The NMA-11 Cup Qualifying

Our second cup of the year will be starting soon — How have you qualified?

By CreweGuy
A homemade foil FA Cup trophy
Our cup is about as near the actual FA cup as this, but you want to win it, don’t you?
Our first-half season Blog Cup is finished, and congratulations to the winner Team MIFFY_FC. The second-half season cup will start in GW-22, following completion of qualification in GW-20. This cup is a head-to-head competition based loosely on the English FA Cup (if curious, you may read full cup competition details).

Last year’s winner was HELLENIC POWER, but there is no team of this name in the league this year, I think Vasilis’ team this year is called AREIRTE HELLAS, so that could be the team to beat.

The top 156 teams in the NMA-11 league have qualified for this year’s competition. As last season, I’ve graded them according to their positions with the top 20 teams being ‘Premier League’ and so on. In an attempt to further help people identify with their league tier and see just how much of a shock they might pull off, I’ve noted the team that corresponds to their qualifying position at the time of sorting. This will undoubtedly lead to most of you identifying with a team that you don’t normally, or perhaps have never even heard of! Here are the qualifying positions in full

NMA Cup qualifiers, based on week 20 league positions

﻿Qualifying position Team Overal points Equivalent league Eqivalent team
1 183168 2144.5 Premier league Manchester City
2 ching 2142.5 Premier league Chelsea
3 Team JenJen11 2108 Premier league Liverpool
4 Team stallexpress 2062.5 Premier league Arsenal
5 GREEK SUNSEEKER 2053.5 Premier league West Ham United
6 EPL GALACTICO'S 2051.5 Premier league Tottenham Hotspur
7 Shock The Monkey 2041 Premier league Manchester United
8 Team MIFFY_FC 2036.5 Premier league Wolverhampton Wanderers
9 Team JCUnited1 2023 Premier league Brighton and Hove Albion
10 Paphos Toffees 2015.5 Premier league Leicester City
11 Jay spearing 1999.5 Premier league Crystal Palace
12 DISCO ARGYLE 1991.5 Premier league Brentford
13 Team Colecole 1976 Premier league Aston Villa
14 The Motley Crewe 1959 Premier league Southampton
15 Team paulys_dreamteam 1957.5 Premier league Everton
16 Team Captaingerrard 1951 Premier league Leeds United
17 Tolaria 1948 Premier league Watford
18 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 1938.5 Premier league Burnley
19 cincyman 1936 Premier league Newcastle United
20 PPQ 1931.5 Premier league Norwich City
21 Sir Boy United FC 1931 Championship Bournemouth
22 Team Rockdelux 1930 Championship Blackburn Rovers
24 Team Chris_Manfredi 1925.5 Championship Fulham
23 Team durotrulo 1924.5 Championship West Bromwich Albion
25 Team Messi4ever 1921.5 Championship Queens Park Rangers
26 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 1920.5 Championship Huddersfield Town
27 Team SouthHorizons 1913.5 Championship Middlesbrough
28 [TyF] Ragasaki 1910 Championship Stoke City
29 okieS 1905 Championship Nottingham Forest
30 Team DavidBrian 1903 Championship Coventry City
31 AREIRTE HELLAS 1900 Championship Millwall
32 Team sakiv 1899 Championship Blackpool
33 Smoke & Mirrors 1896 Championship Sheffield United
34 Sparta FC 1895.5 Championship Preston North End
35 Omonoia FC 1894.5 Championship Bristol City
36 Aletico JP 1893.5 Championship Luton Town
37 Ledang LFC 1890.5 Championship Swansea City
38 OGZ Hall Of Fame 1880 Championship Birmingham City
39 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 1877.5 Championship Hull City
40 Team Openworldgrady 1863 Championship Cardiff City
41 [TyF] Ozdal City 1861.5 Championship Reading
42 Young Lions FA 1854.5 Championship Peterborough United
43 Alehouse WAGs 1854 Championship Barnsley
44 Whithy Dragons 1849.5 Championship Derby County
45 Team DipoleFC 1841 League 1 Rotherham United
46 Team OGL1 1840.5 League 1 Sunderland
47 Killer Quokka 1835 League 1 Wigan Athletic
48 Kostas Hotspurs 1832 League 1 Wycombe Wanderers
49 Team ivangyc 1816 League 1 Oxford United
50 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 1815 League 1 Plymouth Argyle
51 Team Enadiz2015 1814.5 League 1 Milton Keynes Dons
52 Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS 1814 League 1 Portsmouth
53 Team buitre 1813 League 1 Sheffield Wednesday
54 Team msneezie31 1808 League 1 Accrington Stanley
55 THKSFIGHT 1806.5 League 1 Ipswich Town
56 Team 1998jjb 1799.5 League 1 Burton Albion
57 Team redstoglory 1791.5 League 1 Charlton Athletic
58 MKH 1788.5 League 1 Shrewsbury Town
59 Lua Lua 1787.5 League 1 Cheltenham Town
60 Team Stijnen 1786 League 1 Cambridge United
61 [TyF] London_FC 1783.5 League 1 Bolton Wanderers
62 Team 3timelucky 1771 League 1 AFC Wimbledon
63 Team BlueBloodedx 1770.5 League 1 Morecambe
64 Hooligans United 1770 League 1 Fleetwood Town
65 Team c444si 1768.5 League 1 Lincoln City
66 Fantastic XI 1763.5 League 1 Gillingham
67 Easton FC 1757.5 League 1 Crewe Alexandra
68 Team taquito 1744 League 1 Doncaster Rovers
69 [TyF] Saint Gakkos 1734 League 2 Forest Green Rovers
