EPL GW-11 Pre-Deadline and Live Chat

We are about to head into a tricky period. We are accustomed to seeing congestion like this during the festive season, but now that we have the World Cup coming up in November, players are going to face about three game-weeks in eight days.

This raises the specter of injury and rotation, so fantasy managers need to be nimble with their transfer strategies moving forward.

Also, let’s not forget that we have a Friday deadline! Fantrax managers should be sure to check in to the comments in the countdown hour for confirmed lineups for the Bees and Seagulls ahead of the Fantrax buzzer.

Friday 14 October

Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Fulham v Bournemouth

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham v Everton

Sunday 16 October

Friday

Brentford v Brighton

These two teams have performed as opposites; Brentford is one of the teams that hasn’t found its groove yet, and Brighton is still performing well despite the exit of Graham Potters. Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken 10 points and sit in 11th place, while their opponents for this week, led by new manager Roberto De Zerbi, sit in 7th place in the PL table on 14 points.

Team news:

Brentford

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock)

Brighton

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Mwepo has retired from football due to a congenital heart condition

Prediction: 0 – 2

Saturday

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Both Leicester and Crystal Palace have struggled this season. The Foxes have picked up just three points in their previous nine fixtures but are unbeaten in their last six encounters with the Palace side.

Team news:

Leicester

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Castagne (eye), Nampalys Mendy (knee), Jonny Evans (calf), Dennis Praet (knock)

Crystal Palace

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin)

Prediction: 1 – 0

Fulham v Bournemouth

Unlike the two teams above, promoted sides Fulham and Bournemouth have exceeded expectations so far. Since Bournemouth’s 9-0 hammering by Liverpool, they have been unbeaten in their last five league games. Interestingly, when these teams faced each other in the Championship last season, both games ended with 1-1 draws.

Team news:

Fulham

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Willian (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Bournemouth

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed)

QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed)

Prediction: 0 – 0

Wolves v Nott’ Forest

Wolves will not have a better chance than this to get back on course after their loss to Chelsea. Diego Costa is back in the Prem and should continue to lead the line for them. Nott’ Forest did a decent job against Aston Villa with their 1-1 draw putting an end to their five-game losing streak.

Team news:

Wolves

OUT: Nathan Collins (suspended), Chiquinho (knee), Kalajdzic (knee), Pedro Neto (ankle), Raul Jimenez (groin)

QUESTIONABLE: Traore (illness) Traore now listed as available

Nott’Forest

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Colback (back)

Prediction: 1 – 2

Tottenham v Everton

Spurs quickly showed character and bounced back from a tough North London derby loss to Arsenal, with the team beating Brighton on the road thanks to England captain Harry Kane’s goal. Meanwhile, Everton failed to impress against United but should feel hopeful if the older version of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back on the pitch this weekend. The Toffees have just won once in their last 14 visits to Spurs in all competitions.

Team news:

Spurs

OUT: Emerson Royal (suspended)

QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee), Kulusevski (hamstring)

Everton

OUT: Anthony Gordon (suspension), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: n/a

Prediction: 3 – 1

Sunday

A﻿ston Villa v Chelsea

The Villains failed to secure a win against Forest but are on a four-game unbeaten run ahead of the visit of Chelsea. Graham Potter’s side really look rejuvenated and fresh, and have four wins in a row in all competitions. Aston Villa have only managed to win once in their previous 11 games in all competition against the Blues.

Team news:

Aston Villa

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed)

Chelsea

OUT: Wesley Fofana (knee), N’Golo Kante (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (knee), Hakim Ziyech (illness)

Prediction: 0 – 2

Leeds v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal will look to retain top position in the standings when they face Leeds United on Sunday. Who would have thought Arsenal could defeat Liverpool 3-2 and turn out to be potential contenders in the title race? Meanwhile, Leeds are struggling for form and will hope to snap their five-game winless streak.

Team news:

Leeds:

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (undisclosed) Firpo now listed as available

Arsenal:

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

QUESTIONABLE: Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Prediction: 0 – 3

Man United v Newcastle

This will be another interesting game to watch. United will be looking to maintain their winning form after Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner against Everton. Newcastle looks solid from back to front, especially after thrashing Brentford 5-1 last week. History books also say that United have won all of their Premier League home matches against Newcastle, but this isn’t Eddie Howe’s team anymore.

Man United

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Scott McTominay (suspension), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed)

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (back)

Newcastle United

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Aleksander Isak (leg)

QUESTIONABLE: n/a

Prediction: 2 – 2

Southampton v West Ham

Southampton will be desperate to end their four-game losing streak after another 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend. This game will be vital for them, but West Ham are beginning to show form after their comeback win over Fulham last week.

Team news:

Southampton

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

West Ham

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Maxwel Cornet (calf)

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (illness), Ogbonna (hamstring), Dawson (knock)

Prediction: 1 –2

Liverpool v Man City

The game of the weekend is certainly this one. Given their recent successes, playing styles, top players and elite managers, one can argue that these two clubs have become the biggest rivals in England. Liverpool have really been underperforming in the first half of the campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men dropping to 10th place in the table following a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. However, their 7-1 win against Rangers in the UCL could not have come at a better time, and perhaps it will spark their engine. City is on a three-game winning streak, with Erling Haaland scoring his 15th goal already. There is really no stopping the Norwegian star, and he was benched in City’s UCL mid-week game so we should expect to show up at Anfield rested and hungry.

Team news:

Liverpool

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (aknle), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (calf)

Manchester City

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: n/a

Prediction: 1 – 3

[Stats and info referenced in this article were sourced from fantasypremierleague]

