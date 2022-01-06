The NMA-11 Cup Qualifying

Our first-half season Blog Cup is finished, and congratulations to the winner Team MIFFY_FC. The second-half season cup will start in GW-22, following completion of qualification in GW-20. This cup is a head-to-head competition based loosely on the English FA Cup (if curious, you may read full cup competition details).

Last year’s winner was HELLENIC POWER, but there is no team of this name in the league this year, I think Vasilis’ team this year is called AREIRTE HELLAS, so that could be the team to beat.

The top 156 teams in the NMA-11 league have qualified for this year’s competition. As last season, I’ve graded them according to their positions with the top 20 teams being ‘Premier League’ and so on. In an attempt to further help people identify with their league tier and see just how much of a shock they might pull off, I’ve noted the team that corresponds to their qualifying position at the time of sorting. This will undoubtedly lead to most of you identifying with a team that you don’t normally, or perhaps have never even heard of! Here are the qualifying positions in full

NMA Cup qualifiers, based on week 20 league positions ﻿Qualifying position Team Overal points Equivalent league Eqivalent team ﻿Qualifying position Team Overal points Equivalent league Eqivalent team 1 183168 2144.5 Premier league Manchester City 2 ching 2142.5 Premier league Chelsea 3 Team JenJen11 2108 Premier league Liverpool 4 Team stallexpress 2062.5 Premier league Arsenal 5 GREEK SUNSEEKER 2053.5 Premier league West Ham United 6 EPL GALACTICO'S 2051.5 Premier league Tottenham Hotspur 7 Shock The Monkey 2041 Premier league Manchester United 8 Team MIFFY_FC 2036.5 Premier league Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 Team JCUnited1 2023 Premier league Brighton and Hove Albion 10 Paphos Toffees 2015.5 Premier league Leicester City 11 Jay spearing 1999.5 Premier league Crystal Palace 12 DISCO ARGYLE 1991.5 Premier league Brentford 13 Team Colecole 1976 Premier league Aston Villa 14 The Motley Crewe 1959 Premier league Southampton 15 Team paulys_dreamteam 1957.5 Premier league Everton 16 Team Captaingerrard 1951 Premier league Leeds United 17 Tolaria 1948 Premier league Watford 18 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 1938.5 Premier league Burnley 19 cincyman 1936 Premier league Newcastle United 20 PPQ 1931.5 Premier league Norwich City 21 Sir Boy United FC 1931 Championship Bournemouth 22 Team Rockdelux 1930 Championship Blackburn Rovers 24 Team Chris_Manfredi 1925.5 Championship Fulham 23 Team durotrulo 1924.5 Championship West Bromwich Albion 25 Team Messi4ever 1921.5 Championship Queens Park Rangers 26 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 1920.5 Championship Huddersfield Town 27 Team SouthHorizons 1913.5 Championship Middlesbrough 28 [TyF] Ragasaki 1910 Championship Stoke City 29 okieS 1905 Championship Nottingham Forest 30 Team DavidBrian 1903 Championship Coventry City 31 AREIRTE HELLAS 1900 Championship Millwall 32 Team sakiv 1899 Championship Blackpool 33 Smoke & Mirrors 1896 Championship Sheffield United 34 Sparta FC 1895.5 Championship Preston North End 35 Omonoia FC 1894.5 Championship Bristol City 36 Aletico JP 1893.5 Championship Luton Town 37 Ledang LFC 1890.5 Championship Swansea City 38 OGZ Hall Of Fame 1880 Championship Birmingham City 39 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 1877.5 Championship Hull City 40 Team Openworldgrady 1863 Championship Cardiff City 41 [TyF] Ozdal City 1861.5 Championship Reading 42 Young Lions FA 1854.5 Championship Peterborough United 43 Alehouse WAGs 1854 Championship Barnsley 44 Whithy Dragons 1849.5 Championship Derby County 45 Team DipoleFC 1841 League 1 Rotherham United 46 Team OGL1 1840.5 League 1 Sunderland 47 Killer Quokka 1835 League 1 Wigan Athletic 48 Kostas Hotspurs 1832 League 1 Wycombe Wanderers 49 Team ivangyc 1816 League 1 Oxford United 50 [TyF] That’s What She Saïd 1815 League 1 Plymouth Argyle 51 Team Enadiz2015 1814.5 League 1 Milton Keynes Dons 52 Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS 1814 League 1 Portsmouth 53 Team buitre 1813 League 1 Sheffield Wednesday 54 Team msneezie31 1808 League 1 Accrington Stanley 55 THKSFIGHT 1806.5 League 1 Ipswich Town 56 Team 1998jjb 1799.5 League 1 Burton Albion 57 Team redstoglory 1791.5 League 1 Charlton Athletic 58 MKH 1788.5 League 1 Shrewsbury Town 59 Lua Lua 1787.5 League 1 Cheltenham Town 60 Team Stijnen 1786 League 1 Cambridge United 61 [TyF] London_FC 1783.5 League 1 Bolton Wanderers 62 Team 3timelucky 1771 League 1 AFC Wimbledon 63 Team BlueBloodedx 1770.5 League 1 Morecambe 64 Hooligans United 1770 League 1 Fleetwood Town 65 Team c444si 1768.5 League 1 Lincoln City 66 Fantastic XI 1763.5 League 1 Gillingham 67 Easton FC 1757.5 League 1 Crewe Alexandra 68 Team taquito 1744 League 1 Doncaster Rovers 69 [TyF] Saint Gakkos 1734 League 2 Forest Green Rovers 70 Team DongRom 1730.5 