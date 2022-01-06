The NMA-11 Cup Qualifying

Our first-half season Blog Cup is finished, and congratulations to the winner Team MIFFY_FC. The second-half season cup will start in GW-22, following completion of qualification in GW-20. This cup is a head-to-head competition based loosely on the English FA Cup (if curious, you may read full cup competition details).
Last year’s winner was HELLENIC POWER, but there is no team of this name in the league this year, I think Vasilis’ team this year is called AREIRTE HELLAS, so that could be the team to beat.
The top 156 teams in the NMA-11 league have qualified for this year’s competition. As last season, I’ve graded them according to their positions with the top 20 teams being ‘Premier League’ and so on. In an attempt to further help people identify with their league tier and see just how much of a shock they might pull off, I’ve noted the team that corresponds to their qualifying position at the time of sorting. This will undoubtedly lead to most of you identifying with a team that you don’t normally, or perhaps have never even heard of! Here are the qualifying positions in full
NMA Cup qualifiers, based on week 20 league positions
|Qualifying position
|Team
|Overal points
|Equivalent league
|Eqivalent team
|Qualifying position
|Team
|Overal points
|Equivalent league
|Eqivalent team
|1
|183168
|2144.5
|Premier league
|Manchester City
|2
|ching
|2142.5
|Premier league
|Chelsea
|3
|Team JenJen11
|2108
|Premier league
|Liverpool
|4
|Team stallexpress
|2062.5
|Premier league
|Arsenal
|5
|GREEK SUNSEEKER
|2053.5
|Premier league
|West Ham United
|6
|EPL GALACTICO'S
|2051.5
|Premier league
|Tottenham Hotspur
|7
|Shock The Monkey
|2041
|Premier league
|Manchester United
|8
|Team MIFFY_FC
|2036.5
|Premier league
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|Team JCUnited1
|2023
|Premier league
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|10
|Paphos Toffees
|2015.5
|Premier league
|Leicester City
|11
|Jay spearing
|1999.5
|Premier league
|Crystal Palace
|12
|DISCO ARGYLE
|1991.5
|Premier league
|Brentford
|13
|Team Colecole
|1976
|Premier league
|Aston Villa
|14
|The Motley Crewe
|1959
|Premier league
|Southampton
|15
|Team paulys_dreamteam
|1957.5
|Premier league
|Everton
|16
|Team Captaingerrard
|1951
|Premier league
|Leeds United
|17
|Tolaria
|1948
|Premier league
|Watford
|18
|[TyF] SAROMAGDEN84
|1938.5
|Premier league
|Burnley
|19
|cincyman
|1936
|Premier league
|Newcastle United
|20
|PPQ
|1931.5
|Premier league
|Norwich City
|21
|Sir Boy United FC
|1931
|Championship
|Bournemouth
|22
|Team Rockdelux
|1930
|Championship
|Blackburn Rovers
|24
|Team Chris_Manfredi
|1925.5
|Championship
|Fulham
|23
|Team durotrulo
|1924.5
|Championship
|West Bromwich Albion
|25
|Team Messi4ever
|1921.5
|Championship
|Queens Park Rangers
|26
|[TyF] CutThroatPiranhas
|1920.5
|Championship
|Huddersfield Town
|27
|Team SouthHorizons
|1913.5
|Championship
|Middlesbrough
|28
|[TyF] Ragasaki
|1910
|Championship
|Stoke City
|29
|okieS
|1905
|Championship
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|Team DavidBrian
|1903
|Championship
|Coventry City
|31
|AREIRTE HELLAS
|1900
|Championship
|Millwall
|32
|Team sakiv
|1899
|Championship
|Blackpool
|33
|Smoke & Mirrors
|1896
|Championship
|Sheffield United
|34
|Sparta FC
|1895.5
|Championship
|Preston North End
|35
|Omonoia FC
|1894.5
|Championship
|Bristol City
|36
|Aletico JP
|1893.5
|Championship
|Luton Town
|37
|Ledang LFC
|1890.5
|Championship
|Swansea City
|38
|OGZ Hall Of Fame
|1880
|Championship
|Birmingham City
|39
|[TyF] KOBRADOVICH
|1877.5
|Championship
|Hull City
|40
|Team Openworldgrady
|1863
|Championship
