NMA-11 Cup - Qualifying Round Results and Round-1 Draw

Premier League GW-22 finally dragged to a close last week, and despite there not being as many double-gamers as originally planned, there were plenty of points available. This was the qualifying round of the NMA Cup, where the 64 qualifying ‘non-league’ teams fought it out to make the first round proper.
These teams qualified in 93rd place or lower, so you might have expected their scoring to be low, but while that was sometimes the case, three teams scored in the top 12 for the week overall. It just shows how in a head-to-head competition, nobody is safe.
Here are the qualifying round results in full:
NMA-11 Cup Qualifying Round
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|Score
|:
|Score
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|Score
|:
|Score
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Brackley Town
|Dark Storm FC
|66.5
|:
|49
|Team Conoo3
|Chelmsford City
|Grimsby Town
|Christian Soldiers
|115
|:
|87
|Team Koller
|Chorley
|Chester
|DREAMKILLA
|58
|:
|162.5
|Awthena FC
|FC Halifax Town
|Oxford City
|Team JBautista125
|100.5
|:
|81
|Le Titans 11
|Notts County
|Maidenhead United
|Team Jeet
|72
|:
|93.5
|Dreaming United
|Havant & Waterlooville
|Solihull Moors
|Team christopherm
|95
|:
|120
|Team Ras_Taf
|Alfreton Town
|Hereford
|GREGORY
|94.5
|:
|138
|Team tampatonz
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Aldershot Town
|[TYF] Coolmend
|99.5
|:
|75.5
|Team zulfsup
|Bath City
|Hemel Hempstead Town
|Exodus Experience
|22
|:
|115
|Team wengc1980
|Chesterfield
|York City
|Cikupa Fantasy
|85
|:
|124
|Team lifo
|Barnet
|Wrexham
|Team BrotherGreat
|83.5
|:
|54
|The Mighty Maxio
|Darlington
|Blyth Spartans
|Team ChelseaFan2015
|82.5
|:
|40.5
|Team Jeminem
|Southport
|Woking
|HardasChuck
|76
|:
|62.5
|Big Ron
|Tonbridge Angels
|AFC Fylde
|Team Olakunle
|76
|:
|118.5
|Team CathalDonnelly
|Weymouth
|Eastleigh
|Team minhtruong
|103
|:
|84.5
|Team Galbally
|Kettering Town
|Curzon Ashton
|Younessstyles
|50
|:
|70.5
|man u
|Guiseley
|King's Lynn Town
|Team JackMcC98
|157.5
|:
|77
|Team mmdan112
|Dover Athletic
|Slough Town
|teamanjewood
|95
|:
|76
|Team Manu_91
|Maidstone United
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|82
|:
|53
|Team christopherm
|Hampton & Richmond Borough
|Leamington
|Team sean_mck23
|79
|:
|55
|McCains Bain
|Braintree Town
|Bromley
|Team nadeemramsing
|113.5
|:
|58.5
|velvet underground allstars
|Farsley Celtic
|Bradford (Park Avenue)
|Team shafraz69
|77.5
|:
|124
|Voetbal FC
|Hungerford Town
|Boston United
|Spoonthumb FC
|51.5
|:
|76
|Team mandamus
|Yeovil Town
|Gloucester City
|Team emphimy
|74
|:
|50
|Lanfear
|Wealdstone
|Dulwich Hamlet
|Team DasBoots
|129
|:
|110
|Roonies Goonies
|Spennymoor Town
|Stockport County
|Bottlers
|65
|:
|62.5
|Sporting A Chain
|Welling United
|Chippenham Town
|Team donnelly2007
|71
|:
|22.5
|yewy
|St Albans City
|Dorking Wanderers
|Team Dhivakhar
|121.5
|:
|76.5
|Team StuB
|Ebbsfleet United
|Southend United
|Team Comeback
|71.5
|:
|86
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|Boreham Wood
|Gateshead
|FLORIDA
|62.5
|:
|80.5
|JR Macadoff
|Dartford
|Eastbourne Borough
|Team hagever418
|79
|:
|87.5
|FC Goldie
|Altrincham
|Torquay United
|Team intheorist
|160.5
|:
|56.5
|Vicenza Calcio
|Concord Rangers
The top scorer of the qualifiers was Awthena FC, with an impressive 162.5 which led them to a 104.5 point winning margin over DREAMKILLA. That wasn’t the biggest winning margin though, with Team intheorist beating Vicenza Calcio by 105.5 points. There weren’t many close matches in fact, with the closest being Bottlers beating Sporting A Chain 65 points to 62.5.
