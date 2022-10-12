NMA Blog Cup 2022: Round 4 Results

The Blog Cup is already moving towards the later stages, so GW-10 saw the 64 remaining teams competing to get into the top 48. Those 48 teams will compete in the quarter finals, so there are only three rounds to go before we know the first fantasy cup champion of the season!

There were plenty of points to be had in GW-10, with Newcastle scoring five and Manchester City scoring four (and for once not leaving it all to Haaland). Clean sheets were harder to come by. Only three were recorded, by Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs.

The two top-scoring players for the week were both Manchester City players (Cancelo and Foden), and only 6 players scored over 20 points, with Cancelo’s 28 being the top for the week (incidentally, this is first week that it hasn’t been a forward topping the weekly scores). A lot of heavily-picked players scored well though, and 42 teams in the F-11 league scored 125 points or more. But many of those teams had already been eliminated from the cup in earlier rounds, so the 48-placed cut-off point is lower than might be expected.

Here are the results in full:

Round 4 results ﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score ﻿League position Cup position Team Round score Total score 11 1 The Motley Crewe 152.5 1167.5 25 1 Paphos Toffees 152.5 1119 2 3 OGZ Hall Of Fame 152 1192.5 7 4 EPL GALACTICOS 151.5 1177 9 5 Sparta FC 150.5 1174 20 5 THKSFIGHT 150.5 1128 1 7 Team Rockdelux 150 1203 60 8 PPQ 147 1061 16 9 Sir Boy United FC 146 1142 69 9 [TyF] SAROMAGDEN84 146 1041 12 11 Team JBautista125 143.5 1163 4 12 [TyF] CutThroatPiranhas 141 1185.5 3 13 ching 140.5 1191.5 35 14 [TyF] Ragasaki 138.5 1103 10 15 DISCO ARGYLE 138 1173.5 73 15 [TyF] KOBRADOVICH 138 1036.5 8 17 Team stallexpress 136.5 1176.5 38 18 Team stormtrooper84 134.5 1100 41 19 [TyF] Ozdal City 134 1095.5 56 19 Team OGL1 134 1066.5 41 21 1Arsenal 133 1095.5 46 22 Team paulys_dreamteam 131 1087 98 22 [TyF] London_FC 131 967.5 26 24 Team MIFFY_FC 130 1118.5 22 25 Fantastic XI 128.5 1125 21 26 183168 128 1127.5 37 27 Haalandaise 127 1101 63 27 Fight to the Last Ukrainian 127 1053.5 14 29 Team Enadiz2015 124.5 1149.5 45 29 [TyF] Nunezbian 124.5 1087.5 43 31 GREEK SUNSEEKER 124 1090.5 64 32 Team Captaingerrard 122 1052.5 13 33 Goat Messi 121.5 1154 49 33 Team Stijnen 121.5 1085.5 23 35 Team durotrulo 121 1123 34 36 Real Madrid 119.5 1105.5 62 37 Whithy Dragons 118.5 1057 40 38 Team AddisBuna 117.5 1097 18 39 Kavedas 116 1136.5 75 39 Team saxo 116 1030 28 41 Alehouse WAGs 113.5 1113.5 48 42 Team msneezie31 111.5 1086.5 15 43 Team buitre 111 1147.5 39 43 cincyman 111 1098.5 57 45 Cikupa Fantasy 110.5 1063.5 71 46 Team mmdan112 110 1039 32 47 Team Chris_Manfredi 109.5 1107.5 71 48 FC Hothouses 107.5 1039 --- qualification cut-off --- 117 49 West Spam United 105 921 30 50 Ano's team 2022/23 104.5 1109.5 44 50 AREIRTE HELLAS 104.5 1090 5 52 Smoke & Mirrors 103 1184 59 53 Aletico JP 102.5 1062.5 116 53 Le Titans 11 102.5 922 53 55 Kostas Hotspurs 101.5 1079 24 56 Shock The Monkey 98 1119.5 67 57 Jfdi 97.5 1044.5 69 58 Team BlueBloodedx 93.5 1041 77 59 AKC 92.5 1021.5 61 60 Hooligans United 91.5 1059.5 31 61 Team KenM 90.5 1108 121 62 OOMUNGA 87 910 91 63 Ngolo Ngolo Kante 81.5 985 126 64 Liverpool1 72.5 873.5 172 65 Paris Saint-James Mann 62.5 677.5

The score needed to progress to the quarter-finals was 107.5, even though that was only the 71st-best score of the week overall. There will be a few very relieved managers I am sure. And the thing about the cup is that previous performance is no guarantee of success; everyone starts the next round on equal terms.

Because this week’s top-scoring team, Team wengc1980, (with a really impressive 163.5 points) had already being eliminated from the cup, I am obviously extremely pleased that my own team The Motley Crewe once again topped the cup standings, this time jointly with Paphos Toffees on 152.5 points. I am hoping I’ve not peaked too early! Unsurprisingly, our teams shared a lot of successful players in Cancelo, Foden, Trippier, De Bruyne and Haaland.

Most of the top-placed teams in the league overall are still in the competition, showing how consistent they’ve been, although we did lose the current 5th-placed Smoke & Mirrors who fell 4.5 points short of qualification, and will no doubt be regretting picking Reece James and Leandro Trossard who combined for minus 0.5 points. We also say goodbye to Team KenM who in true boom or bust fashion followed up his two second-placed results in the previous rounds with a 61st-best this time. Things will be a lot quieter in the quarter finals, although I’m sure we’ll still hear Ken’s voice heckling us from the peanut gallery.

The quarter finals take place in week 12, which is a midweek round taking place very soon after round 11. It starts on Tuesday 11th October, so we’re already less than a week away from it. To further complicate things, it is a blank week for Manchester City and Arsenal, so will you be prepared to sit on big discounts for their players and take zeros? One person who will be pleased about this is Stall, whose Team stallexpress sits in 8th place overall, despite not having had Haaland in his team for most of the season!

~

How did you do? Are you safely through? If not, then which players let you down? If you already crashed out of the competition in an earlier round, would you have done better this time around — Perhaps you can claim the ‘I would have passed if I hadn’t lost already’ ribbon.

And how are you going to deal with the blanks for Manchester City and Arsenal in the next round? Can you afford zeros when it’s a cup week? Please let us know in the comments!

~