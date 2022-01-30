Transfer Spotlight: Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle continues to spend during the transfer window, as we exxpected. This time, the Magpies have landed Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for $35-$50 million.

Background

The 24 year old Brazilian began his career at Audax Sao Paolo then moved Athletico Paranaense. He moved to Lyon in January of 2020. He has earned three caps for Brazil. The 6’ 0”, 161 lb midfielder scored thrice during his time in France. He has started 20 times this season for Lyon, notching three assists, but no goals.

Don’t let the lack of goals and assists scare you off. Only Dimitri Payet and Kylian Mbappe have more open play chances created than Bruno #2.

According to FotMob, he ranks third among midfielders in Ligue 1 in passes attempted and completed, and he is also tied for 4th in duels won.

How Will He Fit In At Newcastle?

Let’s be honest — Newcastle has a lot of work to do to avoid relegation. Only Norwich has a worse goal differential than the Magpies. Bruno should move right into the starting 11. This seems like a really solid signing. His passing and defensive stats show that he can play both sides of the ball, and if you watch the highlights, he has some creativity and can be physical. While not a pure defensive midfielder, it doesn’t seem like he’s the focal point of attack either. The attacking players may benefit from his creativity plus his range accuracy of passing.

Fantasy Prospects

I’m taking a wait and see approach. Without goals and assists, he’s most likely not a great option in FPL, so I’m not sure where consistent points would come from. In Fantrax and similar formats Bruno #2 could be an interesting pick as his phantoms could add up, but there’s way too much uncertainty for me to go all in.

Resources:

FotMob App

~

Have anything to add about Guimaraes? Any questions? Is he on your watch-list? Please log in and post in the comments!

~