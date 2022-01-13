EPL DGW-22: Rate My FPL and Fantrax Teams

GW-22 is another double — This time Burnley, Watford, Brighton, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham, Brentford, and Man United are supposed to get two bites of the cherry, provided GW-22 is spared the disruptions that have plagued so many game-weeks this season.

With our teams still carrying lots of leftover double-gamers from GW-21 whom we no longer want, and with so many attractive fantasy assets with doubles in GW-22, there’s a lot of work to be done to our squads. Have a look at my plans, and then please rate my teams!

FPL

I was mostly unimpressed with the doubles on offer in GW-21. So, satisfied with the squad I already had, I ended up making no trades and rolled a free transfer to GW-22. Here’s how things played out for me:

The rescheduled but scratched-again match between Everton and Leicester didn’t hurt me at all, since I had no assets from either side (my condolences to those who invested in those teams). But double-gamer Ivan Toney was a complete bust, accomplishing nothing positive while picking up bookings in BOTH matches to end the week on a total of just two points from two matches.

Michail Antonio did better, returning nine points over two shifts. And Captain (not) Jarrod Bowen shot out the lights, piling up a brace, and assist, a clean sheet, and three bonus points on his way to an eye-popping 21 points.

Unfortunately my armband was elsewhere: Although I’d decided to captain either Bowen or Antonio, I got mixed up about the exact deadline and missed making a change before the buzzer. That meant my GW-21 captain was the same as GW-20: Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ronaldo my vice. Dang it!

I still ended on 55 points though, which was better than the global average of 46. That put me on 1284 points overall, ranking 206,473 globally and 452 in the NMA “BTB” league.

~

FPL DGW-22

Turning to the week ahead, I intend to make three transfers (but keeping my powder dry until I can see late news). Two will be free since I rolled my free transfer from last week. The third will cost me 4 points, but I’m OK taking a -4 hit for a player I think will play twice (appearance points alone should fully offset the transfer penalty).

I’ve lost patience with Ivan Toney, who has returned a total of just seven points in ten matches since GW-13. Even though Brentford has another double in GW-22, I’m dumping him for Emmanuel Dennis. When the second-most productive forward in FPL faces Burnley and Newcastle in a double game-week and can be purchased for just £6.1, bringing him in is a virtual no-brainer. While the Nigerian is a slight doubt with a knock, he is still expected to start both matches and the risk is most definitely worth it.

I’ve been lucky to get goals from Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe in three consecutive appearances from the bench, but that luck ran out against Man City last week. He hasn’t started a match since GW-14, and he’s only a single-gamer this week, facing a tough Spurs match in the North London derby. Therefore I’m moving him out for the in-form James Maddison. The 25 year-old Englishman has a double this week and has put up 56 points over his last six matches. Assuming he plays twice (I know, I know), I’m expecting double digits from him at week’s end.

My third buy is Lucas Moura. He’s flourishing under Antonio Conte, who seems to love him. And Son Heung-Min’s hamstring injury makes it very likely that Moura starts both of Tottenham’s games this week, including the always-entertaining North London derby. It’s the Covid-positive Foden who will be sacrificed to make room for the Spurs man, since I don’t have to worry about Pep Roulette if I hang on to Raphinha.

My squad will look like this then, with £2.1 left in the bank:

From these fifteen, my starting eleven would be:

Sanchez (DGW)

Lamptey (DGW), TAA, Cancelo

Maddison (DGW), Moura (DGW), Jota, Bowen

Dennis (DGW), Antonio, Ronaldo (DGW)

Subs in order: Raphinha, White, Livramento, Guaita

So that’s six double-gamers — more than half my starters! I’ll be pretty happy with that, especially if I remember to pick a captain before Friday’s deadline!

