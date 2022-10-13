EPL GW-11 Fantrax Player Picks

I’m loving this season (and no, not just because I’m an Arsenal fan). There are some great story lines and some teams experiencing unexpected campaigns at all parts of the table.

Games will be coming fast and thick over the next week, so be ready to make those moves on the barn door (and pay attention to the deadlines and the fixture lists!).

I’m recommending Erling Haaland from here on out. So when you don’t see him in my Player Picks articles, that’s why. Besides, everybody except Stall already has him anyway, right?

Prices quoted are for F-11, those in F17 will be a little lower.

Friday’s game is Brentford vs Brighton; we will have confirmed lineups for that match ahead of the Fantrax transfer deadline. Be sure your lineups are set!

Goalkeepers

David de Gea – $5.29 (MAN v NEW)

Except for the disaster against City, DDG hadn’t conceded more than one goal in a game since new management arrived. The Spaniard continues to make saves, and I don’t totally distrust United’s backline at the moment (baby steps!). There could be more saves to make in this one too.

~

Kepa Arrizabalaga – $4.72 (AST v CHE)

Kepa has claimed his place in goal and with Potter now calling the shots, he appears set to keep it. Sure, the competition hasn’t been top of the league for his games in the net. But Villa are more of the same: They haven’t scored more than a goal per game since week two.

Defenders

Trevoh Chalobah - $3.64 (AST v CHE)

With James and Fofana potentially out, Chalobah could get the start again in the EPL. It’s a bit of a risk (so I’m looking in F-17 for sure), but Chelsea have won three straight and are back in the top four.

~

Armel Bella Kotchap – $10.73 (SOU v WHU)

His price is climbing, but he seems to be one of those busy central defenders that is somewhat matchup-proof in Fantrax. Even conceding four to City he ended with 8.5 points. He’s in the top five to ten in most defending categories. This choice may depend on whether or not you think West Ham will keep scoring.

~

Manuel Akanji – $4.39 (LIV v MCI)

The versatility of Akanji makes him a likely candidate to start as other CIty defenders remain injured. He’s proven to be steady and stable thus far. He’s an inexpensive route into the City D if you’re looking to pick against an out-of-sorts Liverpool.

~

Pervis Estupinan – $5.66 (BRE v BHA)

Estupinan is consistently earning at least his value. You will be able to see if he makes the starting 11 before the deadline too, which I like. He’s putting in some nice crosses.

Midfielders

Jarrod Bowen – $12.88 (SOU v WHU)

Bowen finally got off the mark again two games ago. No goals in his first seven, then two straight. This week it’s another solid matchup for the Hammers, as they get 17th-place Southampton, who have yet to keep a clean sheet.

~

Gabriel Martinelli - $13.62 (LEE v ARS)

He’s the third highest scoring middie in the game, but his price is still affordable and he’s got a good matchup. Of his nine games, he’s only scored single digits three times. He’s on free kicks, scoring goals, attacking defenders — all the things you want in a Fantrax midfielder.

~

Mason Mount – $9.41 (AST v CHE)

The Blues are looking better under Graham Potter, and so is Mount. There are scorers around him now, so he has help and people to finish what he starts.

~

Michael Olise – $7.59 (LEI v CRY)

Olise and Palace looked good last weekend. He’s been full of quality and seeing a lot of the ball. He’s taking some kicks too. Against Leicester he’s an interesting differential choice.

~

Daniel Podence - $7.09 (WOL v NOT)

As an even cheaper differential pick, I offer Mr. Podence. Wolves have a good matchup against a leaky defense. He has scored 66% of all Wolves goals (ie, two). Wolves have to score again at some point, right?

Forwards

Son Heung-Min – $16.58 (TOT v EVE)

Son scored again during the midweek Champions League game, and he’s known to be streaky. He’s cheaper than Harry Kane too. Everton have’t yet kept a a clean sheet on the road, and Spurs have scored 13 in their four home games.

~

Wilfried Zaha – $12.67 (LEI v CRY)

Zaha remains Palace’s most dangerous player, but he’s no longer having to do it alone. He’s scoring fantasy points even without goals. This weekend Zaha and company get last-place Leicester, who have conceded the most goals in the Prem. There will be chances and you’ve got to think he’ll be creating and finishing a lot of them.

~

Antony– $6.48 (MAN v NEW)

Three goals in three games for Antony, and those have come against Arsenal, Man City, and Everton, all who are top of league in defense. He is still quite affordable, but be warned that his points are coming exclusively from goals, and Newcastle is no slouch defensively.

~

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - $3.24 (AST v CHE)

Like Antony, PEA also has scored in 100% of his games in the EPL. One for one. He also scored in the Champion’s League this week. He’s cheap, his form is good, and it’s a favorable matchup. Chelsea have won three straight, and the Graham Potter effect is starting to look like it may just be real.

How’s your squad shaping up? Where are you looking for differential value? What players are you holding onto?