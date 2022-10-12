EPL GW-11 FPL Player Picks

We have a Friday deadline after having started late on Saturday last time out. We also have European football this week, so it’s important to see what injuries come of that as well as keeping tabs on player minutes to hint at what rest may come this game-week.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4, AST vs CHE): Kepa should retain his place, making him great value for money and a real differential at less than 1% ownership. Chelsea kept a clean sheet last time out and look likely to get another against Villa.

~

Hugo Lloris (£5.5, TOT vs EVE): Another keeper who kept a clean-sheet last time out. Tottenham may not be playing the most attractive football, but Spurs are getting points on the board and, most importantly, they’re not usually leaking goals.

Defenders

Kurt Zouma (£4.5, SOU vs WHU): West Ham is starting to string some results together, so Zouma makes his way into our player picks. West Ham assets have low ownership, so they’re definitely affordable differentials. Up next is a Southampton side that has blanked in three of the last four.

~

Reece James (£6.1, AST vs CHE): The highly owned defender is commonplace in player picks, and it’s now looking even more risky not having him in Graham Potter’s new-look Chelsea side. The Blues are looking more dangerous in front of goal, which should position James for points. James made a cameo last time out, so he should be set for a start against struggling Villa.

~

Timothy Castagne (£4.5, LEI vs CRY): After a terrible start, Leicester was showing signs of improvement until the defeat last week. This didn’t stop Castagne from getting a bonus point. He also has a goal plus an assist so far this season in addition to successive clean sheets.

Midfielders

Mason Mount (£7.6, AST vs CHE): Mount has taken a while to get going, but he’s now showing signs of his former self, performing well in a rejuvenated Chelsea side under new boss Graham Potter. Mount supplied two assists last week and should be set to start once more against a poor Villa side.

~

Bukayo Saka (£7.8, LEE vs ARS): This pick could as easily be Saka’s counterpart, Martinelli. Both Gunners are causing absolute havoc for opposition defenses right now. League leading Arsenal is continuing to impress and answer questions. Saka looks full of confidence, scoring a brace against Liverpool including a well-taken penalty winner.

~

Andreas Pereira (£4.6, FUL vs BOU): Fulham came away with nothing last time out after a positive start against West Ham, but it was a good week for Pereira owners as he tallied a goal. He’s a great budget pick who has recently proven his worth.

~

Antony (£7.6, MAN vs NEW): Antony has started life well at Man United, having now scored in his first three league games for the Red Devils, injecting some well needed fresh blood into an uncertain side. His stock is slowly rising; can he make it four in four?

Forwards

Ivan Toney (£7.3, BRE vs BRI): GW-10 was a terrible defeat for Brentford at the hands of Newcastle, but FPL managers will be encouraged that Toney still scored, making it six goals plus two assist so far. Next up is a Brighton side coming into this one off the back of a loss.

~

Dominic Solanke (£5.7, FUL vs BOU): The low-owned budget striker makes our list with Bournemouth continuing an impressive run, unbeaten in the last five matches. Solanke is leading the line, picking up two assists last time out and now facing promotion rivals Fulham.

~

Edouard (£5.3, LEI vs CRY): To the frustration of Zaha owners, Edouard has stepped up for Palace in the last two game-weeks, scoring in consecutive games. He should continue to occupy the leading role, facing a Leicester side still susceptible at the back.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? Are you going for any differentials? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