Well done to the 32 teams who progress to Round 1. They are joined there by the teams who qualified in positions 45-92 (equivalent to the League 1 and League 2 teams). Here is the draw for Round 1 (remember, if you qualified as a “Championship” or “Premier League” team, you’ll enter the tournament later):
NMA-11 Cup Round 1 fixtures
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Sunderland
|Team OGL1
|v
|Team DipoleFC
|Rotherham United
|Ipswich Town
|THKSFIGHT
|v
|Team msneezie31
|Accrington Stanley
|Aldershot Town
|[TYF] Coolmend
|v
|man u
|Guiseley
|Salford City
|Jfdi
|v
|Lua Lua
|Cheltenham Town
|Swindon Town
|2NE1
|v
|Team duckers
|Hartlepool United
|Oxford City
|Team JBautista125
|v
|MKH
|Shrewsbury Town
|Harrogate Town
|Ano's team 2021/22
|v
|Dark Storm FC
|Brackley Town
|Forest Green Rovers
|[TyF] Saint Gakkos
|v
|Team ivangyc
|Oxford United
|Slough Town
|teamanjewood
|v
|Fantastic XI
|Gillingham
|Tranmere Rovers
|Lowmer
|v
|Killer Quokka
|Wigan Athletic
|Sheffield Wednesday
|Team buitre
|v
|Team wengc1980
|Chesterfield
|Plymouth Argyle
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|v
|Team DongRom
|Northampton Town
|Mansfield Town
|Team AddisBuna
|v
|Team lifo
|Barnet
|Rochdale
|Galbatoreix
|v
|Team Enadiz2015
|Milton Keynes Dons
|Woking
|HardasChuck
|v
|Team donnelly2007
|Chippenham Town
|Wrexham
|Team BrotherGreat
|v
|Team KenM
|Walsall
|Torquay United
|Team intheorist
|v
|Team Pikey666
|Colchester United
|Stockport County
|Bottlers
|v
|Pigs F.C
|Scunthorpe United
|Weymouth
|Team CathalDonnelly
|v
|Christian Soldiers
|Grimsby Town
|Kidderminster Harriers
|Team tampatonz
|v
|Team Baziu
|Port Vale
|Dorking Wanderers
|Team Dhivakhar
|v
|Ultimate AGFC
|Bristol Rovers
|Charlton Athletic
|Team redstoglory
|v
|Team Shabusen
|Stevenage
|Morecambe
|Team BlueBloodedx
|v
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|Lincoln City
|Team c444si
|v
|Team JackMcC98
|King's Lynn Town
|Leamington
|Team sean_mck23
|v
|Team minhtruong
|Eastleigh
|Portsmouth
|Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS
|v
|Cactus Functus
|Exeter City
|Altrincham
|FC Goldie
|v
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|Boreham Wood
|Barrow
|Team G2FC
|v
|Team mandamus
|Yeovil Town
|Havant & Waterlooville
|Dreaming United
|v
|Voetbal FC
|Hungerford Town
|Crawley Town
|Team saxo
|v
|Team 1998jjb
|Burton Albion
|Bromley
|Team nadeemramsing
|v
|Team SuperPatco
|Carlisle United
|Leyton Orient
|Wednesday23
|v
|JR Macadoff
|Dartford
|Sutton United
|Team stormtrooper84
|v
|Team Ras_Taf
|Alfreton Town
|Bradford City
|Team nickbrown1969
|v
|Team ChelseaFan2015
|Blyth Spartans
|Newport County AFC
|Team TennisBone
|v
|Hooligans United
|Fleetwood Town
|Gloucester City
|Team emphimy
|v
|Easton FC
|Crewe Alexandra
|Doncaster Rovers
|Team taquito
|v
|Team 3timelucky
|AFC Wimbledon
|Wycombe Wanderers
|Kostas Hotspurs
|v
|Team Stijnen
|Cambridge United
|Bolton Wanderers
|[TyF] London_FC
|v
|Team DasBoots
|Dulwich Hamlet
|FC Halifax Town
|Awthena FC
|v
|Six times
|Oldham Athletic
The random draw pitted the highest two qualifiers against each other, so Team OGL1 and Team DipoleFC can feel a bit unlucky, but as I pointed out above, any team can have a strong day.
The fixtures will take place in GW-24, which is scheduled to start on February 8th, after the very long GW-23. Who knows what the fixture list will look like by then, but the 80 teams in round 1 can start planning now!
Did you take part in the qualifying round, and if so how did you fare? Are you in Round 1? If so, let’s hear from you about your chances this year. Please let us know in the comments.
