UCL MD-6 Fantasy Preview

The tables are turned upside down this season and the qualifications to the knockout stages may indicate a shift in sporting powers if that is a thing. While England will be represented by Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool pending Tottenham’s expected top table finish on MD-6, Spain will be represented by only Real Madrid! Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid bowed out of the competition officially as of MD-5. Italians also produced positive results to see Napoli and Inter Milan with spots in the knockout stages pending AC Milan’s final 90 minutes to ensure qualification leaving Juventus behind. The irony is that Juventus used to be the only qualifying Italian club for several seasons in the past 10 years.

Germany continues its consistency booking 2 spots under Bayern Munich and Dortmund. Two more spots are up for grabs as Frankfurt and Leipzig still have strong chances to qualify while Leverkusen are fighting for a Europa League spot. France will be represented by PSG as usual and Marseille is battling for the second French spot in the round of 16. Portugal is putting on a strong display with Benfica and Porto ensured qualification to the knockout stages and Sporting’s likely chances to reach as well by end of MD-6.

MD-6 is always the tricky one from a fantasy point of view; eight clubs are playing for four knockout stage tickets and a different set of eight clubs are playing for winning their respective groups.

MD-6’s fixtures are all mirrors of MD-1. Considering the effects of the fixtures on the final table shape, MD-6 features these marquee match-ups:

Liverpool vs Napoli

Sporting CP vs Frankfurt

Marseille vs Tottenham

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig

AC Milan vs Salzburg

Juventus vs PSG

Tuesday’s early matches are Porto vs Atletico Madrid and Leverkusen vs Club Brugge, so we’ll see confirmed lineups for those four teams ahead of the transfer deadline.

On Wednesday, the two early matches are Real Madrid vs Celtic and Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig, so we will see those four lineups confirmed before the substitution deadline.

GROUP A

Napoli 15 pts - Liverpool 12 pts - Ajax 3 pts - Rangers 0 pts

Both Napoli and Liverpool extended the gaps by defeating Rangers 3-0 and Ajax 3-0 respectively in MD-5. Napoli and Liverpool are set to play for the group win on MD-6. Liverpool will be able to win the group only if they win with more than 3 goals margin since winning with three goals only will benefit Napoli’s goal difference and goals scored record in the group to win it.

Liverpool know well that if they do not win this group and all the other groups rankings do not change then they will be forced to face either Club Brugge, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid so expect Liverpool to go in with all their might to destroy Napoli at Anfield. Ajax on the other hand must settle for securing a Europa League knockout stage spot by winning, drawing or losing with more than 5 goals against Rangers.

Weekend matches:

Napoli vs Sassuolo - Serie A - Saturday

Liverpool vs Leeds - EPL - Saturday

Ajax do not have a scheduled match this weekend.

Rangers vs Aberdeen - Scottish Premiership - Saturday

GROUP B

Club Brugge 10 pts - Porto 9 pts - Atletico Madrid 5 pts - Leverkusen 4 pts

Porto continued their strong showings on MD-5 by defeating group leaders Club Brugge 4-0 in Belgium. The victory halted Brugge’s to make history by winning a Champions League group. The Portuguese club also booked a spot in the round of 16. For both clubs, winning the group should make all the difference if you do not want to have Bayern Munich, Manchester City or Real Madrid in the pot of teams to go against.

Lady luck toyed with Atletico Madrid through out the group stage but decided to put an end to the Spanish outfit’s misery on MD-5. After all the scheduled matches ended, the Atletico vs Leverkusen referee sounded the end of match whistle and I turned off the TV. It turns out however that VAR awarded Atletico Madrid a penalty for a handball conceded by Leverkusen. The roller coaster of emotions ran high for Atletico as Carrasco’s penalty shot was saved but then the follow up was denied by the top bar before the final attempt was blocked and deflected out of play for the official end of the match. Both Atletico Madrid and Leverkusen play for the Europa League qualifying third place and will have a say in who wins the group when they face Porto and Club Brugge respectively.

Weekend matches:

Club Brugge vsKV Oostende - Pro League - Saturday

Santa Clara vs Porto - Primeira Liga - Saturday

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga - Saturday

RB Leipzig vs Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Saturday

GROUP C

Bayern Munich 15 pts - Inter Milan 10 pts -Barcelona 4 pts - Viktoria Plzen 0 pts

Bayern Munich ended all speculation of a Blaugrana come back when Sadio Mane started a 3-0 victory over the Catalan club in Barcelona. In the process, Bayern won the group which will allow them the luxury of resting all first team players when they play against Inter Milan on MD-6. The Italian giants took second place from the group of death by defeating Viktoria Plzen 4-0 in Milano. The fans were additionally satisfied with the return of Lukaku who scored a goal minutes after he was substituted in.

Barcelona secured the Europa League third spot within group C and will not be bothered by Viktoria Plzen’s MD-6 match. This will be a good opportunity for Xavi to test a couple of players or tactics. It has been a few days since the Champions League exit but Xavi remains at the helm of Barcelona with belief that he can win a trophy this season (as long as Bayern is not in the same competition?).

