EPL GW-14 FPL Player Picks

Another quick turnaround with Game-week 13 having concluded on Monday, followed by more mid-week European games. We now enter our final three gameweeks before we switch our attention over to the World Cup! (Stay tuned to nevermanagealone.com for a blog league and full coverage of that fantasy game!)

In FPL there are plenty of options on offer for Round 14, including some names that aren’t regular fixtures on our weekly Player Picks lists. Assets like that can be useful for managers looking to make up ground before the World Cup pause.

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m, BHA vs CHE): Kepa was agonisingly close to keeping another clean sheet against Manchester United, but a late Casemiro strike put paid to that. Nonetheless, Kepa has been in sparkling form and has the full confidence of new boss Potter, who knows how to shut out opposing sides. Priced at just £4.5m and owned by just 3.6% of FPL managers, Kepa is a budget differential who is worth considering for the long-term.

~

David Raya Martin (£4.6m, BRE vs WOL): Brentford may have lost 0-4 last time out but Raya still makes our picks this week as a viable budget option. Up next is a home fixture against a Wolves side that has been dreadful in front of goal recently. Brentford can be a little hit-or-mis, but but Raya still has 4 clean-sheets to his name and his fair share of bonus points.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier (£5.8m, NEW vs AST): A defender whose relatively low price belies his premium status. Tripper has an ownership of over 60% so it’s risky not to have him in your side. Newcastle are on fine form after breaking into the top four, and Trippier is always capable of returning due to his set-piece ability and attacking talents. Newcastle will fancy themselves in this home fixture.

~

Manuel Akanji (£5.0m, LEI vs MCI): The cheapest way into the Man City defence at the moment. Frustratingly for his owners, the Citizens failed to keep a clean sheet last week. But there’s a decent chance they’ll keep Leicester out, adding to their 5 clean sheets this season.

~

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.5m, FUL vs EVE): Everton enjoyed an impressive win last time out, which should give them confidence going into this one against Fulham. The Cottagers may have been scoring well, but they have also been conceding, so Mykolenko could build on his assist from last week.

Midfielders

Miguel Almiron (£5.4m, NEW vs AST): Newcastle’s man in form at the moment. Almiron looks as though he’s playing with a point to prove and is flourishing right now. Five goals in his last five matches speaks for itself. Get in quick before his stock rises!

~

Leandro Trossard (£6.8m, BHA vs CHE): Trossard scored last time out and will relish the chance to notch another against previous boss Potter. Trossard has already shown that he’s capable of producing against the big boys after a hat-trick against Liverpool not so long ago.

~

Andreas Pereira (£4.6m, FUL vs EVE): Looking like a must-have due to his productivity and enabler price, Pereira is benefitting from Mitrovic’s return, with three assists in his last three matches. The question is, how many FPL managers will promote him from bench duty and award him a start?

~

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m, ARS vs NOT): A man revitalised in this campaign’s Arsenal side. Xhaka is making headlines after turning a new page and his new confidence is yielding results. Xhaka has three goals and three assists so far in this season, offering great value for money.

Forwards

Harry Kane (£11.5m, BOU vs TOT): Certainly not a differential in the common sense of the word, but as far as premiums go his lower ownership (22%) means he offers something different to the other marquee forwards. He may have been overshadowed by Haaland so far this season, but Kane continues to return well, with only one blank in his last seven league games.

~

Danny Ings (£6.6m, NEW vs AST): Ings will fancy himself again this weekend after scoring a brace in Villa’s first game since Gerrard’s departure. Ings will be looking to impress new boss Unai Emery and lay claim to the central forward role. He’s a budget differential at 1% ownership.

~

Aleksandar Mitrović (£6.8, FUL vs EVE): Mitrovic has picked up where he left off after returning from injury. Fulham are in free-flowing scoring mode and Mitrovic now has nine in the league this season, scoring in each of his last three games.

What do you make of our picks this game-week? Are you sticking to the obvious choices, or going for some differentials? Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

~