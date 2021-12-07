UCL MD-6 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-6 Build-Up

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will be held at noon CET on Monday 13th December in Nyon Switzerland. Before discussing potential heavy weight clashes in R-16, some teams remain at risk, most notably Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla and Atalanta.

There are a few teams that will play meaningless matches. This may come as bad news for fantasy managers but can be seen as a great opportunity for coaches to offer experience to benched and young players. If you are playing the limitless chip this week, be sure to take a look at players that may be of great differential value in points returns:

Man City: Pep Guardiola has been much more forward than usual stating that he is bringing four or five youth team players to Leipzig. Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Joao Cancelo are staying back in Manchester to rest. He also confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will start.

Paris Saint-Germain: Lineup predictions are showing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as starters. I have major doubts about that though since PSG’s position as Group-A’s second place cannot change.

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp stated in an interview that Liverpool will rotate heavily, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi starting.

Group C: Ajax, Sporting, Dortmund and Besiktas will all play for naught in MD-6. There are many other options to focus on in other groups, so I would avoid this group all together in MD-6.

Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk: The Moldovan club has secured a spot in Europa League knockout stages while Shakhtar Donetsk cannot improve from last place.

Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv: For completely opposite reasons, both teams have meaningless matches to play MD-6. Bayern won the group while Dynamo Kyiv are finishing last which makes Benfica one of the most attractive options for fantasy managers in MD-6 when they host the Ukrainians.

Man United: The Group F top spot was secured after the win over Villarreal in MD-5, and new manager Ralf Rangnick’s approach to MD-6 is being prophesied heavily on social media. We must wait to see what he says about it in today’s press conference.

Zenit and Malmo: Third and fourth respectively regardless of MD-6 results. There is no reason to bet on their players anymore against Chelsea and Juventus in a fight for top spot.

Team News (Injury / Suspension)

Fourteen clubs out of 32 are playing matches with little interest during a congested sporting schedule period.

Below is an injury/suspension list to help you avoid players that are unlikely to feature. Additionally, be sure to read our MD-6 Fantasy Preview, our MD-6 Player Picks, and David’s Rate My MD-6 Team piece before you finalize your squad for this round.

MD-6 Injury / Suspension List ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status ﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status PSG Ramos Muscle December Doubtful Herrera Hamstring December Doubtful Neymar Ankle January Out Draxler Muscle December Out Man City Jesus Knock December Out Bernardo Silva Rest Cancelo Rest Rodri Rest Torress Foot January Out Leipzig Haidara Ankle January Out Orban COVID December Doubtful Halstenberg Knee December Out Poulsen Calf December Out Olmo Hip January Out Atletico Trippier Shoulder December Doubtful Felipe Suspended Savic Hamstring January Out Gimenez Concussion December Out Porto Marcano Leg December Out Uribe Suspended Pepe Muscle January Out Joao Mario fatigue December Doubtful Conceicao Hip December Doubtful Liverpool Firmino Muscle December Out Keita Hamstring December Doubtful Gomez Calf December Doubtful Jones Eye December Out Milner Suspended Elliott Ankle January Out AC Milan Giroud Muscle Unknown Out Kjaer Knee April Out Rebic Muscle December Doubtful Calabria Calf December Doubtful Bennacer Discomfort December Doubtful Leao Thigh January Out Plizzari Knee December Out Besiktas Pjanic Thigh December Out Gunok ACL June Out Teixteira Thigh December Out Tore Muscle December Out N'Koudou Anke February Out Hasic ACL June Out Dortmund Burki Discomfort December Out Hazard COVID December Doubtful Brandt Concussion December Doubtful Morey Ligament December Out Moukoko Muscle January Out Bellingham Knee December Doubtful Emre Can Suspended Reyna Hamstring January Doubtful Sporting CP Coates COVID December Doubtful Palhinha Muscle December Doubtful Vinagre Ankle December Out Cabral Knee December Out Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown June Out Kudus Rib December Out Real Madrid Benzema Hamstring December Out Inter Milan Darmain Groin December Out Ranocchia Groin December Out Eriksen Head Unknown Out Kolarov Discomfort Unknown Doubtful De Vrij Hamstring December Doubtful Shakhtar Donetsk Traore Knee February Out Sheriff Bizjak Foot Unknown Out Benfica Radonjic Back December Out Pinho Discomfort December Out Goncalves Muscle Unknown Doubtful Verissimo Knee December Out Dynamo Kyiv Popov ACL February Out Supryaga Muscle December Doubtful Kargbo Leg December Out Bayern Hernandez Ankle December Doubtful Sabitzer Calf December Out Stanisic Thigh December Doubtful Kimmich COVID December Doubtful Sarr Groin December Out Nianzou Shoulder December Out Cuisance Knock December Out Barcelona Aguero Unknown Unknown Out Braithwaite Knee December Doubtful Sergi Roberto Discomfort December Out Fati Hamstring December Out Pedri Muscle December Doubtful Atalanta Gosens Hamstring December Out Villarreal Pino Suspended Danjuma Unknown December Doubtful Coquelin Unknown December Doubtful Man Utd Cavani Tendon December Doubtful Shaw Concussion December Doubtful Varane Hamstring December Out Pogba Thigh January Out Young Boys Ballmoos Shoulder December Out Garcia Calf December Out Nsame Muscle December Doubtful Zesiger Knock December Doubtful Monteiro Knee December Doubtful Wolfsburg Casteels COVID December Doubtful Nmecha Suspended Schlager ACL April Out Bialek ACL January Out Lille Jardim Neck December Out Jonathan Suspended Da Silva Suspended Sevilla Navas Muscle December Out Lamela Shoulder February Out En-Nesyri Muscle December Out Acuna Thigh December Doubtful Salzburg Junuzovic Heel December Out Vallci Tendon December Out Bernardo Knee January Out Okafor Thigh December Doubtful Okoh Knee December Out Zenit Kritsyuk Leg February Out Dmitril Suspended Chelsea Kovacic Hamstring December Doubtful Kante Knee December Out Chilwell Knee January Out Chalobah Hamstring December Out Alonso Back December Doubtful Havertz Ankle December Doubtful Jorginho Hip December Doubtful Juventus Ramsey Muscle December Out Danilo Muscle December Out De Sciglio Knee December Doubtful Chiesa Muscle December Out Mckennie Ligament January Doubtful Perin COVID December Out

Note: If a team is not listed then it does not have any notable injuries or suspensions.

Keep an eye on the comments for any late news, including lineups for the PSG vs Club Brugge and RB Leipzig vs Manchester City ties that should be released about an hour before today's fantasy transfer deadline. The buzzer will sound at 17:45 GMT, so make sure you're here an hour before then!

Good luck everyone!

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured or missing players? Do you have any tactical questions? Are you playing a chip? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

