EPL GW-11: Best FPL Differentials

It's time to prepare for a new Premier League game-week. In the last one, the Gunners continued their impressive start to the season, defeating Liverpool to make it eight wins in nine games. The win enabled Arsenal hold the top spot in the table.

Erling Haaland continued his blistering start to life at Man City by grabbing a goal in the Citizens’ 3-nil victory over Southampton. Chelsea made it three wins in the last three for new manager Graham Potter, dispatching Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs bounced back from defeat in the North London Derby by grinding out a 1-nil victory over Brighton in what was an uninspiring display. Man United also bounced back from a derby drubbing from Man City by defeating Everton 2-1, a match in which Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed his 700th career goal in club football.

There was very little change at the other end of the table; bottom clubs Wolves and Leicester lost their games while Nottingham Forest could manage only a draw. The weekend’s biggest surprise was a come-from-behind victory for Bournemouth over Leicester, a result that saw the Cherries rise to 9th in the table. That’s one place above Liverpool, who defeated them 9-0 earlier in the season.

But enough about the past. Let’s take a look ahead at some low-ownership players that could make the difference in GW-11.

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m, 3.6% ownership, Leeds v Arsenal)

Priced at just £5.1m, Xhaka has been a major part of the Gunners rampaging attack this season. Mikel Arteta has tasked the midfielder with a more attacking role in the Gunners set-up, and he has risen to the occasion to become more active and influential in the final third of the pitch. Xhaka has already produced two goals plus three assists this season.

Dominic Solanke (£5.7m, 1.8%, Fulham v Bournemouth)

Bournemouth is on a five-game undefeated run in the league, and Solanke has been central to the upturn in form. He has had a hand in over 50% of the goals scored by the Cherries during this period, and he will be eager to keep this run going as there’s still a long-shot chance of making the Three Lions’ World Cup squad. Solanke has contributed one goal plus three assists in the last five games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.1m, 2.7%, Aston Villa v Chelsea)

Aubameyang scored in his second consecutive game for the Blues when he doubled their lead in the Champions League fixture against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday. The striker is beginning to return to his goal-scoring best after enduring a testing start to the season at Barcelona following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski. Aubameyang will hope to be involved for the Blues this weekend after he was rested for Chelsea’s last league game against Wolves.

Antony Matheus dos Santos (£7.6m, 8.3%, Man United v Newcastle)

Three goals in three games tells you everything you need to know about Man United’s new winger Antony. The Brazilian has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water and is looking like an FPL bargain at just £7.6m. His 8.2% ownership also means you will be getting a player that can help you get one over most of your peers.

Odsonne Edouard (£5.3m, 2.7%, Leicester v Crystal Palace)

Two goals in Crystal Palace’s last two games tells you Edouard is a man in form. Rewarding his manager’s faith in him, he has battled off competition from Benteke and Mateta to become Patrick Viera’s first-choice striker. Up next for Palace is a Leicester side that can’t seem to sort out its defense. The Foxes have won only once this season, and last week’s second-half capitulation against Bournemouth shows how porous their defense is at the moment.

Roberto Firmino (£8.0m, 4.9%, Liverpool v Man City)

Six goals plus three assists in Liverpool’s last five league matches shows the kind of form the Brazilian is in. He has taken up the mantle of go-to man following Sadio Mane’s departure and while Salah remains off-form in the Prem. Firmino further cemented his place in the team by scoring two goals and creating one in the Reds 7-1 UCL victory over Rangers (in which Salah scored the fastest hat trick in UCL history). While hosting Man City might seem daunting on paper, the Reds can never be ruled out. Klopp will know he needs Firmino at his best for the Reds to have a chance of grabbing a result.

What do you think of my differential picks? Do you have room for any of them, or are there others you're looking to bring in?