70 Team DongRom 1730.5 League 2 Northampton Town
71 Team stormtrooper84 1729.5 League 2 Sutton United
72 Lowmer 1709.5 League 2 Tranmere Rovers
72 2NE1 1709.5 League 2 Swindon Town
74 Team Baziu 1691.5 League 2 Port Vale
75 Team TennisBone 1685 League 2 Newport County AFC
77 Cactus Functus 1682 League 2 Exeter City
76 Team AddisBuna 1681 League 2 Mansfield Town
78 Wednesday23 1679.5 League 2 Leyton Orient
79 Ano's team 2021/22 1672.5 League 2 Harrogate Town
80 Team nickbrown1969 1670.5 League 2 Bradford City
81 Team KenM 1667.5 League 2 Walsall
82 Team saxo 1660.5 League 2 Crawley Town
83 Team duckers 1652.5 League 2 Hartlepool United
84 Jfdi 1651.5 League 2 Salford City
85 Galbatoreix 1636 League 2 Rochdale
86 Ultimate AGFC 1635.5 League 2 Bristol Rovers
87 Team G2FC 1634.5 League 2 Barrow
88 Team Pikey666 1630 League 2 Colchester United
89 Team SuperPatco 1629 League 2 Carlisle United
90 Team Shabusen 1620.5 League 2 Stevenage
91 Pigs F.C 1618 League 2 Scunthorpe United
92 Six times 1602 League 2 Oldham Athletic
93 Team wengc1980 1597.5 National league Chesterfield
94 Awthena FC 1587 National league FC Halifax Town
95 Team BrotherGreat 1586.5 National league Wrexham
96 Vidukas Bar and Grill 1585 National league Boreham Wood
97 VNPlayboyBackNartPro 1566.5 National league Dagenham & Redbridge
98 Le Titans 11 1556.5 National league Notts County
99 Team nadeemramsing 1537 National league Bromley
100 Bottlers 1535 National league Stockport County
101 Team christopherm1 1533.5 National league Solihull Moors
102 Christian Soldiers 1522.5 National league Grimsby Town
103 Team mandamus 1507 National league Yeovil Town
104 Team minhtruong 1504 National league Eastleigh
105 Team intheorist 1488 National league Torquay United
106 HardasChuck 1483.5 National league Woking
107 Team lifo 1465 National league Barnet
108 FC Goldie 1454.5 National league Altrincham
109 [TYF] Coolmend 1451 National league Aldershot Town
110 Lanfear 1450.5 National league Wealdstone
111 Team Jeet 1420.5 National league Maidenhead United
112 Team Comeback 1412.5 National league Southend United
113 Team CathalDonnelly 1410.5 National league Weymouth
114 Team JackMcC98 1396 National league King's Lynn Town
115 Team mmdan112 1393 National league Dover Athletic
116 Dark Storm FC 1391 National league North Brackley Town
117 Team Manu_91 1385.5 National league South Maidstone United
118 FLORIDA 1369.5 National league North Gateshead
119 Team StuB 1364 National league South Ebbsfleet United
120 Team Olakunle 1337.5 National league North AFC Fylde
121 Team JBautista125 1317.5 National league South Oxford City
122 Team Koller 1313 National league North Chorley
123 Team Dhivakhar 1290.5 National league South Dorking Wanderers
124 Team tampatonz 1276 National league North Kidderminster Harriers
125 JR Macadoff 1273.5 National league South Dartford
126 Team Jeminem 1273 National league North Southport
127 Team DasBoots 1271 National league South Dulwich Hamlet
128 Spoonthumb FC 1254 National league North Boston United
129 Voetbal FC 1250.5 National league South Hungerford Town
130 Team Ras_Taf 1247.5 National league North Alfreton Town
131 Team donnelly2007 1244.5 National league South Chippenham Town
132 Cikupa Fantasy 1241.5 National league North York City
133 Dreaming United 1238.5 National league South Havant & Waterlooville
134 Team Galbally 1226 National league North Kettering Town
135 yewy 1212.5 National league South St Albans City
136 Younessstyles 1204 National league North Curzon Ashton
137 teamanjewood 1199 National league South Slough Town
138 Team sean_mck23 1194.5 National league North Leamington
139 Vicenza Calcio 1192 National league South Concord Rangers
140 Roonies Goonies 1189.5 National league North Spennymoor Town
141 Team zulfsup 1180.5 National league South Bath City
142 The Mighty Maxio 1164 National league North Darlington
143 Exodus Experience 1154 National league South Hemel Hempstead Town
144 DREAMKILLA 1147 National league North Chester
145 Team hagever418 1145 National league South Eastbourne Borough
146 GREGORY 1127 National league North Hereford
147 Team christopherm 1117.5 National league South Hampton & Richmond Borough
148 Team emphimy 1112 National league North Gloucester City
149 Sporting A Chain 1098 National league South Welling United
150 Team ChelseaFan2015 1080 National league North Blyth Spartans
151 Team Conoo3 1076 National league South Chelmsford City
152 man u 1073.5 National league North Guiseley
153 Big Ron 1069 National league South Tonbridge Angels
154 velvet underground allstars 1045.5 National league North Farsley Celtic
155 McCains Bain 1019.5 National league South Braintree Town
156 Team shafraz69 1004.5 National league North Bradford (Park Avenue)
157 RedDevilsFURLIFE 988 Non-qualifier
158 River Plate 984.5 Non-qualifier
159 Tingley United 972 Non-qualifier
160 Team Kiricocho 952 Non-qualifier
161 Team r0xarena 876.5 Non-qualifier
162 McTominay FC 867 Non-qualifier
163 Chudley Cannons 831 Non-qualifier
164 [TyF] INGU Academy 525.5 Non-qualifier
165 Team MiQavelli 234 Non-qualifier

