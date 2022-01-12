Fantrax EPL GW-22 Player Picks

Welcome to our Fantrax picks for this week. We have eight teams playing double this game-week, so naturally our picks are full of the best premium and value DGW players for this week.

Important program notes: Burnley’s Chris Wood would’ve been a viable pick with decent fixtures, but he’s in the midst of a move to Newcastle. There is still plenty of news to come relating to injuries and Covid, plus the additional headache of AFCON, with many Premier League stars out till maybe February.

[ Our one early game of the week is Brighton hosting Crystal Palace, so (for what it’s worth) those two lineups should be confirmed in the countdown hour before our deadline. Come back to NMA for our Pre-deadline & Live Chat to see those plus other late breaking news! ]

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris (TOT vs ARS, LEI vs TOT $15.79) Lloris has two clean-sheets in his last two matches, and you’d fancy Tottenham to keep low scores in both of these. The North London derby could burst into life, but Arsenal has quite a few players out at the moment. The Gunners even struggled to score against Nottingham Forest, crashing out of the FA Cup, which bodes well for Lloris. Vardy is also out for Leicester, so the 2nd match’s attacking threat should be dulled.

Caveat: The Foxes postponed their most recent match, so more could be at risk; stay tuned.

David De Gea (AST vs MUN, BRE, MUN $13.58) De Gea kept a clean-sheet against Aston Villa in the FA Cup match last weekend and will hope to do the same again. He’s usually called into action behind the Red Devils’ shaky defense, but faces a Brentford side that has scored only one goal in its last three games.

Defenders

Marcus Alonso (MCI vs CHE, BRI vs CHE, $11.79) Alonso has deputized since the injury to Chilwell and is well-placed to feature across both games, especially with fellow Chelsea defenders James, Chalobah and Silva doubtful due to injury. Alonso continues to be a decent attacking outlet on the wing.

Sergio Reguilon (TOT vs ARS, LEI vs TOT $12.48) Another attacking defender makes our list. Conte has made some progress with Spurs recently, keeping a clean-sheet last time out. Conte looks to build on this, and with Kane scoring more goals, Reguilon stands more chance of registering points. If you can’t afford Reguilon, then teammate Emerson ($8.66) on the other wing is worth considering if you think he will start both matches.

Matt Lowton (BUR vs LEI, BUR vs WAT $12.62) Lowton has been consistent for Burnley this year, featuring in every single league match, so he is bound to be in contention for this one. Leicester has (too) many injuries currently (even postponing Tuesday’s match) and Watford has been very inconsistent, so Lowton has decent prospects for this game-week. His attacking returns have been better this year, with a goal plus three assists.

Midfielders

Mason Mount (MCI vs CHE, BRI vs CHE, $17.45) Chelsea may have a couple of difficult fixtures, but two games can be promising, even if one is against Man City. Mount has been dependable for the Blues this season, stepping up with goals at the right times. seven of them plus six assists so far in the league is good value. Lack of rotation options has had Mount feature for all 90 mins in eight consecutive league games, so he should get plenty of minutes even in this double game-week.

Demarai Gray (NOR vs EVE, $11.92) Gray is a rare single gamer sighting in our picks this week. Gray will have a great chance to rediscover some of his earlier impressive attacking form when Everton travels to bottom side Norwich who continue to ship goals left, right and center.

James Maddison (BUR vs LEI, LEI vs TOT $15.19) With Vardy out injured, Maddison has really stepped up as the Foxes go-to man. He has scored well since featuring more in recent times, with two goals plus an assist in the last three matches. If the Foxes can field a team (after postponing Tuesday), Maddison will have two bites of the cherry in this game-week, so you’d back him to get at least one premium return.

Leonardo Trossard (BRI vs CRY, BRI vs CHE, $11.28) Trossard offers up a decent enough potential in two home fixtures. He didn’t feature last time against Chelsea, but the Seagulls gave a great account of themselves, ending up with a deserved draw. Trossard scored a goal in his last couple of appearances and should hopefully feature in both games.

Forwards

Harry Kane (TOT vs ARS, LEI vs TOT $10.31) With three goals in his last four league games (plus scoring in the FA Cup), Harry Kane looks like he’s finally getting back into form. He has a strong record against his boyhood club, which is scrambling for players at the moment. And then there’s a Leicester side with a defensive crisis (and recent postponement for lack of players). He’s one of the best prospects for this game-week and is reasonably priced.

Josh King (NEW vs WAT, BUR vs WAT $8.84) King makes our picks, pipping fellow Hornet forward Dennis (who is currently a slight doubt). King will have a good opportunity to add to his five goals plus four assists, especially against a Newcastle side whose exciting buys are probably not yet ready to feature.

Neal Maupay (BRI vs CRY, BRI vs CHE $7.14) Our final pick is another DGW player. Maupay has delivered steadily this year with three goals plus an assist in just his last four appearances in the league. He scored a late winner last time against Crystal Palace and will fancy himself at home.

Are you mostly targeting double gamers this week? Or are there single gamers who look as (or more) viable? What odds do you give Leicester to field a team (and have you heard news)? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments!

