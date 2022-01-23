NMA-11 Cup - Qualifying Round Results and Round-1 Draw

Premier League GW-22 finally dragged to a close last week, and despite there not being as many double-gamers as originally planned, there were plenty of points available. This was the qualifying round of the NMA Cup, where the 64 qualifying ‘non-league’ teams fought it out to make the first round proper.

These teams qualified in 93rd place or lower, so you might have expected their scoring to be low, but while that was sometimes the case, three teams scored in the top 12 for the week overall. It just shows how in a head-to-head competition, nobody is safe.

Here are the qualifying round results in full:

NMA-11 Cup Qualifying Round ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team Score : Score Team Eqivalent team Brackley Town Dark Storm FC 66.5 : 49 Team Conoo3 Chelmsford City Grimsby Town Christian Soldiers 115 : 87 Team Koller Chorley Chester DREAMKILLA 58 : 162.5 Awthena FC FC Halifax Town Oxford City Team JBautista125 100.5 : 81 Le Titans 11 Notts County Maidenhead United Team Jeet 72 : 93.5 Dreaming United Havant & Waterlooville Solihull Moors Team christopherm 95 : 120 Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town Hereford GREGORY 94.5 : 138 Team tampatonz Kidderminster Harriers Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend 99.5 : 75.5 Team zulfsup Bath City Hemel Hempstead Town Exodus Experience 22 : 115 Team wengc1980 Chesterfield York City Cikupa Fantasy 85 : 124 Team lifo Barnet Wrexham Team BrotherGreat 83.5 : 54 The Mighty Maxio Darlington Blyth Spartans Team ChelseaFan2015 82.5 : 40.5 Team Jeminem Southport Woking HardasChuck 76 : 62.5 Big Ron Tonbridge Angels AFC Fylde Team Olakunle 76 : 118.5 Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth Eastleigh Team minhtruong 103 : 84.5 Team Galbally Kettering Town Curzon Ashton Younessstyles 50 : 70.5 man u Guiseley King's Lynn Town Team JackMcC98 157.5 : 77 Team mmdan112 Dover Athletic Slough Town teamanjewood 95 : 76 Team Manu_91 Maidstone United Dagenham & Redbridge VNPlayboyBackNartPro 82 : 53 Team christopherm Hampton & Richmond Borough Leamington Team sean_mck23 79 : 55 McCains Bain Braintree Town Bromley Team nadeemramsing 113.5 : 58.5 velvet underground allstars Farsley Celtic Bradford (Park Avenue) Team shafraz69 77.5 : 124 Voetbal FC Hungerford Town Boston United Spoonthumb FC 51.5 : 76 Team mandamus Yeovil Town Gloucester City Team emphimy 74 : 50 Lanfear Wealdstone Dulwich Hamlet Team DasBoots 129 : 110 Roonies Goonies Spennymoor Town Stockport County Bottlers 65 : 62.5 Sporting A Chain Welling United Chippenham Town Team donnelly2007 71 : 22.5 yewy St Albans City Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar 121.5 : 76.5 Team StuB Ebbsfleet United Southend United Team Comeback 71.5 : 86 Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood Gateshead FLORIDA 62.5 : 80.5 JR Macadoff Dartford Eastbourne Borough Team hagever418 79 : 87.5 FC Goldie Altrincham Torquay United Team intheorist 160.5 : 56.5 Vicenza Calcio Concord Rangers

The top scorer of the qualifiers was Awthena FC, with an impressive 162.5 which led them to a 104.5 point winning margin over DREAMKILLA. That wasn’t the biggest winning margin though, with Team intheorist beating Vicenza Calcio by 105.5 points. There weren’t many close matches in fact, with the closest being Bottlers beating Sporting A Chain 65 points to 62.5.

Well done to the 32 teams who progress to Round 1. They are joined there by the teams who qualified in positions 45-92 (equivalent to the League 1 and League 2 teams). Here is the draw for Round 1 (remember, if you qualified as a “Championship” or “Premier League” team, you’ll enter the tournament later):

NMA-11 Cup Round 1 fixtures ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team ﻿Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Sunderland Team OGL1 v Team DipoleFC Rotherham United Ipswich Town THKSFIGHT v Team msneezie31 Accrington Stanley Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend v man u Guiseley Salford City Jfdi v Lua Lua Cheltenham Town Swindon Town 2NE1 v Team duckers Hartlepool United Oxford City Team JBautista125 v MKH Shrewsbury Town Harrogate Town Ano's team 2021/22 v Dark Storm FC Brackley Town Forest Green Rovers [TyF] Saint Gakkos v Team ivangyc Oxford United Slough Town teamanjewood v Fantastic XI Gillingham Tranmere Rovers Lowmer v Killer Quokka Wigan Athletic Sheffield Wednesday Team buitre v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield Plymouth Argyle [TyF] That’s What She Saïd v Team DongRom Northampton Town Mansfield Town Team AddisBuna v Team lifo Barnet Rochdale Galbatoreix v Team Enadiz2015 Milton Keynes Dons Woking HardasChuck v Team donnelly2007 Chippenham Town Wrexham Team BrotherGreat v Team KenM Walsall Torquay United Team intheorist v Team Pikey666 Colchester United Stockport County Bottlers v Pigs F.C Scunthorpe United Weymouth Team CathalDonnelly v Christian Soldiers Grimsby Town Kidderminster Harriers Team tampatonz v Team Baziu Port Vale Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar v Ultimate AGFC Bristol Rovers Charlton Athletic Team redstoglory v Team Shabusen Stevenage Morecambe Team BlueBloodedx v VNPlayboyBackNartPro Dagenham & Redbridge Lincoln City Team c444si v Team JackMcC98 King's Lynn Town Leamington Team sean_mck23 v Team minhtruong Eastleigh Portsmouth Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS v Cactus Functus Exeter City Altrincham FC Goldie v Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood Barrow Team G2FC v Team mandamus Yeovil Town Havant & Waterlooville Dreaming United v Voetbal FC Hungerford Town Crawley Town Team saxo v Team 1998jjb Burton Albion Bromley Team nadeemramsing v Team SuperPatco Carlisle United Leyton Orient Wednesday23 v JR Macadoff Dartford Sutton United Team stormtrooper84 v Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town Bradford City Team nickbrown1969 v Team ChelseaFan2015 Blyth Spartans Newport County AFC Team TennisBone v Hooligans United Fleetwood Town Gloucester City Team emphimy v Easton FC Crewe Alexandra Doncaster Rovers Team taquito v Team 3timelucky AFC Wimbledon Wycombe Wanderers Kostas Hotspurs v Team Stijnen Cambridge United Bolton Wanderers [TyF] London_FC v Team DasBoots Dulwich Hamlet FC Halifax Town Awthena FC v Six times Oldham Athletic

The random draw pitted the highest two qualifiers against each other, so Team OGL1 and Team DipoleFC can feel a bit unlucky, but as I pointed out above, any team can have a strong day.

The fixtures will take place in GW-24, which is scheduled to start on February 8th, after the very long GW-23. Who knows what the fixture list will look like by then, but the 80 teams in round 1 can start planning now!

