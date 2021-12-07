UCL MD-6 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-6 Build-Up
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will be held at noon CET on Monday 13th December in Nyon Switzerland. Before discussing potential heavy weight clashes in R-16, some teams remain at risk, most notably Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla and Atalanta.
There are a few teams that will play meaningless matches. This may come as bad news for fantasy managers but can be seen as a great opportunity for coaches to offer experience to benched and young players. If you are playing the limitless chip this week, be sure to take a look at players that may be of great differential value in points returns:
- Man City: Pep Guardiola has been much more forward than usual stating that he is bringing four or five youth team players to Leipzig. Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Joao Cancelo are staying back in Manchester to rest. He also confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will start.
The travelling party going to Germany! ⬇️— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 6, 2021
- Paris Saint-Germain: Lineup predictions are showing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as starters. I have major doubts about that though since PSG’s position as Group-A’s second place cannot change.
- Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp stated in an interview that Liverpool will rotate heavily, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi starting.
Jürgen Klopp fielded questions on a variety of topics during his pre-#ACMLIV press conference.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2021
- Group C: Ajax, Sporting, Dortmund and Besiktas will all play for naught in MD-6. There are many other options to focus on in other groups, so I would avoid this group all together in MD-6.
- Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk: The Moldovan club has secured a spot in Europa League knockout stages while Shakhtar Donetsk cannot improve from last place.
- Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv: For completely opposite reasons, both teams have meaningless matches to play MD-6. Bayern won the group while Dynamo Kyiv are finishing last which makes Benfica one of the most attractive options for fantasy managers in MD-6 when they host the Ukrainians.
- Man United: The Group F top spot was secured after the win over Villarreal in MD-5, and new manager Ralf Rangnick’s approach to MD-6 is being prophesied heavily on social media. We must wait to see what he says about it in today’s press conference.
- Zenit and Malmo: Third and fourth respectively regardless of MD-6 results. There is no reason to bet on their players anymore against Chelsea and Juventus in a fight for top spot.
Team News (Injury / Suspension)
Fourteen clubs out of 32 are playing matches with little interest during a congested sporting schedule period.
Below is an injury/suspension list to help you avoid players that are unlikely to feature. Additionally, be sure to read our MD-6 Fantasy Preview, our MD-6 Player Picks, and David’s Rate My MD-6 Team piece before you finalize your squad for this round.
MD-6 Injury / Suspension List
|Club
|Player
|Injury
|Expected Return
|Status
|Club
|Player
|Injury
|Expected Return
|Status
|PSG
|Ramos
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Herrera
|Hamstring
|December
|Doubtful
|Neymar
|Ankle
|January
|Out
|Draxler
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Man City
|Jesus
|Knock
|December
|Out
|Bernardo Silva
|Rest
|Cancelo
|Rest
|Rodri
|Rest
|Torress
|Foot
|January
|Out
|Leipzig
|Haidara
|Ankle
|January
|Out
|Orban
|COVID
|December
|Doubtful
|Halstenberg
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Poulsen
|Calf
|December
|Out
|Olmo
|Hip
|January
|Out
|Atletico
|Trippier
|Shoulder
|December
|Doubtful
|Felipe
|Suspended
|Savic
|Hamstring
|January
|Out
|Gimenez
|Concussion
|December
|Out
|Porto
|Marcano
|Leg
|December
|Out
|Uribe
|Suspended
|Pepe
|Muscle
|January
|Out
|Joao Mario
|fatigue
|December
|Doubtful
|Conceicao
|Hip
|December
|Doubtful
|Liverpool
|Firmino
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Keita
|Hamstring
|December
|Doubtful
|Gomez
|Calf
|December
|Doubtful
|Jones
|Eye
|December
|Out
|Milner
|Suspended
