NMA-11 Cup - Qualifying Round Results and Round-1 Draw

GW-22 saw the ‘non-league’ teams battle it out

By CreweGuy
Premier League GW-22 finally dragged to a close last week, and despite there not being as many double-gamers as originally planned, there were plenty of points available. This was the qualifying round of the NMA Cup, where the 64 qualifying ‘non-league’ teams fought it out to make the first round proper.

These teams qualified in 93rd place or lower, so you might have expected their scoring to be low, but while that was sometimes the case, three teams scored in the top 12 for the week overall. It just shows how in a head-to-head competition, nobody is safe.

Here are the qualifying round results in full:

NMA-11 Cup Qualifying Round

﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team
﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team
Brackley Town Dark Storm FC 66.5 : 49 Team Conoo3 Chelmsford City
Grimsby Town Christian Soldiers 115 : 87 Team Koller Chorley
Chester DREAMKILLA 58 : 162.5 Awthena FC FC Halifax Town
Oxford City Team JBautista125 100.5 : 81 Le Titans 11 Notts County
Maidenhead United Team Jeet 72 : 93.5 Dreaming United Havant & Waterlooville
Solihull Moors Team christopherm 95 : 120 Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town
Hereford GREGORY 94.5 : 138 Team tampatonz Kidderminster Harriers
Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend 99.5 : 75.5 Team zulfsup Bath City
Hemel Hempstead Town Exodus Experience 22 : 115 Team wengc1980 Chesterfield
York City Cikupa Fantasy 85 : 124 Team lifo Barnet
Wrexham Team BrotherGreat 83.5 : 54 The Mighty Maxio Darlington
Blyth Spartans Team ChelseaFan2015 82.5 : 40.5 Team Jeminem Southport
Woking HardasChuck 76 : 62.5 Big Ron Tonbridge Angels
AFC Fylde Team Olakunle 76 : 118.5 Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth
Eastleigh Team minhtruong 103 : 84.5 Team Galbally Kettering Town
Curzon Ashton Younessstyles 50 : 70.5 man u Guiseley
King's Lynn Town Team JackMcC98 157.5 : 77 Team mmdan112 Dover Athletic
Slough Town teamanjewood 95 : 76 Team Manu_91 Maidstone United
Dagenham & Redbridge VNPlayboyBackNartPro 82 : 53 Team christopherm Hampton & Richmond Borough
Leamington Team sean_mck23 79 : 55 McCains Bain Braintree Town
Bromley Team nadeemramsing 113.5 : 58.5 velvet underground allstars Farsley Celtic
Bradford (Park Avenue) Team shafraz69 77.5 : 124 Voetbal FC Hungerford Town
Boston United Spoonthumb FC 51.5 : 76 Team mandamus Yeovil Town
Gloucester City Team emphimy 74 : 50 Lanfear Wealdstone
Dulwich Hamlet Team DasBoots 129 : 110 Roonies Goonies Spennymoor Town
Stockport County Bottlers 65 : 62.5 Sporting A Chain Welling United
Chippenham Town Team donnelly2007 71 : 22.5 yewy St Albans City
Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar 121.5 : 76.5 Team StuB Ebbsfleet United
Southend United Team Comeback 71.5 : 86 Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood
Gateshead FLORIDA 62.5 : 80.5 JR Macadoff Dartford
Eastbourne Borough Team hagever418 79 : 87.5 FC Goldie Altrincham
Torquay United Team intheorist 160.5 : 56.5 Vicenza Calcio Concord Rangers

The top scorer of the qualifiers was Awthena FC, with an impressive 162.5 which led them to a 104.5 point winning margin over DREAMKILLA. That wasn’t the biggest winning margin though, with Team intheorist beating Vicenza Calcio by 105.5 points. There weren’t many close matches in fact, with the closest being Bottlers beating Sporting A Chain 65 points to 62.5.

Well done to the 32 teams who progress to Round 1. They are joined there by the teams who qualified in positions 45-92 (equivalent to the League 1 and League 2 teams). Here is the draw for Round 1 (remember, if you qualified as a “Championship” or “Premier League” team, you’ll enter the tournament later):

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 fixtures

﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team
﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team
Sunderland Team OGL1 v Team DipoleFC Rotherham United
Ipswich Town THKSFIGHT v Team msneezie31 Accrington Stanley
Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend v man u Guiseley
Salford City Jfdi v Lua Lua Cheltenham Town
Swindon Town 2NE1 v Team duckers Hartlepool United
Oxford City Team JBautista125 v MKH Shrewsbury Town
Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 v Dark Storm FC Brackley Town
Forest Green Rovers [TyF] Saint Gakkos v Team ivangyc Oxford United
Slough Town teamanjewood v Fantastic XI Gillingham
Tranmere Rovers Lowmer v Killer Quokka Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday Team buitre v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield
Plymouth Argyle [TyF] That’s What She Saïd v Team DongRom Northampton Town
Mansfield Town Team AddisBuna v Team lifo Barnet
Rochdale Galbatoreix v Team Enadiz2015 Milton Keynes Dons
Woking HardasChuck v Team donnelly2007 Chippenham Town
Wrexham Team BrotherGreat v Team KenM Walsall
Torquay United Team intheorist v Team Pikey666 Colchester United
Stockport County Bottlers v Pigs F.C Scunthorpe United
Weymouth Team CathalDonnelly v Christian Soldiers Grimsby Town
Kidderminster Harriers Team tampatonz v Team Baziu Port Vale
Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar v Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers
Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory v Team Shabusen Stevenage
Morecambe Team BlueBloodedx v VNPlayboyBackNartPro Dagenham & Redbridge
Lincoln City Team c444si v Team JackMcC98 King's Lynn Town
Leamington Team sean_mck23 v Team minhtruong Eastleigh
Portsmouth Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS v Cactus Functus Exeter City
Altrincham FC Goldie v Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood
Barrow Team G2FC v Team mandamus Yeovil Town
Havant & Waterlooville Dreaming United v Voetbal FC Hungerford Town
Crawley Town Team saxo v Team 1998jjb Burton Albion
Bromley Team nadeemramsing v Team SuperPatco Carlisle United
Leyton Orient Wednesday23 v JR Macadoff Dartford
Sutton United Team stormtrooper84 v Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town
Bradford City Team nickbrown1969 v Team ChelseaFan2015 Blyth Spartans
Newport County AFC Team TennisBone v Hooligans United Fleetwood Town
Gloucester City Team emphimy v Easton FC Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers Team taquito v Team 3timelucky AFC Wimbledon
Wycombe Wanderers Kostas Hotspurs v Team Stijnen Cambridge United
Bolton Wanderers [TyF] London_FC v Team DasBoots Dulwich Hamlet
FC Halifax Town Awthena FC v Six times Oldham Athletic

The random draw pitted the highest two qualifiers against each other, so Team OGL1 and Team DipoleFC can feel a bit unlucky, but as I pointed out above, any team can have a strong day.

The fixtures will take place in GW-24, which is scheduled to start on February 8th, after the very long GW-23. Who knows what the fixture list will look like by then, but the 80 teams in round 1 can start planning now!

~

Did you take part in the qualifying round, and if so how did you fare? Are you in Round 1? If so, let’s hear from you about your chances this year. Please let us know in the comments.

~

