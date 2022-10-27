Best EPL GW-14 FPL Differentials

We all know those top-notch assets that almost everyone owns; fantasy managers who eschew those “safe” template players do so at their own risk. But more fun is identifying those thinly-owned players that can help you leapfrog your rivals in the fantasy standings.

Let’s have a look at some of those differentials poised to do well in GW-14. For our purposes here, we’ll limit our search to players with ownership under 10%.

Timothy Castagne (£4.5, Leicester v Manchester City) Ownership 4.9%

The Foxes have struggled this season, but Castagne has been a bright spot. The Leicester defender has 39 points in his previous five fixtures, thanks to five clean sheets plus an assist.

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m, Arsenal vs Nott’ Forest) Ownership 3.8%

Xhaka has found new life at Arsenal this season, transforming from goat to hero over tha span of just a few months.. His new, more advanced role has benefited him massively, with six goal involvements so far.

Rodrigo (£6.3, Liverpool v Leeds) Ownership 5.8%

Rodrigo has been vital for Leeds and constantly seems to find the right spaces to create attacking threats. His movement and cleverness inside the box have resulted in five goals plus an assist, enough to warrant his inclusion on this list.

Callum Wilson (£7.3, Newcastle v Aston Villa) Ownership 2.3%

Newcastle has been spectacular so far. Last year they were battling in the relegation zone, but now they sit in the top four. Despite his injuries, plenty of responsibility for the Magpies’ success must go to Wilson and his four goals in eight games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m, Fulham v Everton) Ownership 0.4%

Everton really needs Dominic Calvert-Lewin to stay injury-free and start every game, so he can get back to the business of putting the ball into the opposition’s net. The England international missed eight games due to a pre-season knee injury, but he’s building back to match fitness and finding form, scoring one against Palace last week. His road to recovery continues at Craven Cottage this week.

Who are other differential picks are you considering? Any player you think will shine and flop this week? Any specific fixture you are looking at? Share your thoughts below!