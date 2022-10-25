UCL MD-5 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-5 Build-Up

Ajax and Liverpool take on each other in what could be the qualification decider for the English outfit. Ajax will be aiming to delay Liverpool’s satisfaction and hope for another Napolit miracle on MD-6 to complete an impossible comeback.

Club Brugge are already through, and will be relaxed playing against Porto which increases the latter’s chances to win the tie and possibly qualify for the knockout stages provided that Atletico Madrid stumbles again in front of Leverkusen. All three clubs have a chance at that second qualification ticket and it will be worth watching.

Bayern Munich are also through to the knockout stages while Inter Milan are halfway in. It is all up to Barcelona to stir up the group of death once again. Viktoria Plzen’s will be hoping to repeat their second-half display against Bayern on MD-4 when they face Inter Milan on MD-5.

Spurs take on red-card happy Sporting CP and Frankfurt play against Marseille in a tight group. Spurs and Marseille have the slight advantage with points and goals scored but it is minor and can be overturned by the end of the 90 minutes.

Chelsea’s awakening and Salzburg increasing injury list could be what the doctor ordered for Milan to return to a qualifying spot to leave the decider against Salzburg on MD-6. Dinamo Zaghreb is still in it as well and any of the clubs not only has a chance to qualify but to win the group altogether.

Real Madrid will be without Modric, Valverde and Benzema when they take on RB Leipzig. The German outfit is back to winning ways with Marco Rose and could trouble the title holders. The second qualification ticket may not be claimed on MD-5 and will most probably force a final showdown on MD-6.

Man City will need one point to win the group when they travel to Dortmund while Sevilla will hope to start another impossible comeback hoping for two consecutive Dortmund defeats in MD-5 and MD-6 against Manchester City and Copenhagen.

Max Allegri may coach his last game for Juventus when they take on Benfica. If his qualification chances evaporate then the tactician’s job may become vacant as well. It was a purely commercial decision to keep him until now by Juventus management but how long will he be able to hold on? Meanwhile, PSG will take try to take advantage of the odds to win the group by beating Maccabi Haifa.

In case you missed them, here are links to my UCL MD-5 Preview article, Dhivakhar’s Fantasy UCL MD-5 Player Picks article, and David’s Rate My MD-5 Team article.

Cheers and good luck!

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Sevilla vs Copenhagen and Salzburg vs Chelsea will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 17:45 BST. Make sure you’re here for that!

Good luck everyone!

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured players? Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

Please join me, NMA writers and thousands of others in NMA’s UCL mini-league, and be sure to follow www.nevermanagealone.com for ongoing comprehensive coverage of fantasy Champions League (and EPL and World Cup too!).