|Cardiff City
|41
|[TyF] Ozdal City
|1861.5
|Championship
|Reading
|42
|Young Lions FA
|1854.5
|Championship
|Peterborough United
|43
|Alehouse WAGs
|1854
|Championship
|Barnsley
|44
|Whithy Dragons
|1849.5
|Championship
|Derby County
|45
|Team DipoleFC
|1841
|League 1
|Rotherham United
|46
|Team OGL1
|1840.5
|League 1
|Sunderland
|47
|Killer Quokka
|1835
|League 1
|Wigan Athletic
|48
|Kostas Hotspurs
|1832
|League 1
|Wycombe Wanderers
|49
|Team ivangyc
|1816
|League 1
|Oxford United
|50
|[TyF] That’s What She Saïd
|1815
|League 1
|Plymouth Argyle
|51
|Team Enadiz2015
|1814.5
|League 1
|Milton Keynes Dons
|52
|Team BOOMSHAKALAKAS
|1814
|League 1
|Portsmouth
|53
|Team buitre
|1813
|League 1
|Sheffield Wednesday
|54
|Team msneezie31
|1808
|League 1
|Accrington Stanley
|55
|THKSFIGHT
|1806.5
|League 1
|Ipswich Town
|56
|Team 1998jjb
|1799.5
|League 1
|Burton Albion
|57
|Team redstoglory
|1791.5
|League 1
|Charlton Athletic
|58
|MKH
|1788.5
|League 1
|Shrewsbury Town
|59
|Lua Lua
|1787.5
|League 1
|Cheltenham Town
|60
|Team Stijnen
|1786
|League 1
|Cambridge United
|61
|[TyF] London_FC
|1783.5
|League 1
|Bolton Wanderers
|62
|Team 3timelucky
|1771
|League 1
|AFC Wimbledon
|63
|Team BlueBloodedx
|1770.5
|League 1
|Morecambe
|64
|Hooligans United
|1770
|League 1
|Fleetwood Town
|65
|Team c444si
|1768.5
|League 1
|Lincoln City
|66
|Fantastic XI
|1763.5
|League 1
|Gillingham
|67
|Easton FC
|1757.5
|League 1
|Crewe Alexandra
|68
|Team taquito
|1744
|League 1
|Doncaster Rovers
|69
|[TyF] Saint Gakkos
|1734
|League 2
|Forest Green Rovers
|70
|Team DongRom
|1730.5
|League 2
|Northampton Town
|71
|Team stormtrooper84
|1729.5
|League 2
|Sutton United
|72
|Lowmer
|1709.5
|League 2
|Tranmere Rovers
|72
|2NE1
|1709.5
|League 2
|Swindon Town
|74
|Team Baziu
|1691.5
|League 2
|Port Vale
|75
|Team TennisBone
|1685
|League 2
|Newport County AFC
|77
|Cactus Functus
|1682
|League 2
|Exeter City
|76
|Team AddisBuna
|1681
|League 2
|Mansfield Town
|78
|Wednesday23
|1679.5
|League 2
|Leyton Orient
|79
|Ano's team 2021/22
|1672.5
|League 2
|Harrogate Town
|80
|Team nickbrown1969
|1670.5
|League 2
|Bradford City
|81
|Team KenM
|1667.5
|League 2
|Walsall
|82
|Team saxo
|1660.5
|League 2
|Crawley Town
|83
|Team duckers
|1652.5
|League 2
|Hartlepool United
|84
|Jfdi
|1651.5
|League 2
|Salford City
|85
|Galbatoreix
|1636
|League 2
|Rochdale
|86
|Ultimate AGFC
|1635.5
|League 2
|Bristol Rovers
|87
|Team G2FC
|1634.5
|League 2
|Barrow
|88
|Team Pikey666
|1630
|League 2
|Colchester United
|89
|Team SuperPatco
|1629
|League 2
|Carlisle United
|90
|Team Shabusen
|1620.5
|League 2
|Stevenage
|91
|Pigs F.C
|1618
|League 2
|Scunthorpe United
|92
|Six times
|1602
|League 2
|Oldham Athletic
|93
|Team wengc1980
|1597.5
|National league
|Chesterfield
|94
|Awthena FC
|1587
|National league
|FC Halifax Town
|95
|Team BrotherGreat
|1586.5
|National league
|Wrexham
|96
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|1585
|National league
|Boreham Wood
|97
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|1566.5
|National league
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|98
|Le Titans 11
|1556.5
|National league
|Notts County
|99
|Team nadeemramsing
|1537
|National league
|Bromley
|100
|Bottlers
|1535
|National league
|Stockport County
|101
|Team christopherm1
|1533.5
|National league
|Solihull Moors
|102
|Christian Soldiers
|1522.5
|National league
|Grimsby Town
|103
|Team mandamus
|1507
|National league
|Yeovil Town
|104
|Team minhtruong
|1504
|National league
|Eastleigh
|105
|Team intheorist
|1488
|National league
|Torquay United
|106
|HardasChuck
|1483.5
|National league
|Woking
|107
|Team lifo
|1465
|National league
|Barnet
|108
|FC Goldie
|1454.5
|National league
|Altrincham
|109
|[TYF] Coolmend
|1451