Weekend matches:

Bayern Munich vs Mainz 05 - Bundesliga - Saturday

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria - Serie A - Saturday

Valencia vs Barcelona - La Liga - Saturday

FC Trinity Zlin vs Viktoria Plzen - Czech First Division - Saturday

GROUP D

Tottenham 8 pts - Sporting CP 7 pts - Frankfurt 7 pts - Marseille 6 pts

Just moments before the Atletico Madrid penalty shot blunder, Harry Kane scored the winning goal for Tottenham against Sporting CP but was then denied by VAR for being offside. The result ended as a 1-1 draw which meant Marseille could have topped the group with a win over Frankfurt but the Germans gifted themselves and the other match clubs a strong chance to qualify and win the group. Explaining the qualifying scenarios could take pages.

To simplify, the following statement applies to all clubs: win to qualify. Tottenham and Sporting can qualify by drawing against Marseille and Frankfurt respectively but any other result combination is too complicated and following the live table while the matches are in play is going to be exciting.

Weekend matches:

Bournemouth vs Tottenham - EPL - Saturday

Strasbourg vs Marseille - Ligue 1 - Saturday

Arouca vs Sporting CP - Primeira Liga - Saturday

Frankfurt vs Dortmund - Bundesliga - Saturday

GROUP E

Chelsea 10 pts - AC Milan 7 pts - Salzburg 6 pts - Dinamo Zaghreb 4 pts

Chelsea finished the job on MD-5 to qualify and win the group by defeating Salzburg 2-1. Chelsea will be one of the clubs to take resting advantages on MD-6. AC Milan jumped from fourth place to second as they cruised past Dinamo Zaghreb 4-0 on MD-5.

The Italian club will host Salzburg in one of the few direct qualifying deciding matches on MD-6. Milan must at least draw since a loss will allow Salzburg to overtake second place and leave Milan to join the Europa League fleet. Croatian champions Dinamo Zaghreb will be in gung-ho mode against Chelsea hoping a Milan gift in return that could send them into Europa League while Salzburg in this scenario bows out of European football.

Weekend matches:

Brighton vs Chelsea - EPL - Saturday

Salzburg vs TSV Hartberg - Austrian Bundesliga - Saturday

Torino vs AC Milan - Serie A - Saturday

NK Osijek vs Dinamo Zaghreb - 1. HNL - Saturday

GROUP F

Real Madrid 10 pts - RB Leipzig 9 pts - Shakhtar Donetsk 6 pts - Celtic 2 pts

Shakhtar Donetsk saved their UCL season by drawing with Celtic in the second half on MD-5. Shakhtar will be hosting RB Leipzig in a direct battle for the second qualification spot. A win for the Ukrainian champions means second place behind Real Madrid considering head to head results as they tie at 9 points. A draw or a win means qualification is awarded to the German outfit.

Celtic will play to participate as they visit the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid. The Spanish giants fell on MD-5 against RB Leipzig 1-3 and must end their group stage campaign with a win to avoid a repeat of last season’s round of 16 draw.

Weekend matches:

Real Madrid vs Girona - La Liga - Sunday

RB Leipzig vs Leverkusen - Bundesliga - Saturday

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Oleksandria - Premier League - Saturday

Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Sunday

GROUP G

Man City 11 pts - Dortmund 8 pts - Sevilla 5 pts - Copenhagen 2 pts

The Dortmund vs Manchester City reverse fixture ended 0-0 but this time fans are sweating over the health of Erling Haaland, who failed to make City’s EPL squad on Saturday.

The difference between first, second, third and fourth in the group is 3 points as you go down. Manchester City hosts Sevilla while Copenhagen host Dortmund. All results in MD-6 will have no effect on the final ranking of the group since any club that can catch up in points will still remain at the lower rank due to head to head results. Considering we all probably have 2-3 Man City players in our squads, it could be time to go for the Limitless chip.

Weekend matches:

Leicester vs Man City - EPL - Saturday

Frankfurt vs Dortmund - Bundesliga - Saturday

Seville vs Rayo Vallecano - La Liga - Saturday

Randers vs Copenhagen - Danish Superliga - Saturday

GROUP H

PSG 11 pts - Benfica 11 pts - Juventus 3 pts - Maccabi Haifa 3 pts

Benfica defeating Juventus did not come as a surprise to most Serie A fans, it was probably anticipated and welcomed by Juventus fans as well thinking that the UCL exit would mean Max Allegir’s sacking and replacement. The surprise is that Juventus decided to retain Allegri’s services until the end of the season.

PSG scored 7 goals in MD-7 and conceded 2 playing against Maccabi Haifa. Benfica will be looking to do the same in their bid to win the group and force PSG to play against a seeded club in the round of 16. Considering both legs ended in 1-1 draw between PSG and Benfica, the latter must have 4 more goals on MD-6 than PSG scoreline to win the group. The simple scenario would be; if PSG wins 1-0 over Juventus then Benfica must win 5-0. This will favour Benfica in the away goals scored in all group matches after drawing with PSG on all other tie breakers.

At the bottom of the table, the goal difference in all group matches is in Juventus favour considering both teams are tied in head to head matches at a total of 3-3. Chances for Haifa to qualify to Europa League are somewhere under 1%.

Weekend matches:

PSG vs Troyes - Ligue 1 - Saturday

Benfica vs Chaves - Primeira Liga - Saturday

Lecce vs Juventus - Serie A - Saturday

Maccabi Haifa vs Ashdod - Ligat Ha’al - Saturday