Fantrax NMA-11

I leaned into DGW-21, and it paid dividends. Everton’s scheduled double wasn’t enough to entice me into buying any Toffee assets, and I had no Leicester players, so the EVE/LEI scratch left me unscathed. Alex Telles wounded me though; he failed to feature, dropping a nice big goose egg in my lap. Then megawatt stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne returned only 4 and 5 points respectively. But Ivan Toney’s sin was unforgivable — a cumulative return of negative two despite playing full shifts in both matches of Brentford’s double.

It was double-digits everywhere else though, with my four Hammers piling up a tidy 84 points between them. Even $1.04 single-gamer Fraser Forster turned in 11.5!

The result was 128 points, 24th-best for the week. That was enough to elevate my rank from the low 30s to #27, with an overall point total of 2031.

~

Fantrax NMA-11 GW-22

I’m again diving headlong into the doubles for GW-22:

Given the discounts I hold on them, Bowen, TAA and KDB aren’t going anywhere. I bought Forster for just over $1, and he plays Wolves this week. That’s not a scary matchup, so I’ll hang on to him and spend money elsewhere — on double-gamers.

At the back, I’m dropping Coufal, Telles, and Diop. Joining TAA I now have Tariq Lamptey and Hassane Kamara. Both are attacking full-backs on clubs that play twice. Kamara is new to the league, having just joined from OGC Nice. But with Danny Rose estranged from the club and Adam Masina away at AFCON, he’ll probably get both games and he costs just $1!

In my midfield, besides KDB and Bowen, I have double-gamers James Maddison, Lucas Moura, and Emmanuel Dennis. Maddison and Dennis have been two of the most in-form players in the Prem, so I probably don’t need to explain their appeal in a double game-week. I’ve jettisoned Son Heung-Min for Lucas Moura, who is poised to benefit from the Korean’s hamstring misfortune. In Son’s absence, the Brazilian is now fairly assured of playing twice.

Across the top I’ve dropped Toney and Antonio to make room for Harry Kane. The talismanic Spur is a lock to start if healthy, he takes PKs, and he’s not (yet) expensive. And speaking of not expensive, I hold CR7 at $3.60, so he’s a no-brainer to keep for Man United’s double this week.

So that’s Coufal, Diop, Telles, Son, Antonio, and Toney out, then Lamptey, Kamara, Maddison, Moura, Dennis, and Kane in, leaving me with seven double-gamers and just $0.86 left in the bank. I like it!

Fantrax NMA-17

I loaded up on the same four Hammers in NMA-17 as I did in NMA-11, and those four men contributed 84 points to this side as well:

I also had Toney, whose shambolic performances I’ve already described, as well as Alvaro Fernandez, who tallied fewer points in two games than José Sá did in one. Phil Foden and Diogo Dalot failed to appear, while KDB, Jadon Sancho, and CR7 came up short as well.

But in addition to my big West Ham returns, I also got nice results from TAA, Son, and Kane, culminating in a total score of 153. That placed me 13th for the week to lift me from 8th place into 7th overall on 2746 points.

~

Fantrax NMA DGW-22

Once again, I’m piling into the doubles for GW-22.

I’m happy with my GKs so I’ll sit tight there. But three of my five defenders are new, as I’ve shipped Coufal, Dalot, and Diop for Tariq Lamptey, Luke Thomas, and dollar-boy Kamara.

In midfield I ditched Bowen (not much discount in NMA-17), Son, Sancho, and Martinelli for Maddison, Moura, Emerson and Dennis.

And in my forward line it’s Toney and Antonio out, Josh King and Patson Daka in. Provided he’s healthy, King will start both of Watford’s favorable fixtures against Burnley and Newcastle, and he’s a proven EPL goal-scorer.

In contrast, Daka hasn’t played many EPL minutes since joining Leicester this summer, but with Jamie Vardy injured and Kelechi Iheanacho away at AFCON, he’s probably going to lead the line for Leicester twice this week. I’ll buy that for $3.25.

Have I given you any ideas for DGW-22? Am I making any mistakes? How many double-gamers will be in your sides? Whom will you captain? Will you play any chips? I’ve told you my plan, now it’s your turn to tell us yours!

~