EPL GW-23 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

We’re back with another Friday deadline, where we’ve been eagerly keeping an eye on the AFCON tournament, trying to determine when our Premier League stars will return! And here in England, we have news today that the Premier League is considering changing rules around match postponements after intense criticism over the large number of games that have been called off.

Late edit: After the league said it would not reschedule any make-up matches into the winter break, Burnley v Watford has been added on Feb 5, so those two clubs now have a DGW in GW-23!

As a consequence, our Fantrax barn door will stay open until overnight that night (02:00 GMT Feb 6).

Friday, Jan 21

Watford vs Norwich

No fresh injury concerns for Watford, with defenders Troost-Ekong and Masina remaining out till February.

Norwich will be a bit more positive after picking up their 3rd win of the season. Gilmour remains out, and Aarons will face a late fitness test with a knock picked up last time.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday, Jan 22

Everton v Aston Villa

Manager-less Everton may have more fire-power with Richarlison and DCL back up top, but they still suffered a defeat against bottom-dwelling Norwich. Midfielder Allan will hope to return from illness.

Prospects are looking positive for Aston Villa, with Coutinho looking to make his first start for the club after an impressive cameo in the draw against Man United last week. Konsa is a slight doubt after picking up a hip complaint last time out.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Brentford v Wolves

Brentford continues its poor form, not helped by coming up against two tough sides last round. However injuries aren’t to blame with a mostly fit squad.

Wolves are looking in good shape after picking up another win last time, even with their defensive absences. Saiss will continue to miss out due to AFCON, and Marcal is a slight doubt.

Prediction: 1-2

~

Leeds v Newcastle

Leeds looks to have turned a corner with consecutive wins, Harrison picking up a hattrick last time out, stepping up with much needed goals. Injuries are still a burden with Firpo now out, joining Cooper, Cresswell, Phillips and Forshaw on the sidelines.

Chris Wood is still getting settled in for Newcastle, and Hayden remains sidelined.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Man United v West Ham

Cavani and McTominay will be hoping to recover from slight knocks, while Shaw and Wan-Bissaka have missed the last two matches and are doubts for this one as well.

Benrahma is returning from AFCON but remains doubtful. This game looks to be too soon for the returns of Soucek and Zouma.

Prediction: 3-2

~

Southampton v Man City

Livramento remains sidelined without a return date; otherwise the Saints are in good shape with no other notable absences.

Mahrez is returning from AFCON, but probably not in time to feature. Ake and Zinchenko will hope to be back in contention after missing out last time.

Prediction: 1-3

Sunday, Jan 23

Arsenal v Burnley

Arsenal’s absences continue to be a problem, with Partey having returned from AFCON and then getting sent off in last night’s EFL semifinal, meaning he is out again until February. He joins Pepe, Xhaka (suspension), Elneny, Aubameyang, Cedric and Chambers on the side.

Burnley has its fair share of uncertainty at the back with Taylor, Collins and Pieters as slight doubts. Cornet remains out while Vydra has passed fit and hopes to return from hernia.

Prediction: 2-1

~

Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Zaha and Kouyate miss out again while at AFCON, and Ayew is doubtful due to the competition. Tomkins and McArthur remain sidelined.

Liverpool continues to be without Salah and Mane, so Klopp may field a side similar to the one that beat Arsenal last night. Origi remains sidelined without a return date.

Prediction: 1-3

~

Leicester v Brighton

Leicester continues to suffer availability and confidence judging by the late capitulation to Spurs. Vardy, Iheanacho, Ndidi, Bertrand, Fofana, Castagne, Pereira and Evans all remain out, with Amartey a slight doubt on returning from AFCON.

Dunk, Duffy and Lallana all look unlikely to feature in this one.

Prediction: 1-1

~

Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea continues to be without James, Chalobah and Chilwell at the back; otherwise the Blues are in a healthy state.

Son remains out for Spurs until February along with Dier. Romero is also set to miss out.

Prediction: 2-1

Saturday, Feb 5

Burnley v Watford

Surprise! Make-up match added for Feb 5, so this is a second bite of the cherry for the survivors on both clubs! And after so much time elapses, who knows who will have returned from injury or illness? Pick your double-gamer(s) cautiously.

What are your predictions for this game-week? Please join us in our FPL & Fantrax virtual pub comment section as we face our deadlines, post the lineups, share late-breaking news, and then chat live while the games play out in GW-23!

~