League 2 Northampton Town 71 Team stormtrooper84 1729.5 League 2 Sutton United 72 Lowmer 1709.5 League 2 Tranmere Rovers 72 2NE1 1709.5 League 2 Swindon Town 74 Team Baziu 1691.5 League 2 Port Vale 75 Team TennisBone 1685 League 2 Newport County AFC 77 Cactus Functus 1682 League 2 Exeter City 76 Team AddisBuna 1681 League 2 Mansfield Town 78 Wednesday23 1679.5 League 2 Leyton Orient 79 Ano's team 2021/22 1672.5 League 2 Harrogate Town 80 Team nickbrown1969 1670.5 League 2 Bradford City 81 Team KenM 1667.5 League 2 Walsall 82 Team saxo 1660.5 League 2 Crawley Town 83 Team duckers 1652.5 League 2 Hartlepool United 84 Jfdi 1651.5 League 2 Salford City 85 Galbatoreix 1636 League 2 Rochdale 86 Ultimate AGFC 1635.5 League 2 Bristol Rovers 87 Team G2FC 1634.5 League 2 Barrow 88 Team Pikey666 1630 League 2 Colchester United 89 Team SuperPatco 1629 League 2 Carlisle United 90 Team Shabusen 1620.5 League 2 Stevenage 91 Pigs F.C 1618 League 2 Scunthorpe United 92 Six times 1602 League 2 Oldham Athletic 93 Team wengc1980 1597.5 National league Chesterfield 94 Awthena FC 1587 National league FC Halifax Town 95 Team BrotherGreat 1586.5 National league Wrexham 96 Vidukas Bar and Grill 1585 National league Boreham Wood 97 VNPlayboyBackNartPro 1566.5 National league Dagenham & Redbridge 98 Le Titans 11 1556.5 National league Notts County 99 Team nadeemramsing 1537 National league Bromley 100 Bottlers 1535 National league Stockport County 101 Team christopherm1 1533.5 National league Solihull Moors 102 Christian Soldiers 1522.5 National league Grimsby Town 103 Team mandamus 1507 National league Yeovil Town 104 Team minhtruong 1504 National league Eastleigh 105 Team intheorist 1488 National league Torquay United 106 HardasChuck 1483.5 National league Woking 107 Team lifo 1465 National league Barnet 108 FC Goldie 1454.5 National league Altrincham 109 [TYF] Coolmend 1451 National league Aldershot Town 110 Lanfear 1450.5 National league Wealdstone 111 Team Jeet 1420.5 National league Maidenhead United 112 Team Comeback 1412.5 National league Southend United 113 Team CathalDonnelly 1410.5 National league Weymouth 114 Team JackMcC98 1396 National league King's Lynn Town 115 Team mmdan112 1393 National league Dover Athletic 116 Dark Storm FC 1391 National league North Brackley Town 117 Team Manu_91 1385.5 National league South Maidstone United 118 FLORIDA 1369.5 National league North Gateshead 119 Team StuB 1364 National league South Ebbsfleet United 120 Team Olakunle 1337.5 National league North AFC Fylde 121 Team JBautista125 1317.5 National league South Oxford City 122 Team Koller 1313 National league North Chorley 123 Team Dhivakhar 1290.5 National league South Dorking Wanderers 124 Team tampatonz 1276 National league North Kidderminster Harriers 125 JR Macadoff 1273.5 National league South Dartford 126 Team Jeminem 1273 National league North Southport 127 Team DasBoots 1271 National league South Dulwich Hamlet 128 Spoonthumb FC 1254 National league North Boston United 129 Voetbal FC 1250.5 National league South Hungerford Town 130 Team Ras_Taf 1247.5 National league North Alfreton Town 131 Team donnelly2007 1244.5 National league South Chippenham Town 132 Cikupa Fantasy 1241.5 National league North York City 133 Dreaming United 1238.5 National league South Havant & Waterlooville 134 Team Galbally 1226 National league North Kettering Town 135 yewy 1212.5 National league South St Albans City 136 Younessstyles 1204 National league North Curzon Ashton 137 teamanjewood 1199 National league South Slough Town 138 Team sean_mck23 1194.5 National league North Leamington 139 Vicenza Calcio 1192 National league South Concord Rangers 140 Roonies Goonies 1189.5 National league North Spennymoor Town 141 Team zulfsup 1180.5 National league South Bath City 142 The Mighty Maxio 1164 National league North Darlington 143 Exodus Experience 1154 National league South Hemel Hempstead Town 144 DREAMKILLA 1147 National league North Chester 145 Team hagever418 1145 National league South Eastbourne Borough 146 GREGORY 1127 National league North Hereford 147 Team christopherm 1117.5 National league South Hampton & Richmond Borough 148 Team emphimy 1112 National league North Gloucester City 149 Sporting A Chain 1098 National league South Welling United 150 Team ChelseaFan2015 1080 National league North Blyth Spartans 151 Team Conoo3 1076 National league South Chelmsford City 152 man u 1073.5 National league North Guiseley 153 Big Ron 1069 National league South Tonbridge Angels 154 velvet underground allstars 1045.5 National league North Farsley Celtic 155 McCains Bain 1019.5 National league South Braintree Town 156 Team shafraz69 1004.5 National league North Bradford (Park Avenue) 157 RedDevilsFURLIFE 988 Non-qualifier 158 River Plate 984.5 Non-qualifier 159 Tingley United 972 Non-qualifier 160 Team Kiricocho 952 Non-qualifier 161 Team r0xarena 876.5 Non-qualifier 162 McTominay FC 867 Non-qualifier 163 Chudley Cannons 831 Non-qualifier 164 [TyF] INGU Academy 525.5 Non-qualifier 165 Team MiQavelli 234 Non-qualifier

