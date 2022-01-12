EPL DGW-22 FPL Player Picks (Friday Deadline)

The EPL is back after some FA Cup showdowns. FPL GW-22 is a double game week for eight teams (for now anyway). This invites FPL managers to use their free hit chips. In this article, we’ll take a look at a free hit draft, and I’ve also added multiple alternate drafts to help managers arrive at their best.

Plenty of managers out there are contemplating whether to pull the trigger or wait for a safer week later (or perhaps even some possible triple-gw action). Regardless, let’s not hit the button quite yet; thanks to the latest COVID variant, the possibility of postponement and individual player scratches should stay our trigger fingers until nearer the FRIDAY DEADLINE.

In addition to a full raft of matches over the Friday-Sunday weekend, these are the rescheduled fixtures creating DGWs:

Tuesday, 18 January:

Burnley v Watford

Brighton v Chelsea

~

Wednesday 19 January:

Leicester v Tottenham

Brentford v Man United

Now let’s figure out who can be most productive in this double game-week.

Goalkeeper

Vicente Guaita (£4.6m, Brighton v Crystal Palace)

The Palace keeper has five clean sheets to his name, and Brighton has been struggling to find goals. That could give Guaita a reasonable chance to bag a clean sheet. Caveats: The away match may be a factor, and Palace doesn’t play twice this week.

~

David de Gea (£5.2m, Aston Villa v Man Utd); (Brentford v Man Utd)

Although Man United has been poor at the back, possibly wrecking prospects for a clean sheet, David de Gea has been delivering plenty of saves (19 in GW-16) and has two relatively decent fixtures in the double game-week.

Defenders

Matthew Lowton (£4.4m, Burnley v Leicester); (Burnley v Watford)

Lowton is simply one to keep for a cheaper option if needed, as the Burnley defender has two important games, especially the one against Watford. And he did stack up 17 points in a DGW last season.

~

Emerson Royal (£5.0m, Spurs v Arsenal); (Leicester v Spurs)

An alternate to Sergio Reguilon, Emerson can pretty much have the same impact as his fellow fullback and is £.4m cheaper than him. Despite Spurs having to face tough games, Emerson does possess an attacking threat, and Antonio Conte will look for a clean sheet in one of the two games.

~

Luke Thomas (£4.3m, Leicester v Burnley); (Spurs v Leicester)

Given the Foxes’ terrible injury list in their back line, Thomas has seized the opportunity and played consecutive full shifts since GW-13. The Leicester defender is easy on the budget too. Caveat: Leicester just postponed a match on January 11th, so the squad is thin and vulnerable to further disruption.

~

Marcos Alonso (£5.7m, Man City v Chelsea); (Brighton v Chelsea)

With Ben Chilwell’s season pretty much over following a cruciate ligament surgery, Marcos Alonso is not a bad call. The left wing-back got an assist and two bonus points against Liverpool and may very well shine again when facing Brighton, if not against league-leading Man City in the DGW.

Midfielders

Jarrod Bowen (£6.7m, West Ham v Leeds)

Bowen has been exceptional for the Hammers with three goals plus seven assists already. Leeds is in a crisis at the back, and David Moyes’ West Ham will make sure to exploit that.

~

James Maddison (£6.9m, Leicester v Burnley); (Spurs v Leicester)

The Foxes’ number 10 has been on a shining run of late, scoring four goals and providing five assists from GW-13-GW-20. That makes him the highest-earning FPL midfielder in the last eight game-weeks despite playing only six games (after two were postponed). If Leicester can field a team, Maddison is a brilliant option to consider for the DGW.

~

Mason Mount (£7.7m, Man City v Chelsea); (Brighton v Chelsea)

The Chelsea playmaker has four goals plus three assists in his previous eight PL appearances from 17 shots from inside the box, five big-chances and 52 touches in the box. One tough game and one decent game will allow Mount to potentially earn big points from two fixtures.

~

Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m, Aston Villa v Man Utd); (Brentford v Man Utd)

Despite being brought on only as a second-half substitute against Wolves last week, Bruno Fernandes did look good while his teammates looked awful. United is desperate to win, which demands creative players like the Portuguese start both games, but instead he will likely play at least one match coming on as a sub to make an impact.

~

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m, Man City v Chelsea)

Man City is really on a roll, and Kevin de Bruyne has finally rediscovered his world-class feet in time for the Chelsea game with its title-race implications. Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are possibly the best team in the world, and Pep will depend on the Belgian to continue his brilliant run of form, especially against the Blues.

Forwards

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m, Newcastle v Watford); (Burnley v Watford)

The Hornets have two of their biggest games this game-week to decide their future in the relegation battle. Dennis is the star player they rely on to score winners. The striker will most likely play a big part in Watford’s do-or-die fixtures this week and next.

~

Michail Antonio (£7.8m, West Ham v Leeds)

Antonio is looking like another player whose form is coming back to his best, and West Ham is really in need of goals to continue a quest for the coveted fourth spot in the table. The Hammers’ striker looks set to carry on the momentum, and he will definitely find chances when facing Leeds this Sunday.

~

Harry Kane (£12.2m, Spurs v Arsenal); (Leicester v Spurs)

The fans will forget for a while about Harry Kane’s slow start this season if he shows up big in the North London derby, and Kane vs wounded Foxes just has me drooling (please don’t postpone!). Spurs have two exciting games to follow through, and with Heung-Min Son out with a muscle injury, the spotlight will be on Harry Kane at the point of attack.

~

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m, Aston Villa v Man Utd); (Brentford v Man Utd)

If any goals are coming for Man United, then they are most likely coming from Cristiano Ronaldo, who has carried the Red Devils on his back on several occasions. Despite not playing to past standards, United will look to bounce back in two winnable fixtures, three important points each, and goal-scorer in-form once again is Ronaldo.

Poll Who is the best captain for GW-22? Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Kane

Michail Antonio

Emmanuel Dennis

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

Mason Mount

Others (Please mention in the comments section) vote view results 34% Cristiano Ronaldo (36 votes)

24% Harry Kane (25 votes)

1% Michail Antonio (2 votes)

22% Emmanuel Dennis (23 votes)

1% Kevin De Bruyne (2 votes)

0% Kevin De Bruyne (1 vote)

7% Mason Mount (8 votes)

5% Others (Please mention in the comments section) (6 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

~

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from fantasy.premierleague.com.]

~

What do you think of our picks this week? Any budget player you think will shine over the weekend? Whom are you planning to captain? Who will be a hit or a miss? Which player do you think I missed? How are the Covid outbreaks affecting your planning? Are you readying a chip? Please let us know in the comments below!

~