EPL GW-11 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

We are about to head into a tricky period. We are accustomed to seeing congestion like this during the festive season, but now that we have the World Cup coming up in November, players are going to face about three game-weeks in eight days.
This raises the specter of injury and rotation, so fantasy managers need to be nimble with their transfer strategies moving forward.
Also, let’s not forget that we have a Friday deadline! Fantrax managers should be sure to check in to the comments in the countdown hour for confirmed lineups for the Bees and Seagulls ahead of the Fantrax buzzer.
Friday 14 October
- Brentford v Brighton
Saturday 15 October
Sunday 16 October
- Aston Villa v Chelsea
- Leeds v Arsenal
- Man United v Newcastle
- Southampton v West Ham
- Liverpool v Man City
Friday
Brentford v Brighton
These two teams have performed as opposites; Brentford is one of the teams that hasn’t found its groove yet, and Brighton is still performing well despite the exit of Graham Potters. Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken 10 points and sit in 11th place, while their opponents for this week, led by new manager Roberto De Zerbi, sit in 7th place in the PL table on 14 points.
Team news:
Brentford
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock)
Brighton
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Mwepo has retired from football due to a congenital heart condition
Prediction: 0 – 2
Saturday
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Both Leicester and Crystal Palace have struggled this season. The Foxes have picked up just three points in their previous nine fixtures but are unbeaten in their last six encounters with the Palace side.
Team news:
Leicester
OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (eye), Nampalys Mendy (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (knock)
Crystal Palace
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin)
Prediction: 1 – 0
Fulham v Bournemouth
Unlike the two teams above, promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth have exceeded expectations so far. Since Bournemouth’s 9-0 hammering by Liverpool, they have been unbeaten in their last five league games. Interestingly, when these teams faced each other in the Championship last season, both games ended with 1-1 draws.
Team news:
Fulham
OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Willian (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)
Bournemouth
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)
QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)
Prediction: 0 – 0
Wolves v Nott’ Forest
Wolves will not have a better chance than this to get back on course after their loss to Chelsea. Diego Costa is back in the Prem and should continue to lead the line for them. Nott’ Forest did a decent job against Aston Villa with their 1-1 draw putting an end to their five-game losing streak.
Team news:
Wolves
OUT: Nathan Collins (suspended), Chiquinho (knee), Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Raul Jimenez (groin)
QUESTIONABLE:
Traore (illness) Traore now listed as available
Nott’Forest
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)
QUESTIONABLE: Jack Colback (back)
Prediction: 1 – 2
Tottenham v Everton
Spurs quickly showed character and bounced back from a tough North London derby loss to Arsenal, with the team beating Brighton on the road thanks to England captain Harry Kane’s goal. Meanwhile, Everton failed to impress against United but should feel hopeful if the older version of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back on the pitch this weekend. The Toffees have just won once in their last 14 visits to Spurs in all competitions.
Team news:
Spurs
OUT: Emerson Royal (suspended)
QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee), Kulusevski (hamstring)
Everton
OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)
QUESTIONABLE: n/a
Prediction: 3 – 1
Sunday
Aston Villa v Chelsea
The Villains failed to secure a win against Forest but are on a four-game unbeaten run ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Graham Potter’s side really look rejuvenated and fresh, and have four wins in a row in all competitions. Aston Villa have only managed to win once in their previous 11 games in all competition against the Blues.
Team news:
Aston Villa
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed)
Chelsea
OUT: Wesley Fofana (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Hakim Ziyech (illness)
Prediction: 0 – 2
Leeds v Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal will look to retain top position in the standings when they face Leeds United on Sunday. Who would have thought Arsenal could defeat Liverpool 3-2 and turn out to be potential contenders in the title race? Meanwhile, Leeds are struggling for form and will hope to snap their five-game winless streak.
Team news:
Leeds:
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
Junior Firpo (undisclosed) Firpo now listed as available
Arsenal:
OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)
QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)
Prediction: 0 – 3
Man United v Newcastle
This will be another interesting game to watch. United will be looking to maintain their winning form after Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner against Everton. Newcastle looks solid from back to front, especially after thrashing Brentford 5-1 last week. History books also say that United have won all of their Premier League home matches against Newcastle, but this isn’t Eddie Howe’s team anymore.
OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed)
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back)
Newcastle United
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Aleksander Isak (leg)
QUESTIONABLE: n/a
Prediction: 2 – 2
Southampton v West Ham
Southampton will be desperate to end their four-game losing streak after another 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. This game will be vital for them, but West Ham are beginning to show form after their comeback win over Fulham last week.
Team news:
Southampton
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)
West Ham
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf)
QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness), Ogbonna (hamstring), Dawson (knock)
Prediction: 1 –2
Liverpool v Man City
The game of the weekend is certainly this one. Given their recent successes, playing styles, top players and elite managers, one can argue that these two clubs have become the biggest rivals in England. Liverpool have really been underperforming in the first half of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men dropping to 10th place in the table following a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. However, their 7-1 win against Rangers in the UCL could not have come at a better time, and perhaps it will spark their engine. City is on a three-game winning streak, with Erling Haaland scoring his 15th goal already. There is really no stopping the Norwegian star, and he was benched in City’s UCL mid-week game so we should expect to show up at Anfield rested and hungry.
Team news:
Liverpool
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (calf)
Manchester City
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring)
QUESTIONABLE: n/a
Prediction: 1 – 3
[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from fantasypremierleague]
