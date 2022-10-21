Fantrax EPL GW-13 Player Picks

Another quick turnaround after we had a slate of eight mid-week games with a lot of talking points. Liverpool backed up their win against Man City by getting over the line against West Ham in a game that saw Jarrod Bowen miss a penalty. Man Utd put in their best performance of the season after outplaying Spurs in every department, but a frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo vacated the bench for the locker room while the game was still underway. He’ll now miss GW-13 as punishment, but Arsenal and Man City return to action this weekend after having sat out of Game-week 12.

Goalkeepers

Kepa (CHE vs MUN, $8.92)

A man who appears to be benefitting from Potter’s appointment more than any other Blue. Potter has given Kepa his chance and so far, Kepa has returned the faith. Kepa may face a tricky game in Man Utd but he’s priced cheap and Chelsea have been solid at the back.

Danny Ward (WOL vs LEI, $3.17)

A player who definitely wouldn’t have featured in our picks a few weeks back. Leicester continue to show signs of improvement at both ends of the pitch and have now kept two clean-sheets on the bounce. Ward is a great budget pick for this one.

Defenders

Andrew Robertson (NOT vs LIV, $7.80)

Liverpool are starting to climb up the table so now is not a bad time to look at some of their assets, who are very fairly priced. We know too well what Robertson can do and up next is rock bottom Nottingham Forest.

Manuel Akanji (MCI vs BHA, $3.40)

The cheapest way into the Man City starting line-up right now. Akanji has benefitted from the injury crisis the Citizens have at the back and should be set for another start. And Man City are fresh after sitting out mid-week.

William Saliba (SOU vs ARS, $7.58)

Southampton have been particular vulnerable at the back from set-pieces this season, which makes Saliba a strong pick. He’s already netted a couple of times this season and is considerably cheaper than his defensive partner.

Midfielders

Wilfried Zaha (EVE vs CRY, $12.60)

Zaha got back to scoring ways last time out, grabbing the winner for Palace against Wolves. Zaha usually provides attacking returns in phases so he’s worth backing against an inconsistent Everton side.

Miguel Almiron (TOT vs NEW, $10.14)

The man who can’t stop scoring! Almiron now has 4 goals in his last 4 matches and has really stepped up to the mark in the absence of other Newcastle forwards. Next up is a Spurs side who were rocked by Man Utd mid-week, giving up plenty of chances.

Phil Foden (MCI vs BHA, $17.35)

It seems key to have at least one attacking Man City asset in this week after they sat out last time. Brighton are continuing to look solid at the back, but Foden has been in strong form recently so you’d back him even against the Seagulls.

Bruno Fernandes (CHE vs MUN, $12.64)

Fernandes got back on the scoresheet last time out with an impressive performance against Spurs. We all remember how explosive he can be and hopefully he will regain some of that previous form and offer great value for the price.

Forwards

Mohamed Salah (NOT vs LIV, $11.79)

Liverpool look to continue their momentum as they hunt down those teams at the top of the table. Salah showed us in recent times that class is permanent and we should never write him off. A great time to bring him in against struggling Forest.

Gianluca Scamacca (WHU vs BOU, $3.76)

Scamacca hasn’t set the world alight yet but he’s backed by his manager and has been returning decently in recent weeks. One of the cheapest starting forwards in Fantrax, he’s a great value pick against a Bournemouth side who come into this one off the back of a loss.

Adama Traore (WOL vs LEI, $5.07)

Traore has been wreaking havoc on opponents in recent weeks and should cause Leicester plently of problems, with the Foxes’ defence still leaving much to be desired despite recent clean-sheets. Traore is a decent one-week punt for the price and has returned in the last two game-weeks.

