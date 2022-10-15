NMA Is Hiring!

We’re searching for another staff member with expertise in Fantrax. Could it be you?
Job Requirements:
- An intimate knowledge of the English Premier League and its Fantrax fantasy platform. A broad knowledge of FPL as well as European and world football is useful but not necessary.
- The ability to compose approximately one high-quality, deeply-researched article per week (we can be flexible around vacations, work/school crunches, etc)
- Fluent in written English with a willingness to learn the Elements of Style.
- Ability to negotiate and then meet publishing deadlines.
Facility with website promotion across social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is also a bonus.
How to Apply:
If you are interested in writing for Never Manage Alone and fit the profile outlined above, please send an email with the subject line “NMA Writer Application” to nmafantasyepl@gmail.com, and include the following:
- A brief description of yourself (who you are, where you are/where you are from, which football clubs you support, what gives you joy, what you bring to the table, etc.)
- Your experience with Fantrax and any other fantasy football platforms you play.
- Your background with writing/journalism/blogging, if any, and one or two examples of your work (pdfs or links), if applicable
- Any skills/experience you have with website promotion.
- Your SB Nation username (please create an account if you haven’t already).
As I mentioned, this position does involve a nominal salary. You won’t be able to quit your day job, but the compensation is enough to pay for a couple of pints every week.
Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and will close when the position fills, so don’t delay— throw your hat in the ring now!
