NMA Is Hiring!

We’re searching for another staff member with expertise in Fantrax. Could it be you?

Job Requirements:

An intimate knowledge of the English Premier League and its Fantrax fantasy platform. A broad knowledge of FPL as well as European and world football is useful but not necessary.

The ability to compose approximately one high-quality, deeply-researched article per week (we can be flexible around vacations, work/school crunches, etc)

Fluent in written English with a willingness to learn the Elements of Style .

. Ability to negotiate and then meet publishing deadlines.

Facility with website promotion across social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is also a bonus.

How to Apply:

If you are interested in writing for Never Manage Alone and fit the profile outlined above, please send an email with the subject line “NMA Writer Application” to nmafantasyepl@gmail.com, and include the following:

A brief description of yourself (who you are, where you are/where you are from, which football clubs you support, what gives you joy, what you bring to the table, etc.)

Your experience with Fantrax and any other fantasy football platforms you play.

Your background with writing/journalism/blogging, if any, and one or two examples of your work (pdfs or links), if applicable

Any skills/experience you have with website promotion.

Your SB Nation username (please create an account if you haven’t already).

As I mentioned, this position does involve a nominal salary. You won’t be able to quit your day job, but the compensation is enough to pay for a couple of pints every week.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and will close when the position fills, so don’t delay— throw your hat in the ring now!