EPL GW-9 FPL & Fantrax Live Chat

After a long two-week international break, the Premier League returns to action for GW-9 with some tempting and challenging decisions. We have the North London Derby and the Manchester Derby over the weekend, and a few other interesting games.

Let’s jump right into the match previews and predictions of GW-9. The following are the fixtures we are going to witness this week:

~

Saturday, 1 October

Arsenal v Tottenham

Bournemouth v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle

Liverpool v Brighton

Southampton v Everton

West Ham v Wolves

~

Sunday, 2 October

~

Monday, 3 October

Man City v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 1 October

Arsenal v Tottenham

Premier League leading Arsenal is still unbeaten at home since early April. The Gunners have won six out of seven and are set to face their second biggest test after the defeat to Man United. Rival Spurs haven’t won a league game at the Etihad since 2010, but they’re just one point behind and have the in-form Son and Kane back in their groove again.

Prediction: 1 — 1

~

Bournemouth v Brentford

Two teams meet for the first time. The Cherries need to improve further but are unbeaten in three since the 9-0 loss to Liverpool. While the Bees have performed well and sit in the top half of the table.

Prediction: 1 — 2

~

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Despite playing an attacking style of football, Palace is struggling in the bottom half. At Chelsea, Graham Potter is looking for his first PL win, history on his side with the Blues winning each of the past ten meetings dating back to October 2017.

Prediction: 1 — 2

~

Fulham v Newcastle

Both teams have begun their season well sitting in the top half of the table. Fulham has banked nine from nine points at home, while Newcastle has a decent enough record at Craven Cottage, unbeaten in previous four fixtures there.

Prediction: 0 — 0

~

Liverpool v Brighton

Liverpool has still won just two league games this season, all six points being secured at Anfield. Brighton’s new manager Roberto De Zerbi replaces Graham Potter. He begins his EPL tenure in the top half, so he has much to prove despite his men being undefeated in their previous two games at the Reds home ground.

Prediction: 3 – 0

~

Southampton v Everton

Both Southampton and Everton have started poorly. Southampton has lost three of the last four while Frank Lampard’s men got their only win of the season against West Ham last week. Surprisingly, the Toffees are unbeaten in their previous five PL games.

Prediction: 0 — 1

~

West Ham v Wolves

These two sides are this season’s joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League with just three goals apiece. West Ham has won just a single game so far, which is shocking enough. Wolves are currently on six points and sitting in the 17th spot in the table.

Prediction: 2 – 2

~

Sunday, 2 October

Man City v Man United

This derby should be a brilliant fixture to watch, with both squads having delivered some impressive performances so far this season. Man City is still undefeated in the Premier League so far with five wins plus two draws, scoring 23 goals. However, Man United has won four consecutive games since the awful start to the campaign. Let’s keep in mind that City doesn’t have a great head-to-head record in the derby lately, having lost three of the last five meetings in the league. However, the Haaland impact can be the deal breaker!

Prediction: 3 – 0

~

Leeds v Aston Villa

Both teams look to improve on early season form, and there is expectation for both of them to move up the table. Leeds has seven points from nine at home, and Aston Villa has lost all three away league fixtures this season.

Prediction: 2 – 1

~

Monday, 3 October

Leicester v Nottingham Forest

The Premier League’s bottom two teams meet in an East Midlands derby. The Foxes look for their first win of the campaign while Forest has been terrible in their back line, coming from ahead to lose the last two fixtures in which they led. Brendan Rodgers is under massive amount of pressure if his squad doesn’t deliver in this fixture.

Prediction: 1 – 0

~

What are your predictions? Whom do you think will win the North London Derby? What about the Manchester Derby? Which team will surprise and upset over the weekend? Any player you think will shine above the rest? What does your team look like? And what games will you be watching as a fan? Please log in and join us in the comments below!

~