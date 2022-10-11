UCL MD-4 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-4 Build-Up

The Italian and German derbies were concluded this weekend with AC Milan dominating Juventus 2-0 and Dortmund stealing a deserved point at the last minute against Bayern Munich in a match that ended 2-2. UCL MD-4 is set to start separating qualifying teams and others aspiring to qualify.

Chelsea and RB Leipzig are back in form as a result of management changes. Both clubs play important matches to stay in the race against AC Milan and Celtic respectively. As fantasy managers, we need to take notice of the major matches that will take place domestically this upcoming weekend. Liverpool hosts Manchester City, PSG takes on Marseille and last but not least the Spanish Classico Real Madrid vs Barcelona.

This may be the first time that I say this but taking players from difficult matches can probably guarantee those players will play longer than 60 minutes. The point is that Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool players are probably high risk for rotation at the moment, while PSG, Marseille and Barcelona do not have the same luxury considering their difficult fixtures on MD-4 against Benfica, Sporting CP, and Inter Milan respectively.

In case you missed them, here are links to my UCL MD-4 Preview article, Sraxan’s Fantasy UCL MD-4 Player Picks article, and Dhivakhar’s Rate My MD-3 Team article.

Cheers and good luck!

Team News (Injury / Suspension)

GROUP A

~

GROUP B

~

GROUP C

~

GROUP D

~

GROUP E

~

GROUP F

~

GROUP G

~

GROUP H

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Copenhagen vs Manchester City and Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 17:45 BST. Make sure you’re here for that!

Good luck everyone!

~

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured players? Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

~

Please join me, NMA writers and thousands of others in NMA’s UCL mini-league, and be sure to follow www.nevermanagealone.com for ongoing comprehensive coverage of fantasy Champions League (and EPL and World Cup too!).

~