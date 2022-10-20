EPL GW-13 FPL Player Picks

The fixtures are coming quickly, so we have yet another round close on the heals of the last. FPL managers need to be decisive as ever to gain a few points here and there. The mid-week set was a bit of an underwhelming one, a low-scoring round for many.

Arsenal and Man City are back in action, so their assets are high on the wishlists of most FPL managers.

Here are the fixtures for GW-13:

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Man City vs Brighton

Chelsea vs Man United

~

Sunday 23rd October 2022

~

Monday 24th October 2022

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Now, let’s just jump right into the selection of players who can produce dividends:

Keeper

David Raya (£4.5m, Aston Villa v Brentford)

Raya has just earned back-to-back clean sheets plus five bonus points thanks to his shot-stopping ability. Now the Bees visit Villa who have difficulty putting the ball into the net, now second-bottom scoring in home games.

~

Allison (£5.4m, Nott’ Forest v Liverpool)

Allison’s PK save from West Ham’s Bowen really said it all about the Brazilian goal keeper – the guaranteed guard for the Reds to make big money saves. Forest is struggling to keep up — scoring only seven, EPL’s second-fewest. It looks like Liverpool is finding winning form, another plus for Allison.

Defender

Tyrick Mitchell (£4.5m, Everton v Crystal Palace)

Mitchell can be your budget friendly option this weekend. Everton really looked shocking up front, putting Palace in a good spot for a clean sheet. Plus, Mitchell is the only player in the Eagles’ back line who also has attacking hunger, so a few points can be delivered by him.

~

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m, Spurs v Newcastle)

Newcastle grabbed another clean sheet against Everton, and Trippier’s role in the game was vital for the result. He has performed well this term, with 64 FPL points already – thanks to his attacking ability with set pieces in his locker.

~

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m, Nott’ Forest v Liverpool)

It’s difficult to ignore TAA, but it’s also understandable why he has a 19.8% FPL ownership. The England international got a clean sheet against West Ham, and he created four chances. He is third in passes into the opposition box (30) and first in crosses too (11). Forest has conceded 23 goals already, so TAA can expect points.

~

Joao Cancelo (£7.3m, Man City v Brighton)

Despite one error that allowed Mo Salah to score Liverpool’s win in GW-11, the Portuguese is still a ‘must have’. With two goals plus two assists, Cancelo is the game’s highest-earning defender with 63 points playing in the best defence in the league. Plus, Brighton’s attack is skidding without a goal in the last three games.

Midfielder

Marcus Rashford (£6.6m, Chelsea v Man United)

United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was largely due to the pressing and clinical run-in-behind ability by Marcus Rashford who also had a couple decent chances. Regardless, a midfielder player the strikers’ role – who often receives a few chances – with such a budget price is something to consider, even facing Chelsea.

~

Gabriel Martinelli (£6.7m, Southampton v Arsenal)

It’s really surprising that Martinelli is still only £6. The Brazilian has played 21 key passes (fourth most) and 21 more into the box (5th most), as well as second-most shot-creating actions (38) and 6 goal-creating actions (5th most). On top of this, he has taken over 27 shots overall, so it’s surprising he’s in the £6 bracket. Enjoy it while it lasts. Saka is a great shout too.

~

Wilfried Zaha (£7.5, Everton v Crystal Palace)

Another player who almost plays like a striker and ends up receiving a few chances to close on goal, like mid-week in the 1-0 win over Wolves. Palaces faces Everton which lacks stability at the back.

~

Phil Foden (£8.3m, Man City v Brighton)

Other than Erling Haaland, Foden is the second most in-form City player even though KDB is close. He has six goals plus four assists, the most key passes into the final third (27) and 12 shots on target.

Forward

Gianluca Scamacca (£6.8m, West Ham v Bournemouth)

The only player in the Liverpool game who showed a bit of character in the striking role was Scamacca. The clinical aspect of his game needs to be improved, and he can just start with that against Bournemouth. The home-field factor will help.

~

Harry Kane (£11.5m, Spurs v Newcastle)

Despite blanking against the Red Devils, this was the second game where Kane wasn’t able to put the ball into the net. His number and goal-scoring threat are still great, so he can be the key to unlock Newcastle’s defense.

~

Darwin Núñez (£8.8m, Nott’ Forest v Liverpool)

Nunez has now scored three in his last three appearances. With Forest on the horizon, the Reds’ striker should make it four.

~

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m, Southampton v Arsenal)

Jesus had been spectacular for Arsenal with five goals plus four assists. The Brazilian has been vital for the Gunners and now faces a delicate Southampton side where he could add further goal contributions.

~

Erling Haaland (£12.1, Man City v Brighton)

What more can be said about Haaland? Let’s just captain the player with 15 goals. Long may he continue scoring for fun and wearing the well-deserved armband.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? Are you going for any differentials? Who is your captain? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