My equivalent team for the cup is Southampton, so I know I’ll have at least one blog contributor cheering me on! And who knows, it might even be Walsall’s year for the cup!

I’ve completed the random draw for the qualifying round, which sees all the ‘non-league’ teams fight for a place in Round 1.

Qualifying Round Draw ﻿Qualifying position Equivalent league Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Equivalent league Qualifying position ﻿Qualifying position Equivalent league Eqivalent team Team v Team Eqivalent team Equivalent league Qualifying position 116 National league North Brackley Town Dark Storm FC v Team Conoo3 Chelmsford City National league South 151 102 National league Grimsby Town Christian Soldiers v Team Koller Chorley National league North 122 144 National league North Chester DREAMKILLA v Awthena FC FC Halifax Town National league 94 121 National league South Oxford City Team JBautista125 v Le Titans 11 Notts County National league 98 111 National league Maidenhead United Team Jeet v Dreaming United Havant & Waterlooville National league South 133 101 National league Solihull Moors Team christopherm1 v Team Ras_Taf Alfreton Town National league North 130 146 National league North Hereford GREGORY v Team tampatonz Kidderminster Harriers National league North 124 109 National league Aldershot Town [TYF] Coolmend v Team zulfsup Bath City National league South 141 143 National league South Hemel Hempstead Town Exodus Experience v Team wengc1980 Chesterfield National league 93 132 National league North York City Cikupa Fantasy v Team lifo Barnet National league 107 95 National league Wrexham Team BrotherGreat v The Mighty Maxio Darlington National league North 142 150 National league North Blyth Spartans Team ChelseaFan2015 v Team Jeminem Southport National league North 126 106 National league Woking HardasChuck v Big Ron Tonbridge Angels National league South 153 120 National league North AFC Fylde Team Olakunle v Team CathalDonnelly Weymouth National league 113 104 National league Eastleigh Team minhtruong v Team Galbally Kettering Town National league North 134 136 National league North Curzon Ashton Younessstyles v man u Guiseley National league North 152 114 National league King's Lynn Town Team JackMcC98 v Team mmdan112 Dover Athletic National league 115 137 National league South Slough Town teamanjewood v Team Manu_91 Maidstone United National league South 117 97 National league Dagenham & Redbridge VNPlayboyBackNartPro v Team christopherm Hampton & Richmond Borough National league South 147 138 National league North Leamington Team sean_mck23 v McCains Bain Braintree Town National league South 155 99 National league Bromley Team nadeemramsing v velvet underground allstars Farsley Celtic National league North 154 156 National league North Bradford (Park Avenue) Team shafraz69 v Voetbal FC Hungerford Town National league South 129 128 National league North Boston United Spoonthumb FC v Team mandamus Yeovil Town National league 103 148 National league North Gloucester City Team emphimy v Lanfear Wealdstone National league 110 127 National league South Dulwich Hamlet Team DasBoots v Roonies Goonies Spennymoor Town National league North 140 100 National league Stockport County Bottlers v Sporting A Chain Welling United National league South 149 131 National league South Chippenham Town Team donnelly2007 v yewy St Albans City National league South 135 123 National league South Dorking Wanderers Team Dhivakhar v Team StuB Ebbsfleet United National league South 119 112 National league Southend United Team Comeback v Vidukas Bar and Grill Boreham Wood National league 96 118 National league North Gateshead FLORIDA v JR Macadoff Dartford National league South 125 145 National league South Eastbourne Borough Team hagever418 v FC Goldie Altrincham National league 108 105 National league Torquay United Team intheorist v Vicenza Calcio Concord Rangers National league South 139

GW-22 will see the qualifying round take place, with a new round every even week after that.

Good luck to all!

How do you feel about this competition and your equivalent team? Are you in play in the qualifying round or coming in later? Let’s hear from you in the comments!

