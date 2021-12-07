 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UCL MD-6 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

Five more clubs are bound to set foot in the round of 16, other clubs are fighting for spots in Europa League, and just a few have meaningless matches to play!

By MiQ
Thomas Tuchel - Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

MD-6 Build-Up

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will be held at noon CET on Monday 13th December in Nyon Switzerland. Before discussing potential heavy weight clashes in R-16, some teams remain at risk, most notably Barcelona, Villarreal, Sevilla and Atalanta.

There are a few teams that will play meaningless matches. This may come as bad news for fantasy managers but can be seen as a great opportunity for coaches to offer experience to benched and young players. If you are playing the limitless chip this week, be sure to take a look at players that may be of great differential value in points returns:

  • Man City: Pep Guardiola has been much more forward than usual stating that he is bringing four or five youth team players to Leipzig. Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Joao Cancelo are staying back in Manchester to rest. He also confirmed that Kevin De Bruyne will start.
  • Paris Saint-Germain: Lineup predictions are showing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as starters. I have major doubts about that though since PSG’s position as Group-A’s second place cannot change.
  • Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp stated in an interview that Liverpool will rotate heavily, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi starting.
  • Group C: Ajax, Sporting, Dortmund and Besiktas will all play for naught in MD-6. There are many other options to focus on in other groups, so I would avoid this group all together in MD-6.
  • Sheriff and Shakhtar Donetsk: The Moldovan club has secured a spot in Europa League knockout stages while Shakhtar Donetsk cannot improve from last place.
  • Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv: For completely opposite reasons, both teams have meaningless matches to play MD-6. Bayern won the group while Dynamo Kyiv are finishing last which makes Benfica one of the most attractive options for fantasy managers in MD-6 when they host the Ukrainians.
  • Man United: The Group F top spot was secured after the win over Villarreal in MD-5, and new manager Ralf Rangnick’s approach to MD-6 is being prophesied heavily on social media. We must wait to see what he says about it in today’s press conference.
  • Zenit and Malmo: Third and fourth respectively regardless of MD-6 results. There is no reason to bet on their players anymore against Chelsea and Juventus in a fight for top spot.

Team News (Injury / Suspension)

Fourteen clubs out of 32 are playing matches with little interest during a congested sporting schedule period.

Below is an injury/suspension list to help you avoid players that are unlikely to feature. Additionally, be sure to read our MD-6 Fantasy Preview, our MD-6 Player Picks, and David’s Rate My MD-6 Team piece before you finalize your squad for this round.

MD-6 Injury / Suspension List

﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
﻿Club Player Injury Expected Return Status
PSG Ramos Muscle December Doubtful
Herrera Hamstring December Doubtful
Neymar Ankle January Out
Draxler Muscle December Out
Man City Jesus Knock December Out
Bernardo Silva Rest
Cancelo Rest
Rodri Rest
Torress Foot January Out
Leipzig Haidara Ankle January Out
Orban COVID December Doubtful
Halstenberg Knee December Out
Poulsen Calf December Out
Olmo Hip January Out
Atletico Trippier Shoulder December Doubtful
Felipe Suspended
Savic Hamstring January Out
Gimenez Concussion December Out
Porto Marcano Leg December Out
Uribe Suspended
Pepe Muscle January Out
Joao Mario fatigue December Doubtful
Conceicao Hip December Doubtful
Liverpool Firmino Muscle December Out
Keita Hamstring December Doubtful
Gomez Calf December Doubtful
Jones Eye December Out
Milner Suspended
Elliott Ankle January Out
AC Milan Giroud Muscle Unknown Out
Kjaer Knee April Out
Rebic Muscle December Doubtful
Calabria Calf December Doubtful
Bennacer Discomfort December Doubtful
Leao Thigh January Out
Plizzari Knee December Out
Besiktas Pjanic Thigh December Out
Gunok ACL June Out
Teixteira Thigh December Out
Tore Muscle December Out
N'Koudou Anke February Out
Hasic ACL June Out
Dortmund Burki Discomfort December Out
Hazard COVID December Doubtful
Brandt Concussion December Doubtful
Morey Ligament December Out
Moukoko Muscle January Out
Bellingham Knee December Doubtful
Emre Can Suspended
Reyna Hamstring January Doubtful
Sporting CP Coates COVID December Doubtful
Palhinha Muscle December Doubtful
Vinagre Ankle December Out
Cabral Knee December Out
Ajax Stekelenburg Unknown June Out
Kudus Rib December Out
Real Madrid Benzema Hamstring December Out
Inter Milan Darmain Groin December Out
Ranocchia Groin December Out
Eriksen Head Unknown Out
Kolarov Discomfort Unknown Doubtful
De Vrij Hamstring December Doubtful
Shakhtar Donetsk Traore Knee February Out
Sheriff Bizjak Foot Unknown Out
Benfica Radonjic Back December Out
Pinho Discomfort December Out
Goncalves Muscle Unknown Doubtful
Verissimo Knee December Out
Dynamo Kyiv Popov ACL February Out
Supryaga Muscle December Doubtful
Kargbo Leg December Out
Bayern Hernandez Ankle December Doubtful
Sabitzer Calf December Out
Stanisic Thigh December Doubtful
Kimmich COVID December Doubtful
Sarr Groin December Out
Nianzou Shoulder December Out
Cuisance Knock December Out
Barcelona Aguero Unknown Unknown Out
Braithwaite Knee December Doubtful
Sergi Roberto Discomfort December Out
Fati Hamstring December Out
Pedri Muscle December Doubtful
Atalanta Gosens Hamstring December Out
Villarreal Pino Suspended
Danjuma Unknown December Doubtful
Coquelin Unknown December Doubtful
Man Utd Cavani Tendon December Doubtful
Shaw Concussion December Doubtful
Varane Hamstring December Out
Pogba Thigh January Out
Young Boys Ballmoos Shoulder December Out
Garcia Calf December Out
Nsame Muscle December Doubtful
Zesiger Knock December Doubtful
Monteiro Knee December Doubtful
Wolfsburg Casteels COVID December Doubtful
Nmecha Suspended
Schlager ACL April Out
Bialek ACL January Out
Lille Jardim Neck December Out
Jonathan Suspended
Da Silva Suspended
Sevilla Navas Muscle December Out
Lamela Shoulder February Out
En-Nesyri Muscle December Out
Acuna Thigh December Doubtful
Salzburg Junuzovic Heel December Out
Vallci Tendon December Out
Bernardo Knee January Out
Okafor Thigh December Doubtful
Okoh Knee December Out
Zenit Kritsyuk Leg February Out
Dmitril Suspended
Chelsea Kovacic Hamstring December Doubtful
Kante Knee December Out
Chilwell Knee January Out
Chalobah Hamstring December Out
Alonso Back December Doubtful
Havertz Ankle December Doubtful
Jorginho Hip December Doubtful
Juventus Ramsey Muscle December Out
Danilo Muscle December Out
De Sciglio Knee December Doubtful
Chiesa Muscle December Out
Mckennie Ligament January Doubtful
Perin COVID December Out

Note: If a team is not listed then it does not have any notable injuries or suspensions.

~

Keep an eye on the comments for any late news, including lineups for the PSG vs Club Brugge and RB Leipzig vs Manchester City ties that should be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline. The buzzer will sound at 17:45 GMT, so make sure you’re here an hour before then!

Good luck everyone!

~

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured or missing players? Do you have any tactical questions? Are you playing a chip? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~

