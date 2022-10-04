UCL MD-3 Pre-Deadline & Live Chat

MD-3 Build-Up

The international break is finally behind us, and we’ve had a round of domestic matches over the weekend, but now the big games are here with MD-3 of the Champions League. This game-week pits each team against the one other group opponent not yet faced, and the return fixture comes immediately in MD-4. So if you get your picks right this time, there’s a good chance they’ll do well for you in the next round too!

Many teams are starting to look a bit desperate. Seven have failed to pick up any points from the first two rounds. A third defeat will likely spell elimination. Viktoria Plzen already looks doomed, having lost two games with a -6 goal difference and now facing group leader Bayern Munich. This is the time to maximize Bayern investment if you haven’t done so already.

The two clubs who changed managers after MD-1 are still languishing — Chelsea has one point after a disappointing draw against RB Salzburg last time out, now at home to AC Milan in a must-win game. RB Leipzig is still pointless but now hosting Celtic in a bottom-two match-up. However, both teams won over the weekend: Chelsea was slightly fortunate to win 2:1 at Crystal Palace including a goal from Aubameyang; RB Liepzig comfortably defeated Vfl Bochum 4:0 with two goals each from Werner and Nkunku.

In case you missed them, here are links to my UCL MD-3 Preview article, Dhivakhar’s Fantasy UCL MD-3 Player Picks article, and Sraxan’s Rate My MD-3 Team article.

Keep an eye on the comments section for any late updates and be aware that lineups for the Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen and Marseille vs Sporting CP will be released about an hour before today’s fantasy transfer deadline at 17:45 BST. Make sure you’re here for that!

How’s your team shaping up? Have you been hit by any of the injured players? Do you have any tactical questions? And which matches do you plan/wish to watch as a fan? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