|National league
|Aldershot Town
|110
|Lanfear
|1450.5
|National league
|Wealdstone
|111
|Team Jeet
|1420.5
|National league
|Maidenhead United
|112
|Team Comeback
|1412.5
|National league
|Southend United
|113
|Team CathalDonnelly
|1410.5
|National league
|Weymouth
|114
|Team JackMcC98
|1396
|National league
|King's Lynn Town
|115
|Team mmdan112
|1393
|National league
|Dover Athletic
|116
|Dark Storm FC
|1391
|National league North
|Brackley Town
|117
|Team Manu_91
|1385.5
|National league South
|Maidstone United
|118
|FLORIDA
|1369.5
|National league North
|Gateshead
|119
|Team StuB
|1364
|National league South
|Ebbsfleet United
|120
|Team Olakunle
|1337.5
|National league North
|AFC Fylde
|121
|Team JBautista125
|1317.5
|National league South
|Oxford City
|122
|Team Koller
|1313
|National league North
|Chorley
|123
|Team Dhivakhar
|1290.5
|National league South
|Dorking Wanderers
|124
|Team tampatonz
|1276
|National league North
|Kidderminster Harriers
|125
|JR Macadoff
|1273.5
|National league South
|Dartford
|126
|Team Jeminem
|1273
|National league North
|Southport
|127
|Team DasBoots
|1271
|National league South
|Dulwich Hamlet
|128
|Spoonthumb FC
|1254
|National league North
|Boston United
|129
|Voetbal FC
|1250.5
|National league South
|Hungerford Town
|130
|Team Ras_Taf
|1247.5
|National league North
|Alfreton Town
|131
|Team donnelly2007
|1244.5
|National league South
|Chippenham Town
|132
|Cikupa Fantasy
|1241.5
|National league North
|York City
|133
|Dreaming United
|1238.5
|National league South
|Havant & Waterlooville
|134
|Team Galbally
|1226
|National league North
|Kettering Town
|135
|yewy
|1212.5
|National league South
|St Albans City
|136
|Younessstyles
|1204
|National league North
|Curzon Ashton
|137
|teamanjewood
|1199
|National league South
|Slough Town
|138
|Team sean_mck23
|1194.5
|National league North
|Leamington
|139
|Vicenza Calcio
|1192
|National league South
|Concord Rangers
|140
|Roonies Goonies
|1189.5
|National league North
|Spennymoor Town
|141
|Team zulfsup
|1180.5
|National league South
|Bath City
|142
|The Mighty Maxio
|1164
|National league North
|Darlington
|143
|Exodus Experience
|1154
|National league South
|Hemel Hempstead Town
|144
|DREAMKILLA
|1147
|National league North
|Chester
|145
|Team hagever418
|1145
|National league South
|Eastbourne Borough
|146
|GREGORY
|1127
|National league North
|Hereford
|147
|Team christopherm
|1117.5
|National league South
|Hampton & Richmond Borough
|148
|Team emphimy
|1112
|National league North
|Gloucester City
|149
|Sporting A Chain
|1098
|National league South
|Welling United
|150
|Team ChelseaFan2015
|1080
|National league North
|Blyth Spartans
|151
|Team Conoo3
|1076
|National league South
|Chelmsford City
|152
|man u
|1073.5
|National league North
|Guiseley
|153
|Big Ron
|1069
|National league South
|Tonbridge Angels
|154
|velvet underground allstars
|1045.5
|National league North
|Farsley Celtic
|155
|McCains Bain
|1019.5
|National league South
|Braintree Town
|156
|Team shafraz69
|1004.5
|National league North
|Bradford (Park Avenue)
|157
|RedDevilsFURLIFE
|988
|Non-qualifier
|158
|River Plate
|984.5
|Non-qualifier
|159
|Tingley United
|972
|Non-qualifier
|160
|Team Kiricocho
|952
|Non-qualifier
|161
|Team r0xarena
|876.5
|Non-qualifier
|162
|McTominay FC
|867
|Non-qualifier
|163
|Chudley Cannons
|831
|Non-qualifier
|164
|[TyF] INGU Academy
|525.5
|Non-qualifier
|165
|Team MiQavelli
|234
|Non-qualifier
My equivalent team for the cup is Southampton, so I know I’ll have at least one blog contributor cheering me on! And who knows, it might even be Walsall’s year for the cup!
I’ve completed the random draw for the qualifying round, which sees all the ‘non-league’ teams fight for a place in Round 1.
