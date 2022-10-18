Best EPL GW-12 FPL Differentials

These mid week games came quick! And without Manchester City and Arsenal FC playing, plus injuries and suspensions (I’m looking at you James Maddison and Reese James). Therefore, if you’re like may, you may need to bring in other players.

Here are a few players that aren’t on many squads (under 10% owned) but could make a difference in yours.

Some of these are hopeful, but they’re all...well...different.

Youri Tielemans (£6.3, LEI vs LEE) Ownership 1.7%

With James Maddison out on suspension, Tielemans may take on a bigger role with attacking and set-pieces. That increases his value in my book.

~

Dominic Solanke (£5.8, BOU vs SOU) Ownership 4.0%

Some people (aka Stall) jumped on this bandwagon early, to good success. He has two goals and three assists, with most of those coming in the last two games. That’s a good price for a hot forward against a relegation-zone team that hasn’t kept a clean sheet all season.

~

Brenden Aaronson (£5.5, LEI vs LEE) Ownership 1.3%

This is one of those hunch picks. He’s looked dangerous recently, even if he only has one goal and two assists to his name. Leicester still has the worst goals-against record in the league.

~

Danny Welbeck (£6.5, BHA vs NOT) Ownership 1.8%

The Brighton front man has no goals but four assists. This week he gets bottom of the table Nottingham Forest, who have conceded 23 goals this season. Forest might be the tonic that can stimulate some life back into Brighton’s attack.

~

Adama Traoré (£5.5, CRY vs WOL) Ownership 0.2%

Traoré has been hurt and on the edges of the Wolves lineup all season. He’s now started the last three, and notched his first assist over the weekend. When he’s playing well, he can absolutely terrorize defenses.

Who are other differential picks are you considering? Share your thoughts below!