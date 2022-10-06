Fantrax EPL GW-10 Blog Cup Player Picks

We kick off on Saturday after having been occupied midweek with European fixtures. Arsenal and Man United both feature in the Europa League tonight, whereas West Ham features in the Europa Conference League. Tottenham and Liverpool both went full strength, and Man City also fielded a very strong side with minimal Pep-Roulette changes to the lineup. As always after European fixtures, it’s important to see what possible rotational clues and keep up-to-date on the latest injury news!

~

ALERT! : This week’s scheduling is highly unusual in separating one late game for TV instead of one early game. That means we have FOUR matches kicking off together just after our deadline, which should give us EIGHT confirmed lineups: Bournemouth, Leicester, Chelsea, Wolves, Manchester City, Southampton, Newcastle & Brentford! Come back to NMA and our Pre-Deadline Chat in the countdown hour (14:00-15:00 BST) to see all those and the latest news so you can bargain-hunt and panic-fix your Fantrax teams!

Also Note: This is an even game-week, which means it’s a Blog Cup week for those of you still in the competition (Guy knows who you are even if you don’t!)

Goalkeepers

Kepa Arrizabalaga (CHE vs WOL, $3.16)

A no brainer should Chelsea’s backup continue to start. Kepa is one of the cheapest goalkeepers in the game and offers great value as Chelsea heads into a home fixture against a Wolves side that has blanked in the last two game-weeks.

~

Vicente Guaita (CRY vs LEE, $5.50)

Guaita offers decent value for money should Kepa lose his place back to Mendy. Guaita faces a Leeds side that blanked last time out. Palace hopes to return to their solid ways at the back after keeping out Newcastle in GW-8.

Defenders

Kurt Zouma (WHU vs FUL, $12.79)

West Ham goes into this game after a decent 2-0 victory over Wolves, which should give them confidence in keeping a clean-sheet in another home fixture. Zouma is the Hammer to punt in defense, offering consistency at the back.

~

Marc Guehi (CRY vs LEE, $10.26)

Crystal Palace will feel hard done by after squandering a lead and eventually losing late to a great strike from Gallagher. Guehi is part of our Crystal Palace double-up against a dry Leeds side that will be without the in-form but suspended Sinisterra.

~

Reece James (CHE vs WOL, $12.17)

This “defender” who plays like a midfielder always offers returns at both ends of the pitch (unless editor Jeff picks him — you’ve been warned!). He is reasonably priced for a premium asset and faces an unproductive Wolves side that blanked the last two fixtures. James has been performing well at the back and can still offer backers attacking returns.

~

Seamus Coleman (EVE vs MUN, $3.63)

The veteran defensive winger has certainly lost his starting slot to Patterson, but a defensive injury crisis at Everton, including Patterson, has temporarily handed Coleman the winger role (and 14 points last time out without even a CS). Patterson looks to be out still, so Coleman could be a bit of a bargain differential punt if you can stomach mighty Man United coming to town. Not scared? For $3.63, neither am I.

Midfielders

Phil Foden (MCI vs SOU, $17.43)

Foden is the first of two hattrick heroes in our picks this week. The De Bruyne and Haaland partnership may be the main talking point with Man City at the moment, but Foden is also an integral part of Pep’s Man City side, his attacking prowess on display in the hattrick against his Manchester rivals. Foden didn’t start yesterday’s UCL game, so he should be nailed on to start fresh in this domestic game-week.

~

Miguel Almiron (NEW vs BRE, $8.20)

In the absence of limping new boy Isak, Newcastle looks to established players to chip in with the goals. Almiron, who goes through decent patches every now and then, stepped up to deliver a brace last time out, including a stunning goal of the season contender. He has looked lively so far this season.

~

James Maddison (BOU vs LEI, $16.39)

Leicester finally has a first win of the season, which should hopefully jumpstart a campaign for safety. Maddison was instrumental to the win, getting a brace plus an assist. He looks determined to win a place in England’s World Cup squad. He has favorable fixtures coming up too.

Forwards

Leandro Trossard (BRI vs TOT, $13.03)

It’s hard to ignore Trossard at the moment after he bagged an impressive hattrick at Anfield last time out. Trossard is turning heads, and a home fixture should present Trossard with more opportunities against a Tottenham side coming into this fixture a first league defeat and an all-out, full-strength but fruitless midweek Champions League road trip to Frankfurt.

~

Anthony Martial (EVE vs MUN, $8.47)

It’s hard to justify any Man United player right now, especially after suffering such a humbling defeat against cross-town rival City. But Martial did well in his cameo, bagging two goals and 25.5 points in ten minutes. Ten Hag should be looking for a reaction, so Martial may well be handed a start where he can prove his worth and pick up where he left off.

~

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (CHE vs WOL $3.54)

Here’s a player who delivered after featuring in our differential picks last week. Aubameyang provides Chelsea a natural striker facing a Wolves side that is struggling for form. PEA is proven in the league and offers great value at this bargain-basement price.

Are you concerned about rotation after playing time during the European fixtures? Are you backing any differentials this week? Please log in and let us know in the comments!

~