UCL MD-5 Player Picks

With MD-5 lurking just around the corner, it’s time once again to pay our fantasy UCL squads some attention. If your team is in need of transfers, then we’ve got some names for you to consider.

Goalkeepers

Ciprian Tătăruşanu

With AC Milan’s first-choice keeper Mike Maignan reportedly out until January with a calf problem, €4.0 m bargain Tătăruşanu becomes an excellent option if you want to save funds at goalkeeper.

André Onana

Onana has played himself into Inter’s starting 11 after an impressive start in goal. With Inter facing a toothless Viktoria Plzen attack, the Serie A side should coast to a comfortable victory with Onana keeping a clean sheet.

Defenders

Trent Alexander Arnold

Liverpool lacked the cutting edge in attack when the right-back was out injured. Trent will be Liverpool’s creative outlet against Ajax’s high press.

Denzel Dumfries

In the MD-2 reverse fixture, Dumfries was a menace against Viktoria Plzen. The Dutch fullback scored a goal and kept a clean sheet. Dumfries has rested in Inter’s recent Serie A fixture against Fiorentina, so he should be fresh for MD-5.

João Cancelo

Man City’s shortage of fullbacks due to suspensions and injuries will leave Pep no option but to play Cancelo despite qualification being already sealed. Cancelo is the best defender in the game, the Portuguese fullback having a high potential for attacking returns, ball recoveries, and clean sheets.

Álex Grimaldo

After a 20-point haul in MD-1, fantasy points dried up for Grimaldo. But Benfica faces a struggling Juventus in MD-5. If the Portuguese side gets off to a good start, the defense will be hard to break down, increasing Grimaldo’s clean-sheet potential.

Theo Hernández

Theo Hernández has been in brilliant form this season. The Former Real Madrid left-back has been solid defensively and excellent going forward. With AC Milan playing an out-of-form Zagreb, Hernández should keep a comfortable clean sheet.

Midfielders

Mason Mount

Mount is the go-to man for Chelsea at the moment. Having started every game under Graham Potter, the English midfielder is enjoying his new role higher up the pitch. Mount has great goal and assist potential against a leaky Salzburg defense.

Jamal Musiala

Musiala is the best mid-priced pick in the game. At just €7m, the German starts regularly for arguably the competition’s best attack. With Barcelona’s recent shaky form, Musiala is likely to get big chances to finally open his Champions League goal-scoring account.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia has made a mockery of his €5.6m price tag. The Georgian winger is the talisman of high-scoring Napoli, and he took a penalty in MD-4. Kvaratskhelia is arguably the best-value midfielder in the game.

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax’s fixture against Liverpool is difficult on paper, but Liverpool’s recent Premier League form has been topsy-turvy. After a morale-boosting win against Man City, the Reds slumped to a 1-0 defeat at last-place Nottingham Forest. Kudus playing as the striker for Ajax should get plenty of chances to get his name on the score sheet.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé

Mbappé’s transfer rumors grabbed all the headlines before MD-3, but the Frenchman hasn’t let that affect his performance. Mbappe scored PSG’s only goal in the 1-1 draw with Benfica in MD-3, and he continued his goal-scoring hot streak with a brace against AC Ajaccio in Ligue 1. Mbappé’s chemistry with Messi and Neymar, coupled with the vulnerable Maccabi Haifa defense makes Mbappe a promising pick for this match-day.

Lionel Messi

After missing three games due to injury (one in UCL, two domestically), Messi was back to his magisterial best for PSG’s league game against AC Ajaccio. Messi is much more of a goal scorer under Christophe Galtier than he was under Pochetino last season, having already equaled his previous season’s league tally of six goals in just eleven games. Although Mbappe and Neymar may still get the better chances to score, the Argentine makes up for this with his great assist and PotM bonus potential.

Erling Haaland

Haaland is the most potent goal-scorer in the world at the moment. With the Man City #9 taken off early in the Citizens’ comfortable 3-1 win over Brighton in the league, it looks likely that Haaland will feature against former team Dortmund in MD-4.

Was this article useful? Did we overlook anyone? What is your strategy for MD-5? Are you using any chips this week? If yes, which chip are you planning to use? If not, which week have you penciled it for? Have questions of your own? Please login and share your thoughts in the comments section!

