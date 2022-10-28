Fantrax EPL GW-14 Player Picks

There are just three game weeks left until the World Cup (and EPL break)!

Let’s get right to the player picks!

Leicester hosts Man City in the lone early game, meaning you’ll have time to react after the Pep roulette wheel has been spun! Be sure to tune in for our pre-deadline chat!

Goalkeepers

Kepa (BHA vs CHE, $9.66)

Kepa just keeps putting up points. He is yet to tally single-digit points in any Fantrax game-week. His saves per game in the last three weeks are 5, 5, and 7, and he has three shutouts already. His price has risen, and rightfully so. But Chelsea plays a Brighton team that is truly struggling, with only one goal the last four matches.

~

David de Gea (MAN vs WHU, $8.36)

DDG is still reasonably priced. His record at home is quality too, with two straight scoreless starts. He has never conceded more than one goal at home this season. West Ham is playing better lately, but United is once again fighting for a top-four spot. If I’m paying full price for a keeper, he’s high on my list.

Defenders

William Saliba (ARS vs NOT, $7.93)

Saliba has made a huge difference in Arsenal’s defense. He’s probably not going to explode, but at this price and against Forest, he’s going to be solid and has a good chance at clean sheet points.

~

Manuel Akanji (LEI vs MCI, $3.48)

It looks like there will be at least one cheap Man City option in the back line this weekend, and you’ll get your pick once lineups come out. Akanji is no Joao Cancelo, but at that price, playing that role on one of the league’s best defenses, he’s a consideration for me.

~

Andrew Robertson (LIV vs LEE, $7.96)

Maybe it’s just nostalgia, but seeing Robertson at this cost with a home game against a team in the bottom three is hard to ignore. He still gets forward, and there’s a chance for the clean sheet against Leeds falling fast and struggling on the road.

Midfielders

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS vs NOT, $11.71)

The Brazilian winger is under $12. Arsenal’s last league game wasn’t great for him, but it wasn’t a great week for Arsenal either. Forest hasn’t been the paper target it was in GW-3+ following Niakhate’s injury at center-back, but Forest is still bottom of the table. Meanwhile the Gunners are at home and need a win to stay top. There’s a lot to like there. Buyako Saka is of course always an option (and is on PKs), but you’ll pay a little more for him.

~

Phil Foden (LEI vs MCI, $16.25)

Foden was rested last weekend (which spelled doom for my Blog Cup run!). This week it’s the rare occasion where we get to see a Pep lineup before hitting save. It’s going to be hard to stay away from him or other confirmed Man City attackers.

*Quick note on Jack Grealish: He’s a solid enabler at $4.80, he’ll usually get his value back, and you never know when he’ll show his true potential. Obviously that’s IF he starts. Also, Kevin De Bruyne (rested in UCL midweek) is always an option.

~

Miguel Almiron (NEW vs AST, $16.25)

I can’t keep ignoring him. Five goals in his last five, plus he’s picking up points in other ways too. As a sometimes watcher of MLS here in the states, I can tell you that Almiron has had this in him, and this is why Newcastle signed him. I like seeing him do well. He’s pricey, but he may just be worth it. If you nicked him on spec before the barn door closed, then definitely hold.

~

Antony (MAN vs WHU, $7.48)

Antony is Man United’s leading scorer (tied with Rashford but the Brazilian has five fewer games). He’s a creative player and not afraid to go at defenders. It’s also about time he gets to attack a defense that is not the best (his matchups this season: ARS, @ MCI, @EVE, NEW, TOT, @CHE). Yet despite previous stingy opposition, he has put up points and scored goals. He has potential for even more as he starts to play teams at the other end of the table.

Forwards

Wilfried Zaha (CRY vs SOU, $12.04)

Zaha likes playing at home. Here are his last five tallies at Selhurst Park: 15.5, 11.5, 11.5, 14, 18.5. Just going to leave that there.

~

Willian (FUL vs EVE, $5.02)

If you’re looking for an enabler, how about Willian? He has found a bit of a fantasy resurgence at Fulham. He scored a goal last week, and he earned 15 the game before. He’s a bit of an injury and rotation worry, and the Cottagers must face a solid Everton defense, but at his price, he’s one of the better values at forward.

~

Mo Salah (LIV vs LEE, $11.07)

Maybe it’s just nostalgia, but seeing Mo at this cost with a home game against a team in the bottom three is hard to ignore for me (yes, that’s a copy paste from my write up about Robertson, but I feel the same!). He also scored and notched an assist in the Champion’s League mid-week. That’s a good sign, right? Right!?

And if you can’t even afford Salah @11, then you might punt the mercurial Darwin Nunez at $6.48, but only after weighing him against Willian above (YMMV).

Are you still in the blog cup (I just got knocked out! I blame Foden for not starting, and obviously myself)? What players do you have at a discount? Who’s in your 11?

~