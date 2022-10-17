EPL GW-12 Fantrax Player Picks

We’re back sooner than usual due to a quick turnaround, with Game-week 12 kicking off on Tuesday despite Game-week 11 only having concluded on Sunday. The league’s two front-runners, Arsenal and Man City, both blank in this round, so we have to look elsewhere for transfer options.

As always, it’ll be crucial to keep up with all the latest injury and rotation news, but this is also more difficult given the brief window for updates on team news. The early match is Brighton vs Nottingham Forest, so we will have confirmed lineups for that match ahead of the Fantrax transfer window. The Crystal Palace vs Wolves match kicks off just 45 minutes later, so it’s possible we may get those lineups just in time to squeeze in last-second transfers there too.

Finally, remember that GW-12 is a Blog Cup week. If you’re still alive in that competition, you may have to face difficult decisions about holding discounts on players who will blank.

Goalkeepers

Alisson (LIV vs WHU, $5.91)

This big name goalkeeper hasn’t featured many times on our list this season but the victory over Man City on Sunday felt significant. Alisson kept a clean-sheet, making a couple of smart stops from the nearly-unstoppable Haaland, and he even provided the assist for Salah’s match-winning goal. So here we have a GK with an outside chance of attacking returns!

~

Vicente Guaita (CRY vs WOL, $6.02)

Guaita is another cut-price keeper who has been consistent so far this campaign and offers great value for money. He kept a clean-sheet last time out and stands a good chance of another one against goal-shy Wolves.

Defenders

Lewis Dunk (BHA vs NOT, $9.81)

Brighton have a great chance to bounce back from the disappointing 0-2 loss to Brentford. Next up is rock-bottom Nottingham Forest who are struggling at both ends of the pitch.

~

Andrew Roberston (LIV vs WHU, $7.45)

As with Alisson, Robertson banked a clean-sheet and was part of a Liverpool defence that dug in and made life hard for Man City. Liverpool should kick on now following the big win and will go into this one full of confidence. Robertson is cheap and offers good value with his history of attacking returns.

~

Marc Guehi (CRY vs WOL, $10.22)

Another goalkeeper and defender double-up, this time for Crystal Palace. The Eagles face a Wolves side who have been anemic in front of goal in recent times (their goal in their last match was first since game-week 6). Guehi has been a steady performer and is cheaper than his counterpart Anderson.

Midfielders

Mason Mount (BRE vs CHE, $9.41)

Mount followed-up his two assists from Game-week 10 with a brace in Game-week 11. He looks like he’s getting back to his best under new Blues boss, Graham Potter. His price is still reasonable and his stock is only going to rise, so get in quick!

~

Andreas Pereira (FUL vs AST, $6.85)

It was a positive sign that Pereira scored with Mitrovic out two game-weeks ago, and then he assisted last time out. He’s cheap, plays in an attacking role and faces a struggling Aston Villa side, who were very leaky at the back on the weekend.

~

Phillip Billing (BOU vs SOU, $10.67)

Billing is beginning to make a name for himself. In the last five games he’s been producing steadily, with 3 goals plus an assist. Most good things for Bournemouth are going through him lately, and you’d back him again against a Southampton side that is low on confidence and sitting in 18th.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (LIV vs WHU, $11.82)

As far as premium picks go, Salah’s recent pricing is a low as it’s been in years, and he was back to being the main man in the impressive victory over Man City. If Liverpool have turned a corner, then Salah is the man to bring into your squad. We know his track record in front of goal; including against West Ham.

~

Dominic Solanke (BOU vs SOU, $8.89)

A player who has been partnering well with the aforementioned Billing. Solanke is a great budget pick at the moment for a Bournemouth team high on confidence. He scored last time out and also has 3 assists in his last 2 matches.

~

Patrick Bamford (LEI vs LEE, $5.52)

Game-week 11 wasn’t one of Bamford’s best, with the striker missing a penalty and receiving a booking. But Leeds were impressive, pushing Arsenal all the way, and they really deserved more from the game. If Leeds keep playing like that then they will turn results, and Bamford will score goals. GW-11 notwithstanding, it’s a huge boost for him being back, and he’s priced attractively too.

How are you handling the quick turnaround? Are you ditching key Man City and Arsenal assets or will you hold discounts for zeroes? Please let us know in the comments below!

~