|Elliott
|Ankle
|January
|Out
|AC Milan
|Giroud
|Muscle
|Unknown
|Out
|Kjaer
|Knee
|April
|Out
|Rebic
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Calabria
|Calf
|December
|Doubtful
|Bennacer
|Discomfort
|December
|Doubtful
|Leao
|Thigh
|January
|Out
|Plizzari
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Besiktas
|Pjanic
|Thigh
|December
|Out
|Gunok
|ACL
|June
|Out
|Teixteira
|Thigh
|December
|Out
|Tore
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|N'Koudou
|Anke
|February
|Out
|Hasic
|ACL
|June
|Out
|Dortmund
|Burki
|Discomfort
|December
|Out
|Hazard
|COVID
|December
|Doubtful
|Brandt
|Concussion
|December
|Doubtful
|Morey
|Ligament
|December
|Out
|Moukoko
|Muscle
|January
|Out
|Bellingham
|Knee
|December
|Doubtful
|Emre Can
|Suspended
|Reyna
|Hamstring
|January
|Doubtful
|Sporting CP
|Coates
|COVID
|December
|Doubtful
|Palhinha
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Vinagre
|Ankle
|December
|Out
|Cabral
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Ajax
|Stekelenburg
|Unknown
|June
|Out
|Kudus
|Rib
|December
|Out
|Real Madrid
|Benzema
|Hamstring
|December
|Out
|Inter Milan
|Darmain
|Groin
|December
|Out
|Ranocchia
|Groin
|December
|Out
|Eriksen
|Head
|Unknown
|Out
|Kolarov
|Discomfort
|Unknown
|Doubtful
|De Vrij
|Hamstring
|December
|Doubtful
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Traore
|Knee
|February
|Out
|Sheriff
|Bizjak
|Foot
|Unknown
|Out
|Benfica
|Radonjic
|Back
|December
|Out
|Pinho
|Discomfort
|December
|Out
|Goncalves
|Muscle
|Unknown
|Doubtful
|Verissimo
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Popov
|ACL
|February
|Out
|Supryaga
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Kargbo
|Leg
|December
|Out
|Bayern
|Hernandez
|Ankle
|December
|Doubtful
|Sabitzer
|Calf
|December
|Out
|Stanisic
|Thigh
|December
|Doubtful
|Kimmich
|COVID
|December
|Doubtful
|Sarr
|Groin
|December
|Out
|Nianzou
|Shoulder
|December
|Out
|Cuisance
|Knock
|December
|Out
|Barcelona
|Aguero
|Unknown
|Unknown
|Out
|Braithwaite
|Knee
|December
|Doubtful
|Sergi Roberto
|Discomfort
|December
|Out
|Fati
|Hamstring
|December
|Out
|Pedri
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Atalanta
|Gosens
|Hamstring
|December
|Out
|Villarreal
|Pino
|Suspended
|Danjuma
|Unknown
|December
|Doubtful
|Coquelin
|Unknown
|December
|Doubtful
|Man Utd
|Cavani
|Tendon
|December
|Doubtful
|Shaw
|Concussion
|December
|Doubtful
|Varane
|Hamstring
|December
|Out
|Pogba
|Thigh
|January
|Out
|Young Boys
|Ballmoos
|Shoulder
|December
|Out
|Garcia
|Calf
|December
|Out
|Nsame
|Muscle
|December
|Doubtful
|Zesiger
|Knock
|December
|Doubtful
|Monteiro
|Knee
|December
|Doubtful
|Wolfsburg
|Casteels
|COVID
|December
|Doubtful
|Nmecha
|Suspended
|Schlager
|ACL
|April
|Out
|Bialek
|ACL
|January
|Out
|Lille
|Jardim
|Neck
|December
|Out
|Jonathan
|Suspended
|Da Silva
|Suspended
|Sevilla
|Navas
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Lamela
|Shoulder
|February
|Out
|En-Nesyri
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Acuna
|Thigh
|December
|Doubtful
|Salzburg
|Junuzovic
|Heel
|December
|Out
|Vallci
|Tendon
|December
|Out
|Bernardo
|Knee
|January
|Out
|Okafor
|Thigh
|December
|Doubtful
|Okoh
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Zenit
|Kritsyuk
|Leg
|February
|Out
|Dmitril
|Suspended
|Chelsea
|Kovacic
|Hamstring
|December
|Doubtful
|Kante
|Knee
|December
|Out
|Chilwell
|Knee
|January
|Out
|Chalobah
|Hamstring
|December
|Out
|Alonso
|Back
|December
|Doubtful
|Havertz
|Ankle
|December
|Doubtful
|Jorginho
|Hip
|December
|Doubtful
|Juventus
|Ramsey
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Danilo
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|De Sciglio
|Knee
|December
|Doubtful
|Chiesa
|Muscle
|December
|Out
|Mckennie
|Ligament
|January
|Doubtful
|Perin
|COVID
|December
|Out
Note: If a team is not listed then it does not have any notable injuries or suspensions.
~
Keep an eye on the comments for any late news, including lineups for the PSG vs Club Brugge and RB Leipzig vs Manchester City ties that should be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline. The buzzer will sound at 17:45 GMT, so make sure you’re here an hour before then!
Good luck everyone!
~
How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured or missing players? Do you have any tactical questions? Are you playing a chip? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!
~