Qualifying Round Draw
|Qualifying position
|Equivalent league
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Equivalent league
|Qualifying position
|Qualifying position
|Equivalent league
|Eqivalent team
|Team
|v
|Team
|Eqivalent team
|Equivalent league
|Qualifying position
|116
|National league North
|Brackley Town
|Dark Storm FC
|v
|Team Conoo3
|Chelmsford City
|National league South
|151
|102
|National league
|Grimsby Town
|Christian Soldiers
|v
|Team Koller
|Chorley
|National league North
|122
|144
|National league North
|Chester
|DREAMKILLA
|v
|Awthena FC
|FC Halifax Town
|National league
|94
|121
|National league South
|Oxford City
|Team JBautista125
|v
|Le Titans 11
|Notts County
|National league
|98
|111
|National league
|Maidenhead United
|Team Jeet
|v
|Dreaming United
|Havant & Waterlooville
|National league South
|133
|101
|National league
|Solihull Moors
|Team christopherm1
|v
|Team Ras_Taf
|Alfreton Town
|National league North
|130
|146
|National league North
|Hereford
|GREGORY
|v
|Team tampatonz
|Kidderminster Harriers
|National league North
|124
|109
|National league
|Aldershot Town
|[TYF] Coolmend
|v
|Team zulfsup
|Bath City
|National league South
|141
|143
|National league South
|Hemel Hempstead Town
|Exodus Experience
|v
|Team wengc1980
|Chesterfield
|National league
|93
|132
|National league North
|York City
|Cikupa Fantasy
|v
|Team lifo
|Barnet
|National league
|107
|95
|National league
|Wrexham
|Team BrotherGreat
|v
|The Mighty Maxio
|Darlington
|National league North
|142
|150
|National league North
|Blyth Spartans
|Team ChelseaFan2015
|v
|Team Jeminem
|Southport
|National league North
|126
|106
|National league
|Woking
|HardasChuck
|v
|Big Ron
|Tonbridge Angels
|National league South
|153
|120
|National league North
|AFC Fylde
|Team Olakunle
|v
|Team CathalDonnelly
|Weymouth
|National league
|113
|104
|National league
|Eastleigh
|Team minhtruong
|v
|Team Galbally
|Kettering Town
|National league North
|134
|136
|National league North
|Curzon Ashton
|Younessstyles
|v
|man u
|Guiseley
|National league North
|152
|114
|National league
|King's Lynn Town
|Team JackMcC98
|v
|Team mmdan112
|Dover Athletic
|National league
|115
|137
|National league South
|Slough Town
|teamanjewood
|v
|Team Manu_91
|Maidstone United
|National league South
|117
|97
|National league
|Dagenham & Redbridge
|VNPlayboyBackNartPro
|v
|Team christopherm
|Hampton & Richmond Borough
|National league South
|147
|138
|National league North
|Leamington
|Team sean_mck23
|v
|McCains Bain
|Braintree Town
|National league South
|155
|99
|National league
|Bromley
|Team nadeemramsing
|v
|velvet underground allstars
|Farsley Celtic
|National league North
|154
|156
|National league North
|Bradford (Park Avenue)
|Team shafraz69
|v
|Voetbal FC
|Hungerford Town
|National league South
|129
|128
|National league North
|Boston United
|Spoonthumb FC
|v
|Team mandamus
|Yeovil Town
|National league
|103
|148
|National league North
|Gloucester City
|Team emphimy
|v
|Lanfear
|Wealdstone
|National league
|110
|127
|National league South
|Dulwich Hamlet
|Team DasBoots
|v
|Roonies Goonies
|Spennymoor Town
|National league North
|140
|100
|National league
|Stockport County
|Bottlers
|v
|Sporting A Chain
|Welling United
|National league South
|149
|131
|National league South
|Chippenham Town
|Team donnelly2007
|v
|yewy
|St Albans City
|National league South
|135
|123
|National league South
|Dorking Wanderers
|Team Dhivakhar
|v
|Team StuB
|Ebbsfleet United
|National league South
|119
|112
|National league
|Southend United
|Team Comeback
|v
|Vidukas Bar and Grill
|Boreham Wood
|National league
|96
|118
|National league North
|Gateshead
|FLORIDA
|v
|JR Macadoff
|Dartford
|National league South
|125
|145
|National league South
|Eastbourne Borough
|Team hagever418
|v
|FC Goldie
|Altrincham
|National league
|108
|105
|National league
|Torquay United
|Team intheorist
|v
|Vicenza Calcio
|Concord Rangers
|National league South
|139
~
GW-22 will see the qualifying round take place, with a new round every even week after that.
Good luck to all!
How do you feel about this competition and your equivalent team? Are you in play in the qualifying round or coming in later? Let’s hear from you in the comments!
~
