier but scored above the cut, does it feel like an accomplishment or missed opportunity (“Could’a been a contenda”)? Please let us know in the comments!

~