My equivalent team for the cup is Southampton, so I know I’ll have at least one blog contributor cheering me on! And who knows, it might even be Walsall’s year for the cup!

I’ve completed the random draw for the qualifying round, which sees all the ‘non-league’ teams fight for a place in Round 1.

Qualifying Round Draw

﻿Qualifying position Equivalent league Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Equivalent league Qualifying position
116 National league North Brackley Town Dark Storm FC v Team Conoo3 Chelmsford City National league South 151
102 National league Grimsby Town Christian Soldiers v Team Koller Chorley National league North 122
144 National league North Chester DREAMKILLA v Awthena FC FC Halifax Town National league 94
121 National league South Oxford City Team JBautista125 v Le Titans 11 Notts County National league 98
111 National league Maidenhead United Team Jeet v Dreaming United Havant & Waterlooville National league South 133
101 National league Solihull Moors Team christopherm1 v Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town National league North 130
146 National league North Hereford GREGORY v Team tampatonz Kidderminster Harriers National league North 124
109 National league Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend v Team zulfsup Bath City National league South 141
143 National league South Hemel Hempstead Town Exodus Experience v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield National league 93
132 National league North York City Cikupa Fantasy v Team lifo Barnet National league 107
95 National league Wrexham Team BrotherGreat v The Mighty Maxio Darlington National league North 142
150 National league North Blyth Spartans Team ChelseaFan2015 v Team Jeminem Southport National league North 126
106 National league Woking HardasChuck v Big Ron Tonbridge Angels National league South 153
120 National league North AFC Fylde Team Olakunle v Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth National league 113
104 National league Eastleigh Team minhtruong v Team Galbally Kettering Town National league North 134
136 National league North Curzon Ashton Younessstyles v man u Guiseley National league North 152
114 National league King's Lynn Town Team JackMcC98 v Team mmdan112 Dover Athletic National league 115
137 National league South Slough Town teamanjewood v Team Manu_91 Maidstone United National league South 117
97 National league Dagenham & Redbridge VNPlayboyBackNartPro v Team christopherm Hampton & Richmond Borough National league South 147
138 National league North Leamington Team sean_mck23 v McCains Bain Braintree Town National league South 155
99 National league Bromley Team nadeemramsing v velvet underground allstars Farsley Celtic National league North 154
156 National league North Bradford (Park Avenue) Team shafraz69 v Voetbal FC Hungerford Town National league South 129
128 National league North Boston United Spoonthumb FC v Team mandamus Yeovil Town National league 103
148 National league North Gloucester City Team emphimy v Lanfear Wealdstone National league 110
127 National league South Dulwich Hamlet Team DasBoots v Roonies Goonies Spennymoor Town National league North 140
100 National league Stockport County Bottlers v Sporting A Chain Welling United National league South 149
131 National league South Chippenham Town Team donnelly2007 v yewy St Albans City National league South 135
123 National league South Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar v Team StuB Ebbsfleet United National league South 119
112 National league Southend United Team Comeback v Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood National league 96
118 National league North Gateshead FLORIDA v JR Macadoff Dartford National league South 125
145 National league South Eastbourne Borough Team hagever418 v FC Goldie Altrincham National league 108
105 National league Torquay United Team intheorist v Vicenza Calcio Concord Rangers National league South 139

~

GW-22 will see the qualifying round take place, with a new round every even week after that.

Good luck to all!

How do you feel about this competition and your equivalent team? Are you in play in the qualifying round or coming in later? Let’s hear from you in the comments!

~

